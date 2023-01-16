Last updated on .From the section Wigan

Steven Caulker (left) played all 90 minutes during his Wigan Athletic debut in their 1-1 Championship draw with Cardiff City on Saturday

Wigan Athletic centre-back Steven Caulker says working alongside Kolo Toure inspired him to end his spell in Turkey and join the club.

The 31-year-old former Tottenham, Swansea and Liverpool defender joined Turkish side Alanyspor in 2019.

Caulker also had spells with Fenerbahce and Gaziantep and left Fatih Karagumruk before signing for the Latics.

"I walked away from my contract in Turkey and I didn't know what I was walking away to," he told BBC Sport.

"There wasn't anything in place, I just felt it was time to come back home. Then Wigan and a couple of other teams got on the phone.

"For me, the biggest pull was Kolo as he is one of the nicest human beings in football."

Caulker played alongside Toure during a short loan stint with Liverpool in 2016 and went to make his Latics debut under his management in Saturday's 1-1 draw with his former club Cardiff City.

Wigan are bottom of the Championship and four points adrift of safety and also without a win since Toure's arrival at the club in November.

"I know the style of football he wants to play so, for me, it was a massive pull in deciding to come here.

"I know it will be a challenge but it's one I'm excited for and feel ready for," Caulker said.

"[Being in Turkey] was challenging, for me to see my family every six weeks over the school holidays. I lived through the coronavirus out there so that was a big pull in coming back, with my family.

"Family was a major factor in me coming home. I've had four years away so it was difficult."