Leeds United's French forward Georginio Rutter, 20, was introduced to the fans at Elland Road on Wednesday

TEAM NEWS

Leeds United's record signing Georginio Rutter is short of match fitness and could make his debut as a substitute, according to head coach Jesse Marsch.

Defenders Liam Cooper, Robin Koch and Maximilian Wober have all recovered from minor knocks.

Brentford defender Rico Henry is back in contention after overcoming a calf strain.

Fellow full-back Aaron Hickey could return from an ankle injury which has kept him out since October.

CHRIS SUTTON'S PREDICTION

Leeds' 5-2 defeat at Brentford in September was a real low point for their boss Jesse Marsch, who is still under pressure now.

He could do with a home win - Leeds thumped Cardiff in the FA Cup on Wednesday but they haven't managed a league victory since 5 November.

Brentford are dangerous though, especially on the counter-attack, and they are streetwise from set-pieces, too. I don't see them losing here.

Prediction: 2-2

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

Leeds have lost just one of their previous 16 home fixtures with Brentford, winning eight and drawing seven.

Brentford are aiming to complete a league double over Leeds for the second time in their history, having also done so in the 2014-15 Championship season.

The three Premier League meetings so far have produced 14 goals - six for Leeds and eight for Brentford.

Leeds United

Leeds have won just twice in 15 Premier League matches, drawing four and losing nine.

However, their only defeat in the past four home games in all competitions was to Manchester City.

Jesse Marsch's side beat Cardiff City 5-2 in the FA Cup on Wednesday night to end a seven-match winless run in all competitions (D3, L4).

The Whites have conceded 112 Premier League goals since the start of last season, more than any other side.

Wilfried Gnonto has scored three goals in his last two appearances at Elland Road.

Brentford

Brentford are on a club record run of seven Premier League matches unbeaten, winning four and drawing three.

The Bees are vying to win four consecutive top-flight fixtures for the first time since 1939.

Thomas Frank's side could also win three successive top flight away games for the first time.

However, they are yet to win when conceding the opening goal in the league this season, drawing four and losing four of those matches.

Ivan Toney has scored five goals in his past four Premier League appearances.

