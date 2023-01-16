Last updated on .From the section Irish

Some fans called for McDermott's departure during and after Glentoran's home defeat by Larne on Saturday

Former Glentoran captain Paul Leeman believes the club's next two games against Newry City and Dungannon Swifts are vital to manager Mick McDermott's future at The Oval.

Following Saturday's home defeat by Larne, some supporters staged a protest calling for McDermott's departure.

"These next two games are going to be massive for Glentoran," said Leeman.

"They've got to pick up something on Friday against Newry or there will be even more pressure."

Saturday's defeat was a fifth successive league loss for the Glens which matched the club's previous worst run set way back in 1935.

Speaking on BBC Radio Ulster's Sportsound Extra Time, Leeman said that failure to earn maximum points from their next two games could seal McDermott's fate.

"Newry and Dungannon are really games that Glentoran with the squad they have, the full-time set-up, they've really got to be winning those games.

Glentoran's form has dipped alarmingly since Conor McMenamin was injured in November

"Some of the abuse on Saturday was not called for but the fans are showing their frustration.

"The manager is obviously under a lot of pressure but the players are underperforming. The players have now got to step up and do the business."

Glentoran looked like prospective champions in late October when two Conor McMenamin goals helped them thump Larne 4-0 as they moved top of the table.

But after beating Dungannon a week later, Glentoran were beaten 2-1 at Glenavon on 8 November and with McMenamin then ruled out for two month with a broken metatarsal, the team began to suffer a alarming slide in fortunes which they have not been able to halt.

"I can remember being at the Oval when Glentoran beat Larne 4-0 and coming away thinking 'this team looks unbeatable'," added Leeman.

"Everything was going for them. They looked confident. They were scoring goals. They hadn't conceded a goal in something like 10 games.

"All of a sudden in the last couple of months, it's completely reversed. Yes they've had well documented injuries and Conor McMenamin in the key one. They just haven't been able to buy a win."