The supporter protests followed Glentoran's 1-0 defeat by Larne on Saturday

Glentoran have condemned what they said was "totally unacceptable" incidents of violence during protests at their Oval ground after Saturday's loss to Larne.

A number of videos appeared on social media showing a crowd gathered outside the entrance to the east Belfast stadium calling for manager Mick McDermott to leave.

The Police Service of Northern Ireland said officers were in attendance and monitored the situation in the car park, adding no arrests were made and that enquiries are ongoing.

"The Directors of Glentoran recognise that our performances on the pitch have fallen below what is acceptable to the club and our fans. Our duty is to address this urgently," a statement issued by Glentoran directors on Sunday said.

"We understand the frustration and concerns. This does not, however, give anyone the right to break the law or make our ground an unsafe place for fans and officials. Incidents of violence, criminal damage and threats of harm occurred after yesterday's match that are totally unacceptable.

"Over the next few days, we will be reviewing CCTV footage and taking statements from people who were present.

"Where we find individuals involved in violence, threats of harm or criminal damage we will act decisively in the interest of our club, our fans, our volunteers and our employees."

It is understood that police officers assisted with traffic arrangements to allow match organisers to leave the ground.

In a statement about the protests, the PSNI said: "Officers from the Police Service of Northern Ireland were in attendance to provide support to the organisers of a football match in east Belfast on Saturday afternoon, 14 January.

"There was protest activity reported in the car park and officers attended to monitor the situation. No arrests were made and enquiries are continuing."

Glentoran lost 1-0 to Larne in the Irish Premiership on Saturday, meaning they have now won just once in their last 10 league matches and have dropped to sixth in the table having led in November.

Northern Ireland international Niall McGinn joined the Glens this week and made his debut against Larne.