Scottish Cup - Fourth Round
HibernianHibernian0HeartsHeart of Midlothian1

Hibernian v Heart of Midlothian

Last updated on .From the section Scottish Cup

Line-ups

Hibernian

Formation 4-3-3

  • 1Marshall
  • 12Cadden
  • 33Bushiri
  • 5Porteous
  • 3Cabraja
  • 32Campbell
  • 14Jeggo
  • 16Stevenson
  • 46McGeady
  • 15Nisbet
  • 23Youan

Substitutes

  • 2Miller
  • 4Hanlon
  • 10Vieira Tavares
  • 13Schofield
  • 18Henderson
  • 22McKirdy
  • 25Fish
  • 37MacIntyre
  • 45Laidlaw

Hearts

Formation 3-4-2-1

  • 28Clark
  • 72Hill
  • 21Sibbick
  • 15Rowles
  • 2Smith
  • 14Devlin
  • 77Snodgrass
  • 19Cochrane
  • 9Shankland
  • 18McKay
  • 30Ginnelly

Substitutes

  • 3Kingsley
  • 7Grant
  • 8Kiomourtzoglou
  • 12Atkinson
  • 13Stewart
  • 17Forrest
  • 29Humphrys
  • 61Kuol
  • 88Oda
Referee:
Don Robertson

Match Stats

Home TeamHibernianAway TeamHearts
Possession
Home57%
Away43%
Shots
Home2
Away2
Shots on Target
Home0
Away1
Corners
Home1
Away0
Fouls
Home3
Away2

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Corner, Hibernian. Conceded by James Hill.

  2. Post update

    Foul by Lawrence Shankland (Heart of Midlothian).

  3. Post update

    Ryan Porteous (Hibernian) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  4. Goal!

    Goal! Hibernian 0, Heart of Midlothian 1. Josh Ginnelly (Heart of Midlothian) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner following a set piece situation.

  5. Post update

    Josh Ginnelly (Heart of Midlothian) wins a free kick on the right wing.

  6. Post update

    Foul by Ryan Porteous (Hibernian).

  7. Post update

    Attempt missed. Lawrence Shankland (Heart of Midlothian) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the left.

  8. Post update

    Josh Campbell (Hibernian) hits the right post with a left footed shot from the right side of the six yard box.

  9. Post update

    Robert Snodgrass (Heart of Midlothian) wins a free kick on the right wing.

  10. Post update

    Foul by James Jeggo (Hibernian).

  11. Post update

    Attempt missed. Rocky Bushiri (Hibernian) left footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the left following a corner.

  12. Post update

    Corner, Hibernian. Conceded by Michael Smith.

  13. Post update

    Foul by Lawrence Shankland (Heart of Midlothian).

  14. Post update

    Ryan Porteous (Hibernian) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  15. Post update

    Robert Snodgrass (Heart of Midlothian) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  16. Post update

    Foul by Josh Campbell (Hibernian).

  17. Kick Off

    First Half begins.

  18. Post update

    Lineups are announced and players are warming up.

Hibernian

Starting XI

  1. Squad number1Player nameMarshall
    Average rating

    5.10

  2. Squad number12Player nameCadden
    Average rating

    5.83

  3. Squad number33Player nameBushiri
    Average rating

    5.40

  4. Squad number5Player namePorteous
    Average rating

    5.60

  5. Squad number3Player nameCabraja
    Average rating

    5.18

  6. Squad number32Player nameCampbell
    Average rating

    4.95

  7. Squad number14Player nameJeggo
    Average rating

    5.33

  8. Squad number16Player nameStevenson
    Average rating

    5.04

  9. Squad number46Player nameMcGeady
    Average rating

    4.85

  10. Squad number15Player nameNisbet
    Average rating

    5.77

  11. Squad number23Player nameYouan
    Average rating

    5.00

Substitutes

    No players have been substituted yet

Heart of Midlothian

Starting XI

  1. Squad number28Player nameClark
    Average rating

    7.38

  2. Squad number72Player nameHill
    Average rating

    7.05

  3. Squad number21Player nameSibbick
    Average rating

    7.18

  4. Squad number15Player nameRowles
    Average rating

    7.05

  5. Squad number2Player nameSmith
    Average rating

    6.86

  6. Squad number14Player nameDevlin
    Average rating

    7.14

  7. Squad number77Player nameSnodgrass
    Average rating

    7.14

  8. Squad number19Player nameCochrane
    Average rating

    7.00

  9. Squad number9Player nameShankland
    Average rating

    7.72

  10. Squad number18Player nameMcKay
    Average rating

    7.36

  11. Squad number30Player nameGinnelly
    Average rating

    6.82

Substitutes

    No players have been substituted yet

