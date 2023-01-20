TEAM NEWS
Leeds United's record signing Georginio Rutter is short of match fitness and could make his debut as a substitute, according to head coach Jesse Marsch.
Defenders Liam Cooper, Robin Koch and Maximilian Wober have all recovered from minor knocks.
Brentford defender Rico Henry is back in contention after overcoming a calf strain.
Fellow full-back Aaron Hickey could return from an ankle injury which has kept him out since October.
CHRIS SUTTON'S PREDICTION
Leeds' 5-2 defeat at Brentford in September was a real low point for their boss Jesse Marsch, who is still under pressure now.
He could do with a home win - Leeds thumped Cardiff in the FA Cup on Wednesday but they haven't managed a league victory since 5 November.
Brentford are dangerous though, especially on the counter-attack, and they are streetwise from set-pieces, too. I don't see them losing here.
Prediction: 2-2
Sutton's full predictions v The Courteeners frontman Liam Fray
MATCH FACTS
Head-to-head
- Leeds have lost just one of their previous 16 home fixtures with Brentford, winning eight and drawing seven.
- Brentford are aiming to complete a league double over Leeds for the second time in their history, having also done so in the 2014-15 Championship season.
- The three Premier League meetings so far have produced 14 goals - six for Leeds and eight for Brentford.
Leeds United
- Leeds have won just twice in 15 Premier League matches, drawing four and losing nine.
- However, their only defeat in the past four home games in all competitions was to Manchester City.
- Jesse Marsch's side beat Cardiff City 5-2 in the FA Cup on Wednesday night to end a seven-match winless run in all competitions (D3, L4).
- The Whites have conceded 112 Premier League goals since the start of last season, more than any other side.
- Wilfried Gnonto has scored three goals in his last two appearances at Elland Road.
Brentford
- Brentford are on a club record run of seven Premier League matches unbeaten, winning four and drawing three.
- The Bees are vying to win four consecutive top-flight fixtures for the first time since 1939.
- Thomas Frank's side could also win three successive top flight away games for the first time.
- However, they are yet to win when conceding the opening goal in the league this season, drawing four and losing four of those matches.
- Ivan Toney has scored five goals in his past four Premier League appearances.
