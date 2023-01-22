Hibernian v Heart of Midlothian

Corner, Hibernian. Conceded by James Hill.
Line-ups
Hibernian
Formation 4-3-3
- 1Marshall
- 12Cadden
- 33Bushiri
- 5Porteous
- 3Cabraja
- 32Campbell
- 14Jeggo
- 16Stevenson
- 46McGeady
- 15Nisbet
- 23Youan
Substitutes
- 2Miller
- 4Hanlon
- 10Vieira Tavares
- 13Schofield
- 18Henderson
- 22McKirdy
- 25Fish
- 37MacIntyre
- 45Laidlaw
Hearts
Formation 3-4-2-1
- 28Clark
- 72Hill
- 21Sibbick
- 15Rowles
- 2Smith
- 14Devlin
- 77Snodgrass
- 19Cochrane
- 9Shankland
- 18McKay
- 30Ginnelly
Substitutes
- 3Kingsley
- 7Grant
- 8Kiomourtzoglou
- 12Atkinson
- 13Stewart
- 17Forrest
- 29Humphrys
- 61Kuol
- 88Oda
- Referee:
- Don Robertson
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home57%
- Away43%
- Shots
- Home2
- Away2
- Shots on Target
- Home0
- Away1
- Corners
- Home1
- Away0
- Fouls
- Home3
- Away2
Live Text
Post update
Post update
Foul by Lawrence Shankland (Heart of Midlothian).
Post update
Ryan Porteous (Hibernian) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Goal!
Goal! Hibernian 0, Heart of Midlothian 1. Josh Ginnelly (Heart of Midlothian) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner following a set piece situation.
Post update
Josh Ginnelly (Heart of Midlothian) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Post update
Foul by Ryan Porteous (Hibernian).
Post update
Attempt missed. Lawrence Shankland (Heart of Midlothian) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the left.
Post update
Josh Campbell (Hibernian) hits the right post with a left footed shot from the right side of the six yard box.
Post update
Robert Snodgrass (Heart of Midlothian) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Post update
Foul by James Jeggo (Hibernian).
Post update
Attempt missed. Rocky Bushiri (Hibernian) left footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the left following a corner.
Post update
Corner, Hibernian. Conceded by Michael Smith.
Post update
Foul by Lawrence Shankland (Heart of Midlothian).
Post update
Ryan Porteous (Hibernian) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Robert Snodgrass (Heart of Midlothian) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Post update
Foul by Josh Campbell (Hibernian).
Kick Off
First Half begins.
Post update
Lineups are announced and players are warming up.
Hibernian
Starting XI
Avg
- Squad number1Player nameMarshallAverage rating
5.10
- Squad number12Player nameCaddenAverage rating
5.83
- Squad number33Player nameBushiriAverage rating
5.40
- Squad number5Player namePorteousAverage rating
5.60
- Squad number3Player nameCabrajaAverage rating
5.18
- Squad number32Player nameCampbellAverage rating
4.95
- Squad number14Player nameJeggoAverage rating
5.33
- Squad number16Player nameStevensonAverage rating
5.04
- Squad number46Player nameMcGeadyAverage rating
4.85
- Squad number15Player nameNisbetAverage rating
5.77
- Squad number23Player nameYouanAverage rating
5.00
Substitutes
Avg
No players have been substituted yet
Heart of Midlothian
Starting XI
Avg
- Squad number28Player nameClarkAverage rating
7.38
- Squad number72Player nameHillAverage rating
7.05
- Squad number21Player nameSibbickAverage rating
7.18
- Squad number15Player nameRowlesAverage rating
7.05
- Squad number2Player nameSmithAverage rating
6.86
- Squad number14Player nameDevlinAverage rating
7.14
- Squad number77Player nameSnodgrassAverage rating
7.14
- Squad number19Player nameCochraneAverage rating
7.00
- Squad number9Player nameShanklandAverage rating
7.72
- Squad number18Player nameMcKayAverage rating
7.36
- Squad number30Player nameGinnellyAverage rating
6.82
Substitutes
Avg
No players have been substituted yet