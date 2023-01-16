Iliman Ndiaye's injury, which prompted him to come off against Stoke, adds to Paul Heckingbottom's concern

Sheffield United manager Paul Heckingbottom has expressed frustration with ongoing training pitch issues at Shirecliffe that he says have impacted on the players' preparation for games.

Delays to opening revamped facilities have led to the Blades' first team training on academy fields.

Recent weather has taken its toll on those surfaces and there is now concern of a knock-on effect injury-wise.

"I've got to manage myself through it," Heckingbottom told BBC Radio Sheffield.

"A lot of money was spent [on the new pitch] but we didn't get the undersoil heating plugged in and paid off in time, but that's in now, good.

"Ideally we'd have liked that done at the same time so we were on the pitch, which I wouldn't be chatting about that then now. We'll be a couple of months behind.

"We've got to be prepared for this. Frustrations, anger, disappointments if something does happen [to players because of the situation].

"Frustrations if it's not the preparations I would like, because that's what I enjoy doing and it's really important to get your team set up."

Heckingbottom was without George Baldock, Enda Stevens and Ciaran Clark for Saturday's home win over Stoke City, all through injury, while Iliman Ndiaye limped off with a knee problem.

Such a glut of injuries have prompted Heckingbottom to consider different approaches to training to limit the wear and tear on his players.

"We're going to have to be really thoughtful and put it on the medical staff and the sports science team to come up with plans to help us get through this," he added.

"We had a lot of unlucky injuries at the start of the season - contact twists, breaks which are part and parcel of the game. We've put added pressure on our players and picked up one or two strains.

"I know through experience, by being in this position before and the experience of last season on that ground, how that began to play a part on the players' bodies.

"We're seeing it already, we'll change how we train, try to be prepared for it. It'll be a big factor for us going forward."