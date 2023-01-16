Jhon Duran: Aston Villa agree deal for Chicago Fire striker
Last updated on .From the section Aston Villa
Aston Villa have reached an agreement to sign Colombia striker Jhon Duran from Chicago Fire on a permanent deal.
Duran, 19, has scored eight goals and set up six more in 28 appearances for Chicago.
The deal is subject to Duran passing a medical, agreeing personal terms and obtaining the necessary work visa.
He will compete with Ollie Watkins and Danny Ings at Unai Emery's side, with the pair scoring four and seven goals respectively this season.
Duran has three caps for Colombia, all of them coming as a substitute.
Villa are 11th in the Premier League.
- All the latest Villa news, analysis and fan views in one place
- You can now get Aston Villa news notifications in the BBC Sport app - find out more
- Our coverage of Villa is bigger and better than ever before - here's everything you need to know to make sure you never miss a moment
- Everything Villa - go straight to all the best content