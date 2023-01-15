Last updated on .From the section Premier League

Arsenal goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale was led away from the area after an altercation with a fan

The Professional Footballers' Association said "violence towards players is completely unacceptable" after a supporter attacked Arsenal goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale on Sunday.

Television footage showed a Tottenham fan trying to kick Ramsdale in the back after Arsenal's 2-0 victory on Sunday.

Ramsdale, 24, was unhurt in the incident at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

"These incidents are happening far too often. Players have a right to be safe in their place of work," said the PFA.

"When a player is attacked, we expect the laws and regulations that are in place to protect players to be properly enforced.

"As the players' union, we treat this as a priority issue. We will continue working with the authorities to demand players and staff are better protected in their place of work."

Ramsdale had been instrumental as the Gunners won away at their nearest rivals to move eight points clear at the top of the Premier League.

After the game, he went to gather his water bottle when a supporter from behind the goal housing Tottenham fans rushed forward and aimed a kick at the England international before climbing back over a number of rows of seats.

"It's a shame as it's just a game of football at the end of the day," said Ramsdale.

"Both sets of players tried to bring me away but thankfully nothing too drastic happened. It's a sour taste but I'm sure we will enjoy it when we go back into the dressing room.

"The Spurs fans gave me some throughout the game. I was giving some back. The people I did give it to greeted it in sportsmanlike terms but one fan tried to give me a little punch on the back."

A statement from the Football Association said: "We strongly condemn the incident involving a spectator that followed today's Premier League fixture between Tottenham Hotspur and Arsenal.

"This is wholly unacceptable behaviour and we will work together with the police, the relevant authorities and the clubs to ensure the appropriate action is taken."

Tottenham defender Eric Dier added: "I didn't see it but obviously it is unacceptable and it shouldn't have happened. There's nothing more I can say."