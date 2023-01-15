Close menu
Italian Serie A
AtalantaAtalanta8SalernitanaSalernitana2

Atalanta 8-2 Salernitana: Ademola Lookman scores twice in rout

Ademola Lookman
Ademola Lookman is the joint second top scorer in Serie A this season with nine goals

Atalanta became the first team to score eight goals in a Serie A game since 1996 as they demolished Salernitana.

Jeremie Boga netted for Atalanta and Boulaye Dia levelled before Ademola Lookman's penalty put the hosts back ahead.

Giorgio Scalvini, Teun Koopmeiners and Rasmus Hojlund made it 5-1 at the break with Lookman scoring again.

Hans Nicolussi Caviglia pulled one back before further goals from Ederson and Nadir Zortea.

More than 26 years had passed since Inter Milan beat Padova 8-2, the last team to hit more than seven in an Italian top flight game.

Atalanta are sixth in the table, with Salernitana down in 16th.

Only Napoli striker Victor Osimhen (12) has scored more Serie A goals than London-born Nigeria international Lookman's nine this season.

The 25-year-old previously played for Charlton, Everton, RB Leipzig, Fulham and Leicester.

Line-ups

Atalanta

Formation 3-4-3

  • 1Musso
  • 2TolóiSubstituted forDemiralat 58'minutes
  • 6Palomino
  • 42Scalvini
  • 77ZappacostaSubstituted forZorteaat 58'minutes
  • 15de RoonSubstituted fordos Santos Lourenco da Silvaat 45'minutes
  • 7KoopmeinersBooked at 30mins
  • 22Ruggeri
  • 11LookmanSubstituted forMaehleat 81'minutes
  • 17HøjlundSubstituted forZapataat 64'minutes
  • 10Boga

Substitutes

  • 3Maehle
  • 5Okoli
  • 9Muriel
  • 13dos Santos Lourenco da Silva
  • 19Djimsiti
  • 21Zortea
  • 28Demiral
  • 31Rossi
  • 33Hateboer
  • 57Sportiello
  • 88Pasalic
  • 91Zapata
  • 93Soppy

Salernitana

Formation 3-4-1-2

  • 13Ochoa
  • 66LovatoSubstituted forGyömbérat 45'minutes
  • 17FazioSubstituted forRadovanovicat 72'minutes
  • 98PirolaSubstituted forSambiaat 86'minutes
  • 87Candreva
  • 18Coulibaly
  • 41Nicolussi Caviglia
  • 3Bradaric
  • 10VilhenaSubstituted forKastanosat 71'minutes
  • 99Piatek
  • 29DiaSubstituted forBonazzoliat 72'minutes

Substitutes

  • 1Fiorillo
  • 6Sambia
  • 8Bohinen
  • 9Bonazzoli
  • 11Botheim
  • 14Valencia
  • 16Radovanovic
  • 20Kastanos
  • 23Gyömbér
  • 28Capezzi
  • 71De Matteis
Referee:
Gianluca Aureliano

Match Stats

Home TeamAtalantaAway TeamSalernitana
Possession
Home58%
Away42%
Shots
Home19
Away7
Shots on Target
Home13
Away2
Corners
Home6
Away2
Fouls
Home10
Away12

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Atalanta 8, Salernitana 2.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, Atalanta 8, Salernitana 2.

  3. Post update

    Corner, Atalanta. Conceded by Guillermo Ochoa.

  4. Post update

    Attempt saved. Teun Koopmeiners (Atalanta) left footed shot from a difficult angle on the left is saved in the top left corner. Assisted by Duván Zapata.

  5. Substitution

    Substitution, Salernitana. Junior Sambia replaces Lorenzo Pirola.

  6. Goal!

    Goal! Atalanta 8, Salernitana 2. Nadir Zortea (Atalanta) right footed shot from the right side of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Duván Zapata.

  7. Substitution

    Substitution, Atalanta. Joakim Maehle replaces Ademola Lookman.

  8. Post update

    Attempt missed. Lassana Coulibaly (Salernitana) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the right. Assisted by Domagoj Bradaric.

  9. Post update

    Foul by José Luis Palomino (Atalanta).

  10. Post update

    Federico Bonazzoli (Salernitana) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  11. Post update

    Offside, Salernitana. Krzysztof Piatek tries a through ball, but Antonio Candreva is caught offside.

  12. Post update

    Corner, Atalanta. Conceded by Lorenzo Pirola.

  13. Post update

    Jérémie Boga (Atalanta) wins a free kick on the left wing.

  14. Post update

    Foul by Norbert Gyömbér (Salernitana).

  15. Post update

    Duván Zapata (Atalanta) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  16. Post update

    Foul by Lorenzo Pirola (Salernitana).

  17. Substitution

    Substitution, Salernitana. Federico Bonazzoli replaces Boulaye Dia.

  18. Substitution

    Substitution, Salernitana. Ivan Radovanovic replaces Federico Fazio.

  19. Substitution

    Substitution, Salernitana. Grigoris Kastanos replaces Tonny Vilhena.

  20. Post update

    Hand ball by Matteo Ruggeri (Atalanta).

Scores, Results & Fixtures

Sunday 15th January 2023

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Napoli18152144143047
2AC Milan18115235201538
3Juventus18114327121537
4Inter Milan18121538241437
5Lazio18104431151634
6Atalanta18104434201434
7Roma1810442216634
8Udinese186752621525
9Fiorentina186572123-223
10Torino186571820-223
11Bologna186482329-622
12Monza186392227-521
13Lecce184861820-220
14Empoli174761522-719
15Spezia184681728-1118
16Salernitana184682335-1218
17Sassuolo1844101728-1116
18Sampdoria172312830-229
19Hellas Verona1823131531-169
20Cremonese1807111332-197
View full Italian Serie A table

