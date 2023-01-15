Last updated on .From the section Football

Sam Purkiss was felled by a clearance from Swindon's Angus MacDonald

Referee Sam Purkiss has been discharged from hospital after being knocked out during Saturday's game between Swindon Town and Grimsby.

The match official had to be carried off on a stretcher after being hit by the ball during the first half of the League Two fixture.

He was taken to hospital suffering from concussion but allowed home later in the day.

"Great news, and we wish Sam a quick recovery," Swindon posted on Twitter. external-link

Gareth Viccars took over as the senior match official and managerless Swindon won the game 5-0, with Charlie Austin scoring on his debut after re-signing for the club.