David Hando was Newport chairman for nine years

Newport County president and former chairman David Hando has died at the age of 84.

Hando was club chairman when Newport AFC was formed in June 1989 following the demise of the old County.

He was a prominent figure in the club's fight to remain in the English system rather than join the newly formed League of Wales in 1992.

In 2015 he was inducted into the club's Hall of Fame and awarded the British Empire Medal for services to football.

A former teacher, Hando also served as a councillor on Newport City Council.

In a statement, County said: "The club's thoughts and prayers are with David's widow Mary and his family."