Jake Cain scored for Liverpool in their 3-2 defeat by Tranmere in the EFL Trophy

Swindon Town have signed Liverpool midfielder Jake Cain on a two-and-a-half-year deal for an undisclosed fee.

The 21-year-old is Swindon's second January signing after Charlie Austin returned to the County Ground.

Wigan-born Cain signed professional forms for Liverpool in 2019 and made his first-team debut in the Carabao Cup in February 2020.

"This is a team with a lot of talented young players," said Cain. "I've come here for regular first-team football."

Cain was named on the bench 13 times by Jurgen Klopp for the Reds' first team and scored his first goal for the club against Tranmere in the EFL Trophy.

He has also played in League Two for Newport County on loan.

"He's a really talented footballer who is well suited to our style, possesses great vision and has an eye for a pass," said external-link Swindon Technical Director Sandro Di Michele.

