Ademola Lookman is the joint second top scorer in Serie A this season with nine goals

Atalanta became the first team to score eight goals in a Serie A game since 1996 as they demolished Salernitana.

Jeremie Boga netted for Atalanta and Boulaye Dia levelled before Ademola Lookman's penalty put the hosts back ahead.

Giorgio Scalvini, Teun Koopmeiners and Rasmus Hojlund made it 5-1 at the break with Lookman scoring again.

Hans Nicolussi Caviglia pulled one back before further goals from Ederson and Nadir Zortea.

More than 26 years had passed since Inter Milan beat Padova 8-2, the last team to hit more than seven in an Italian top flight game.

Atalanta are sixth in the table, with Salernitana down in 16th.

Only Napoli striker Victor Osimhen (12) has scored more Serie A goals than London-born Nigeria international Lookman's nine this season.

The 25-year-old previously played for Charlton, Everton, RB Leipzig, Fulham and Leicester.