Darlington's win over Scarborough on 2 January was their seventh successive win and moved them to the top of the National League North table

Darlington have banned a fan for 12 months for subjecting a female assistant referee to misogynistic abuse during their win at Scarborough.

The club said the fan was identified by eyewitnesses and video following an internal investigation.

The game, which Darlington won 5-2 earlier in January, was also delayed for 35 minutes due to similar abuse, reportedly from Scarborough fans.

In a statement, Darlington apologised and said it condemned the behaviour.

"Darlington Football Club has made it very clear that it strongly condemns any sort of discriminatory behaviour and we are determined to kick it out and provide a friendly and welcoming environment," the club said. external-link

"We will not tolerate or condone racist, misogynist, sexist, homophobic or any other form of discriminatory behaviour whether physical or verbal.

"Both Scarborough and Darlington may face substantial fines and/or other sanctions from the FA in regard to this incident which will need to be funded by both fan-owned clubs.

"Once again, we apologise to the assistant and referee team, the other match officials, Scarborough Athletic Football Club, the FA and the National League for the unacceptable misconduct of our supporters."