Luiyi de Lucas played in Dominican Republic's Qatar World Cup qualifiers

Livingston have completed the signing of Dominican Republic centre-half Luiyi de Lucas as manager David Martindale prepares for summer exits.

The 28-year-old, who had spent two years with Haka in Finland, has signed an 18-month contract with an option of an additional year.

Capped eight times, he played 33 times - all starts - as Haka finished fourth in the 2022 Veikkausliiga.

Martindale explained that he expects at least one centre half to leave.

"So I felt it was important to get one in, which allows the player time to adapt to the league and the club," he told his club website.

Martindale revealed that the signing follows a second successful trial period for De Lucas, who has eight international caps.

"Luiyi was in training with me last season and done okay, but I felt he needed more competitive football at a good level," he said. "He went out and got that with FC Haka in Finland.

"He came back in on trial in November after a successful season with FC Haka and I could already see the improvement in his game, so I'm really happy to get him over the line and he's a player that I am sure will prove his worth to the squad in the coming months."

De Lucas, who has eight international caps, began his career with Guadalajara B before moves to a string of other lower league Spanish clubs - Alameda de Osuna, Azuqueca, Marchamalo, Azuqueca, Barcelona Atletico, La Roda, Cibao, Caudal, Lealtad and Izarra.

He was Haka's player of the year in 2021 but left in October after helping them beat Vaasan Palloseura in a play-off to qualify for the Europa Conference League.

De Lucas, who said it was his "dream" to play in the UK, added: "When my agent said I had the chance to come here again, I said, 'you are crazy'. I was really surprised. I didn't expect that.

"It is good for me because I am a physical player and I can play too. But I don't want to speak too much. I want everyone to see me on the pitch."

De Lucas becomes Livingston's second signing of the January transfer window following the arrival of midfielder Steven Bradley from Hibernian.