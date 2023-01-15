Last updated on .From the section Brighton

Mwepu retired from playing last year aged 24 because of a hereditary heart condition

Ex-Brighton midfielder Enock Mwepu is in hospital in Zambia after falling unwell, his former club says.

The 25-year-old was forced to retire from football in October because of a hereditary heart condition.

Reports in his native Zambia external-link said he had suffered a suspected heart attack on Sunday while driving and was seen to fall after parking his car.

"Enock was taken unwell in Zambia and is currently undergoing precautionary checks," a Brighton spokesperson said.

"Our medical team is in communication with the hospital to assist if required.

"The club would like to thank the many well-wishers for their messages and support."

Announcing his retirement last year, Brighton said Mwepu would be at an "extremely high risk of suffering a potentially fatal cardiac event" if he continued playing.

He had fallen ill on a trip with the Zambia national team to Mali in September, unable to train after arriving in West Africa and spent four days in hospital.

Mwepu had tests on his return to England and Brighton said the results meant the "only option" was for him to retire.

He had joined Brighton from Red Bull Salzburg on a four-year deal for a fee reported to be £18m in July 2021, going on to score three goals in 27 appearances for the club.