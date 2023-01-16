Last updated on .From the section Football

Sam Murray's fourth goal of the season was enough for Guernsey to beat Sutton Common Rovers

Guernsey FC coach Colin Fallaize hopes his side's first home win of the season will give them confidence.

Sam Murray's 13th-minute goal from close range was enough for the Green Lions to beat fellow strugglers Sutton Common Rovers 1-0 at Footes Lane.

Guernsey remain bottom of Isthmian League South Central, level on points with Tooting & Mitcham United and one behind third-from-bottom Merstham.

"It wasn't pretty, it was hard fought," Fallaize told BBC Radio Guernsey.

"At the end of the day when you're in our position, you'll take every little bit of fortune. We worked hard to deserve our fortune today, so we're very, very pleased."

With Tooting and Mitcham United losing and Merstham not playing, the win was key as Guernsey look to pull out of the bottom two automatic relegation places - the islanders are now just two points behind Sutton Common Rovers who are fourth-from-bottom.

"A little bit of a better day gives you something to build on in terms of confidence," added Fallaize.

"We've got players coming back, which also makes things more competitive - we could have played Ross Allen today."

The club's record goalscorer has returned to training having played just five times this season and scoring once - and could bolster a side that has seen injuries to key attackers such as Charlton Gauvain and Will Fazackerley.

"He's a legend within Guernsey FC, but he's also just a player within Guernsey FC," said Fallaize.

"He's had a bit of a season where really his contribution has not been there.

"Some youngsters have come through and they're trying put a shift in and they're trying to learn new things, and so he'll be coming back.

"What I'm hoping he's going to be coming back to is one, to enjoy a Ross Allen-type of rest of the season, but two, is to bring on the Guernsey youngsters by being the person that they believe he would be, not only in ability, but in the way that he conducts himself, and he does conduct himself very well."