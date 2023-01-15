Close menu
French Ligue 1
RennesRennes1PSGParis Saint Germain0

Rennes 1-0 Paris Saint Germain: Ligue 1 leaders suffer shock defeat

Rennes celebrating their goal
Paris St-Germain have lost back-to-back away games in Ligue 1 for the first time since March 2022

Leaders Paris St-Germain suffered a second successive away defeat in Ligue 1 as Rennes claimed a deserved victory.

Captain Hamari Traore scored the only goal midway through the second half with a low finish from inside the area after good work by Adrien Truffert.

Substitute Kylian Mbappe should have equalised when he raced through on goal but blazed wildly over the bar.

The defeat means PSG stay three points clear of second-placed Lens, who beat Auxerre 1-0 on Saturday.

It was a deserved victory for Rennes, who created the better chances and were defensively resilient as PSG pushed for an equaliser late on.

Christophe Galtier's side, who lost away second-placed Lens on New Year's Day, failed to muster a shot on target until the 81st minute when Juan Bernat's volley was tipped over by Steve Mandanda.

Despite the defeat it was a memorable evening for teenager Warren Zaire-Emery, who became the youngest player to start a Ligue 1 game for PSG at the age of 16 years and 313 days.

Elsewhere, Wissam Ben Yedder scored a 14-minute first-half hat-trick as Monaco thrashed Ajaccio 7-1.

Breel Embolo scored twice with Axel Disasi and Krepin Diatta also on target as Philippe Clement's side moved above Rennes and into fourth in the table on goal difference.

Line-ups

Rennes

Formation 3-4-3

  • 30Mandanda
  • 15Wooh
  • 2Rodon
  • 5Theate
  • 27Traoré
  • 21MajerSubstituted forTaitat 89'minutes
  • 6Ugochukwu
  • 3TruffertSubstituted forMelingat 76'minutes
  • 33DouéSubstituted forDokuat 68'minutes
  • 9KalimuendoSubstituted forAssignonat 76'minutes
  • 19GouiriSubstituted forSulemanaat 89'minutes

Substitutes

  • 1Alemdar
  • 10Sulemana
  • 11Doku
  • 18Belocian
  • 20Tait
  • 22Assignon
  • 25Meling
  • 31Doué
  • 89Salin

PSG

Formation 3-4-2-1

  • 99G Donnarumma
  • 4Ramos
  • 5Marquinhos
  • 15DaniloSubstituted forRenato Sanchesat 83'minutes
  • 26MukieleSubstituted forHakimiat 56'minutes
  • 33Zaïre-EmerySubstituted forSolerat 72'minutes
  • 17VitinhaSubstituted forRuizat 72'minutes
  • 14Bernat
  • 30Messi
  • 10Neymar
  • 44EkitikeSubstituted forMbappéat 55'minutes

Substitutes

  • 1Navas
  • 2Hakimi
  • 7Mbappé
  • 8Ruiz
  • 18Renato Sanches
  • 28Soler
  • 31Bitshiabu
  • 35Gharbi
  • 37Housni
Referee:
Benoît Bastien

Match Stats

Home TeamRennesAway TeamPSG
Possession
Home35%
Away65%
Shots
Home8
Away8
Shots on Target
Home6
Away1
Corners
Home4
Away5
Fouls
Home8
Away17

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Rennes 1, Paris Saint Germain 0.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, Rennes 1, Paris Saint Germain 0.

  3. Post update

    Attempt missed. Lorenz Assignon (Rennes) right footed shot from the right side of the box is just a bit too high. Assisted by Kamaldeen Sulemana following a fast break.

  4. Post update

    Foul by Carlos Soler (Paris Saint Germain).

  5. Post update

    Flavien Tait (Rennes) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  6. Post update

    Corner, Paris Saint Germain. Conceded by Lesley Ugochukwu.

  7. Post update

    Neymar (Paris Saint Germain) wins a free kick on the right wing.

  8. Post update

    Foul by Birger Meling (Rennes).

  9. Post update

    Foul by Neymar (Paris Saint Germain).

  10. Post update

    Joe Rodon (Rennes) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  11. Post update

    Sergio Ramos (Paris Saint Germain) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  12. Post update

    Foul by Jérémy Doku (Rennes).

  13. Substitution

    Substitution, Rennes. Flavien Tait replaces Lovro Majer.

  14. Substitution

    Substitution, Rennes. Kamaldeen Sulemana replaces Amine Gouiri.

  15. Post update

    Foul by Renato Sanches (Paris Saint Germain).

  16. Post update

    Arthur Theate (Rennes) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  17. Post update

    Attempt missed. Fabián Ruiz (Paris Saint Germain) left footed shot from the centre of the box is high and wide to the left.

  18. Post update

    Foul by Renato Sanches (Paris Saint Germain).

  19. Post update

    Birger Meling (Rennes) wins a free kick on the left wing.

  20. Substitution

    Substitution, Paris Saint Germain. Renato Sanches replaces Danilo Pereira.

Scores, Results & Fixtures

Sunday 15th January 2023

  • RennesRennes1PSGParis Saint Germain0
  • LilleLille5TroyesTroyes1
  • AngersAngers1ClermontClermont2
  • MontpellierMontpellier0NantesNantes3
  • ReimsReims0NiceNice0
  • ToulouseToulouse1BrestBrest1
  • MonacoMonaco7AjaccioAjaccio1

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1PSG19152248143447
2Lens19135132131944
3Marseille19133339162342
4Monaco19114442261637
5Rennes19114436201637
6Lille19104535251034
7Lorient199553129232
8Clermont198472427-328
9Lyon197482823525
10Nice196762220225
11Reims1951042123-225
12Toulouse196582934-523
13Nantes194962124-321
14Troyes194693040-1018
15Montpellier1952122840-1217
16Strasbourg192982434-1015
17Brest1936101934-1515
18Ajaccio1943121634-1815
19Auxerre1934121641-2513
20Angers1922151741-248
View full French Ligue 1 table

