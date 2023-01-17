Last updated on .From the section Doncaster

Ben Nelson most recently played for Rochdale on 29 December, during their 4-3 defeat by Doncaster Rovers

Doncaster Rovers have signed teenage defender Ben Nelson on loan from Premier League side Leicester City until the end of the season.

Nelson, 18, spent the first half of the campaign on loan at Rovers' League Two rivals Rochdale, making 12 appearances.

"The way that Doncaster like to play suits me a lot in terms of my capabilities as a centre-back," Nelson told the club's official website. external-link

"Switching things up is a good thing. I feel this one suits me a lot more."

