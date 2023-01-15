Match ends, Rennes 1, Paris Saint Germain 0.
Leaders Paris St-Germain suffered a second successive away defeat in Ligue 1 as Rennes claimed a deserved victory.
Captain Hamari Traore scored the only goal midway through the second half with a low finish from inside the area after good work by Adrien Truffert.
Substitute Kylian Mbappe should have equalised when he raced through on goal but blazed wildly over the bar.
The defeat means PSG stay three points clear of second-placed Lens, who beat Auxerre 1-0 on Saturday.
It was a deserved victory for Rennes, who created the better chances and were defensively resilient as PSG pushed for an equaliser late on.
Christophe Galtier's side, who lost away second-placed Lens on New Year's Day, failed to muster a shot on target until the 81st minute when Juan Bernat's volley was tipped over by Steve Mandanda.
Despite the defeat it was a memorable evening for teenager Warren Zaire-Emery, who became the youngest player to start a Ligue 1 game for PSG at the age of 16 years and 313 days.
Elsewhere, Wissam Ben Yedder scored a 14-minute first-half hat-trick as Monaco thrashed Ajaccio 7-1.
Breel Embolo scored twice with Axel Disasi and Krepin Diatta also on target as Philippe Clement's side moved above Rennes and into fourth in the table on goal difference.
Line-ups
Rennes
Formation 3-4-3
- 30Mandanda
- 15Wooh
- 2Rodon
- 5Theate
- 27Traoré
- 21MajerSubstituted forTaitat 89'minutes
- 6Ugochukwu
- 3TruffertSubstituted forMelingat 76'minutes
- 33DouéSubstituted forDokuat 68'minutes
- 9KalimuendoSubstituted forAssignonat 76'minutes
- 19GouiriSubstituted forSulemanaat 89'minutes
Substitutes
- 1Alemdar
- 10Sulemana
- 11Doku
- 18Belocian
- 20Tait
- 22Assignon
- 25Meling
- 31Doué
- 89Salin
PSG
Formation 3-4-2-1
- 99G Donnarumma
- 4Ramos
- 5Marquinhos
- 15DaniloSubstituted forRenato Sanchesat 83'minutes
- 26MukieleSubstituted forHakimiat 56'minutes
- 33Zaïre-EmerySubstituted forSolerat 72'minutes
- 17VitinhaSubstituted forRuizat 72'minutes
- 14Bernat
- 30Messi
- 10Neymar
- 44EkitikeSubstituted forMbappéat 55'minutes
Substitutes
- 1Navas
- 2Hakimi
- 7Mbappé
- 8Ruiz
- 18Renato Sanches
- 28Soler
- 31Bitshiabu
- 35Gharbi
- 37Housni
- Referee:
- Benoît Bastien
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home35%
- Away65%
- Shots
- Home8
- Away8
- Shots on Target
- Home6
- Away1
- Corners
- Home4
- Away5
- Fouls
- Home8
- Away17
