Last updated on .From the section Aston Villa

Jhon Duran was a regular starter for Chicago Fire in the second half of the 2022 MLS season

Aston Villa have reached an agreement to sign Colombia striker Jhon Duran from Chicago Fire on a permanent deal.

Duran, 19, has scored eight goals and set up six more in 28 appearances for Chicago.

The deal is subject to Duran passing a medical, agreeing personal terms and obtaining the necessary work visa.

He will compete with Ollie Watkins and Danny Ings at Unai Emery's side, with the pair scoring four and seven goals respectively this season.

Duran has three caps for Colombia, all of them coming as a substitute.

Villa are 11th in the Premier League.