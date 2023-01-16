Last updated on .From the section League Two

Darren Byfield (left) and Graham Coughlan make their way to the tunnel after being shown red cards during Newport's 2-2 draw with Crawley

Graham Coughlan and Darren Byfield have both been fined £500 after they were sent off during Newport County's 2-2 draw with Crawley Town in League Two earlier this month.

Newport salvaged a late point after Dom Telford had put Crawley 2-0 up.

Newport boss Coughlan and Byfield, who was Crawley's interim manager, were dismissed in added time.

The Football Association said "both managers admitted that their behaviour... was improper".

Crawley have since named Scott Lindsey as their third permanent boss this season.