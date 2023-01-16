Last updated on .From the section Nottm Forest

Danilo made 141 appearances for Palmeiras

Nottingham Forest have signed Brazilian midfielder Danilo from Palmeiras for a fee of about £16m.

The 21-year-old joins the City Ground side, who are 13th in the Premier League, on a six-and-a-half-year deal.

Danilo won two Copa Libertadores and the 2022 Brazilian Serie A title with Palmeiras.

"I will show a lot of determination and a strong desire to win and will always look to do my best on the pitch to achieve positive results," said Danilo.

"I'm excited about getting started and meeting my new team-mates."

He added: "I'm really happy to be fulfilling my dream of playing in the Premier League and playing for Nottingham Forest.

"I learnt a bit about the history of the club and saw they had won two European Cups."

Danilo came through the ranks at Palmeiras and made 141 appearances for the club.

Forest sporting director Filippo Giraldi said: "He is a fantastic talent that will be a great asset for the present and the future of Nottingham Forest."

Danilo is Forest's second signing of the January transfer window, following Palmeiras team-mate Gustavo Scarpa moving to the City Ground on a free transfer.