LeedsLeeds United14:00BrentfordBrentford
Venue: Elland Road

Leeds United v Brentford: Team news, head-to-head, stats and prediction

Last updated on .From the section Premier League

Leeds United striker Georginio Rutter on the pitch at Elland Road in a club tracksuit
Leeds United's French forward Georginio Rutter, 20, was introduced to the fans at Elland Road on Wednesday

TEAM NEWS

Leeds United's record signing Georginio Rutter is short of match fitness and could make his debut as a substitute, according to head coach Jesse Marsch.

Defenders Liam Cooper, Robin Koch and Maximilian Wober have all recovered from minor knocks.

Brentford defender Rico Henry is back in contention after overcoming a calf strain.

Fellow full-back Aaron Hickey could return from an ankle injury which has kept him out since October.

CHRIS SUTTON'S PREDICTION

Leeds' 5-2 defeat at Brentford in September was a real low point for their boss Jesse Marsch, who is still under pressure now.

He could do with a home win - Leeds thumped Cardiff in the FA Cup on Wednesday but they haven't managed a league victory since 5 November.

Brentford are dangerous though, especially on the counter-attack, and they are streetwise from set-pieces, too. I don't see them losing here.

Prediction: 2-2

Sutton's full predictions v The Courteeners frontman Liam Fray

Front runners - Brentford are unbeaten in all 20 Premier League in which they've scored first, winning 16 and drawing four of those games

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

  • Leeds have lost just one of their previous 16 home fixtures with Brentford, winning eight and drawing seven.
  • Brentford are aiming to complete a league double over Leeds for the second time in their history, having also done so in the 2014-15 Championship season.
  • The three Premier League meetings so far have produced 14 goals - six for Leeds and eight for Brentford.

Leeds United

  • Leeds have won just twice in 15 Premier League matches, drawing four and losing nine.
  • However, their only defeat in the past four home games in all competitions was to Manchester City.
  • Jesse Marsch's side beat Cardiff City 5-2 in the FA Cup on Wednesday night to end a seven-match winless run in all competitions (D3, L4).
  • The Whites have conceded 112 Premier League goals since the start of last season, more than any other side.
  • Wilfried Gnonto has scored three goals in his last two appearances at Elland Road.

Brentford

  • Brentford are on a club record run of seven Premier League matches unbeaten, winning four and drawing three.
  • The Bees are vying to win four consecutive top-flight fixtures for the first time since 1939.
  • Thomas Frank's side could also win three successive top flight away games for the first time.
  • However, they are yet to win when conceding the opening goal in the league this season, drawing four and losing four of those matches.
  • Ivan Toney has scored five goals in his past four Premier League appearances.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Arsenal18152142142847
2Man City19133350203042
3Man Utd1912343022839
4Newcastle19108133112238
5Tottenham2010373931833
6Fulham209473229331
7Brighton1893635251030
8Brentford197843228429
9Liverpool188463425928
10Chelsea198472221128
11Aston Villa197482227-525
12Crystal Palace196581827-923
13Nottm Forest195591534-1920
14Leeds184592633-717
15Leicester1952122633-717
16Wolves1945101227-1517
17Bournemouth1944111841-2316
18West Ham1943121525-1015
19Everton1936101526-1115
20Southampton1943121734-1715
View full Premier League table

