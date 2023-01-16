Close menu

Jurgen Klopp: Liverpool manager has no plans to quit 'unless someone tells me'

Last updated on .From the section Liverpool

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp
Jurgen Klopp took over at Liverpool in October 2015

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has said he will not leave the club unless he is forced to, and hinted at changes at Anfield during the summer.

The German's comments come amid a run of poor form for the Reds, who are ninth in the Premier League and 10 points off a top-four spot.

"Either the manager's position changes or a lot of other things change," said Klopp.

"So, as far as I am concerned unless someone tells me I will not go."

He added: "So that means maybe there is a point where we have to change other stuff. We will see that, but that is something for the future. Like summer or whatever. Not now.

"I have space and time to think about it. We have to play better football now."

Klopp reiterated it is unlikely any more signings will follow Netherlands forward Cody Gakpo in January, while midfield trio James Milner, Naby Keita and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain will be out of contract in the summer along with forward Roberto Firmino.

I'm not too loyal - Klopp

Liverpool were beaten 3-0 by Brighton on Saturday after what Klopp described as a "really bad" performance, and he said his team had to get "back to basics" to improve their form.

They face Wolves in an FA Cup third-round replay on Tuesday, which is live on BBC One from 19:30 GMT, and prior to the game Klopp also denied he had been too loyal to some of his players.

"Yes, of course I have heard it. I heard that before and I am not," said Klopp.

"I am loyal. I think everybody should be loyal, but I am not too loyal."

He added: "The problem is too complex. You have a good player who did a lot of good things in the past and then in your mind [you think] maybe that's it for him.

"If you can then go out and bring in another player to replace [him] that makes sense.

"If you cannot bring anybody in you cannot bring anybody out. That is the situation."

Liverpool's struggles have seen them concede the first goal 21 times in their past 35 matches, and they have not kept a clean sheet in the Premier League since October.

However, Klopp does not think some of his players have stopped listening to him.

"I was not that often in a similar situation, but I know exactly how it works when things don't go well," he said.

"There is a list of things you go through and one of the things is the players aren't listening to the coach any more.

"In Germany we say the manager doesn't reach the team any more. So I understand it looks like this sometimes but it is just not the case. You can take that off the list.

"Everyone feels responsible. There is nobody sitting there thinking, 'I was OK but he wasn't'. It wasn't there, I don't see it, I don't hear it, it's not there.

"If it was here then the player would have a real problem. That is the moment the problems really start."

Comments

Join the conversation

156 comments

  • Comment posted by georgewhit, today at 00:03

    Ifthis bloke does not get more time, and backing from the board, then there is no hope for football in this country.
    He has earned the right to see this through, and must be given that chance.
    I am NOT a LFC supporter, just a proper, old fashioned football fan.

    • Reply posted by eric, today at 00:10

      eric replied:
      Taxi for klopp

  • Comment posted by lifesux, today at 00:26

    2 games short of the treble last season, In his time - 3 Champions League finals, first Premier League title.
    In all the years Alex Ferguson had at United even he had a couple of stinkers and only reached the Champions League final 3 times.
    Klopp has earned the right to try and build a new team.

    • Reply posted by Winners And Sinners, today at 00:27

      Winners And Sinners replied:
      A wise and well thought-out post. 👍

  • Comment posted by Dallas Cowboys Liverpool FC, today at 00:06

    And I, as a Liverpool fan, believe him. Klopp does what he says and is not the sort of person who will say one thing and do another when it comes to his management career.
    This is obviously a bad season for him, but expect him to bounce back next season after fresh reinforcements over the summer.
    Hopefully, next season will be the start of the next Klopp seven year cycle.

    • Reply posted by 2miners, today at 00:08

      2miners replied:
      Noshitdude!

  • Comment posted by Tony Morleys Magic Wand, today at 00:09

    Be careful what you wish for. Get rid and it's got post Ferguson Utd written all over it.

    • Reply posted by Humble Chelsea Fan, today at 00:21

      Humble Chelsea Fan replied:
      advantage everyone else 😂😂😂😂

  • Comment posted by Modus, today at 00:03

    Klopp has done enough in recent years to prove that he's a world class manager. This is just a blip. He'll bounce back for sure. COYG

    • Reply posted by 2miners, today at 00:05

      2miners replied:
      So if he doesn’t make top 4 like Brendan he should be fired -correct ?

  • Comment posted by Clive, today at 00:06

    IN JURGEN WE TRUST.. YNWA 🤩

    • Reply posted by eric, today at 00:35

      eric replied:
      IN STEVIE G WE TRUST..

  • Comment posted by veeman, at 23:58 16 Jan

    Best news all year. YNWA

    • Reply posted by eric, today at 00:08

      eric replied:
      Klopp’s had more hys posts than points this year

  • Comment posted by Fan Of Whoever Plays Man Utd, today at 00:21

    It is all well & good asking for a new manager when things are not going to plan, but you need someone better to replace him & the 2 questions are, is there someone better available, & if there is, will he we willing to take the job?
    The last thing any fan wants is to see their team constantly churning over managers every other season. I.e. Man Utd since SAF or currently Chelsea, Spurs & Everton.

  • Comment posted by Nimrod Ping, today at 00:08

    Our midfield needs to be heading out the door, not the manager

    • Reply posted by carol brown, today at 00:43

      carol brown replied:
      I wonder if Salah will be on the move too?

  • Comment posted by Lets Agree To Disagree, today at 00:06

    Klopp is not going anywhere anytime soon. He just needs to take a step back and analysis what went wrong this season and then sit down and tell FSG what he needs to ratify this over the summer to be able to challenge once again next season. Then it will be up to FSG to buy the groceries that Klopp needs.

  • Comment posted by thenestofvipers, today at 00:20

    Be careful what you wish for.......you might get Gerrard next!

    • Reply posted by Ook the Librarian, today at 00:36

      Ook the Librarian replied:
      He's off to Poland ...

  • Comment posted by gougeaway84, today at 00:11

    All teams go through bad spells, they'll bounce back. This was the same team 2 games away from a quadruple last season, a bit of perspective needed.

  • Comment posted by Arken, today at 00:31

    Between January and mid March 2021 Liverpool lost 8 PL games and dropped from 1st to 8th place.
    They then took 26 points from the last 10 games and snatched 3rd place right from under Chelsea noses!
    Keep the faith!.

    • Reply posted by Lets Agree To Disagree, today at 00:35

      Lets Agree To Disagree replied:
      And Chelsea have never been the same in the league since.

  • Comment posted by Duncan, today at 00:17

    I think it was getting to the edge of perfection last season and falling short on the two biggest prizes. The players started the season a bit burned out and a little complacent and now the bad form has killed the confidence. If Klopp wasn’t the manager he could be changed, but in this situation there’s only 1 coach as good as him and he’s not switching. FSG needs to buy Klopp half a new team.

  • Comment posted by The Spin Doctor, today at 00:14

    If Liverpool don’t beat Wolves Tuesday night or more importantly don’t get at least 10 points from their next four league games (Chelsea – H, Wolves – A, Everton – H and Newcastle – A), then Klopp may have to revisit this thought line.

  • Comment posted by Hi, today at 00:01

    Klopp is a good lad. He shall bounce back.

  • Comment posted by Honking_Farmer, today at 00:08

    As much as I'm not a fan of the club I do like Klopp, can't seriously be thinking of getting in another Spanish waiter to replace him 🚮

  • Comment posted by Poppins TV, today at 00:04

    we love you Jurgen, many other clubs fans also admire you for your energy, passion, man management skills and knowledge
    YNWA

    • Reply posted by 2miners, today at 00:06

      2miners replied:
      Not according to the comments I’ve read so far

  • Comment posted by Rantomon, today at 00:34

    It's funny seeing clueless trolling kids getting stuck into Klopp. He's one of the most likable people in the game. Clubs go through bad patches, that's top level football. Best thing for Liverpool to do is write off this season, take the pressure off, rest fatigued players & give some young lads a chance. Liverpool won't get relegated & the players they have deserve a rest.

    • Reply posted by Campachoochoo, today at 00:38

      Campachoochoo replied:
      I don’t find him that likeable? I don’t think any of the top managers are really , all very driven , prone to whining and berating officials etc. Klopp is no different

  • Comment posted by realdeal, today at 00:18

    They are definitely missing Mane. Nunez is awful and Gakpo is a different type of player than Mane was

    • Reply posted by eowenthe brave, today at 00:33

      eowenthe brave replied:
      He played a great part in the team - ludicrous to sell him. But, have we not seen it so many times? A key player moves on and results plummet.

