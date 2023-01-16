Close menu

Tom Edwards: Stoke City full-back's Barnsley loan ended by injury

Tom Edwards
Tom Edwards scored once for Barnsley - in an EFL Trophy game at Port Vale

Defender Tom Edwards has returned to Stoke City after suffering a serious knee injury during his loan spell at League One club Barnsley.

The 23-year-old had to be helped off after suffering the injury during Barnsley's 3-0 FA Cup defeat by Derby.

He played 15 games for the Tykes after joining them on a season-long loan, but that has now been ended.

Edwards last played for Stoke in January 2020 and has had loan spells at Fleetwood and New York Red Bulls.

