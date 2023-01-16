Last updated on .From the section Plymouth

Bali Mumba's late goal led to scenes of celebration among the Plymouth Argyle players

Plymouth Argyle boss Steven Schumacher has hailed Bali Mumba's "quality" after his equalising goal at Ipswich Town.

The 21-year-old wing-back, who is on loan from Ipswich's arch-rivals Norwich City, scored deep in stoppage time to secure a crucial point at Portman Road.

League One leaders Plymouth remain seven points clear of third-placed Ipswich in the title race.

"It shows the quality that he's got, he's got real ability, especially going forward," Schumacher told BBC Devon.

It was Mumba's second goal in as many games against Ipswich, having got the equaliser in the 2-1 win over the Tractor Boys at Home Park back in September.

"He still makes mistakes, as you saw early on in the second half and put us under mad pressure trying to do a skill on our byline and it goes out for a corner," added Schumacher.

"He's a young player and young players do that occasionally. I'll never give him stick for that - he's got loads to learn defensively - but he's got so much quality going forward.

"He's done it before against Ipswich, I'm sure the Norwich City fans will be delighted he's managed to get two goals against them, but I'm just pleased that someone scored and we got something from the game, which I felt was probably right."

Ipswich and second-placed Sheffield Wednesday do have a game in hand on Argyle - Wednesday cut the gap to three points after a 1-0 win at Wycombe.

Mumba was the EFL's Young Player of the Month for September and has impressed with five goals in 25 League One appearances this season.

He feels the draw at Ipswich could turn out to be a key moment in the title race:

"A point is huge, especially, at this moment," he told BBC Radio Devon.

"We believe that it will go a long way and it'll play a big part, so the atmosphere in the dressing room is quite positive.

"I believe we can go a long way, game by game being patient and digging out results hopefully it all pays off in the end.

"But the most important thing is to not get ahead of ourselves, stay humble and jut take it game by game."