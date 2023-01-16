Last updated on .From the section Irish

Pat Fenlon managed Bohemians from 2008 to 2011

Pat Fenlon has stepped down as general manager of Irish Premiership champions Linfield, with former Rangers head of communications David Graham named as his replacement.

Ex-Linfield player Fenlon will take up a position as Director of Football at League of Ireland Premier Division club Bohemians, who he previously managed.

Graham served as head of media relations at Rangers for almost two and a half years.

He resigned from that post in October.

Graham was formerly a DUP Councillor on Belfast City Council and also occupied the role of a special adviser to former Education Minister Peter Weir.

Fenlon was appointed as Linfield's General Manager in November 2018 and was influential in formulating a five-year strategic plan as the club moved into a new professional set-up.

The plan included the Belfast club adopting a full-time model, growing their fanbase and improving their financial stability, along with further success in domestic competition and progress on the European stage.

During his playing career with the Blues, the 53-year-old Dubliner picked up a league winners' medal and was part of two Irish Cup winning squads.

He will work alongside Bohemians manager Declan Devine in his new role as the Dublin outfit move towards a more traditional full-time set-up.

Fenlon won an FAI Cup with Bohs as a player in 1992 and then as manager led them to back-to-back league titles in 2008 and 2009 before leaving for Hibernian in 2011.

'An excellent replacement'

Linfield chairman Roy McGivern thanked Fenlon for the "key role he had played the club's success during his time in the post".

Fenlon commented that it had been "a pleasure and honour to play some part in the success they [Linfield] achieved domestically and with the significant progress we have made in Europe".

McGivern described Graham as "an excellent replacement" for Fenlon, adding that "he will bring a wealth of knowledge and experience to the role of General Manager".

Graham stated: "Throughout our recent conversations, it was clear that the Board and I are very much aligned in our ambition for Linfield as we approach our 140th anniversary.

"I look forward to engaging with our supporters and club partners, so we can continue to drive Linfield forward together."