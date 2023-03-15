Close menu
The FA Women's Super League
Tottenham WomenTottenham Hotspur Women19:00Leicester City WomenLeicester City Women
Venue: Brisbane Road, England

Tottenham Hotspur Women v Leicester City Women

Line-ups

Tottenham Women

Formation 4-4-2

  • 1Korpela
  • 4Turner
  • 5Bartrip
  • 6Harrop
  • 29Neville
  • 23Ayane
  • 15James
  • 24Spence
  • 25Summanen
  • 19England
  • 9Karczewska

Substitutes

  • 8Cho
  • 13Ale
  • 14Bizet Ildhusøy
  • 16Graham
  • 18Ubogagu
  • 20Iwabuchi
  • 22Spencer

Leicester City Women

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 33Leitzig
  • 6Eaton-Collins
  • 15Howard
  • 22Plumptre
  • 2Nevin
  • 14Green
  • 30Mace
  • 10Whelan
  • 3Tierney
  • 21Cain
  • 20Goodwin

Substitutes

  • 1Lambourne
  • 8Pike
  • 16Jones
  • 19Siemsen
  • 23Purfield
  • 28Levell
  • 34Smith
  • 40Robinson
Referee:
Yoshimi Yamashita

As It Stood

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Man Utd Women119113162528
2Chelsea Women119113292328
3Arsenal Women108112662025
4Man City Women1172223111223
5Everton Women116051612418
6Aston Villa Women115151621-516
7West Ham Women125071522-715
8Tottenham Women103071219-79
9Liverpool Women102261122-118
10Reading Women122191427-137
11Brighton Women92161132-217
12Leicester City Women10109525-203
