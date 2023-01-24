Wycombe Wanderers 2-0 Oxford United

Match ends, Wycombe Wanderers 2, Oxford United 0.
Sam Vokes ended his goal drought as Wycombe secured their first home win of 2023 with a 2-0 victory over Oxford.
The ex-Wales international opened the scoring with his first goal since October before setting up Anis Mehmeti as the Chairboys wrapped up the points before half-time at Adams Park.
Gareth Ainsworth's charges cut the gap to the coveted League One play-off spots to just two points with a fourth win in six outings.
After back-to-back 2-1 wins, the U's slipped to only their second away league defeat since September.
Vokes, who had already seen an effort cleared off the line and been denied by Simon Eastwood, broke the deadlock in the 19th minute with a simple tap in from Mehmeti's squared pass.
The pair combined again 10 minutes before the break as Mehmeti found the far corner from Vokes' knockdown.
Oxford huffed and puffed but failed to reduce the arrears.
The best chances fell to Yanic Wildschut as he tested Max Stryjek and later fired over the bar.
The Chairboys brought on Tjay De Barr as a late sub for his first appearance since collapsing at the end of the 0-0 draw with Plymouth on 29 December.
Line-ups
Wycombe
Formation 4-4-1-1
- 1StryjekBooked at 56mins
- 26McCarthy
- 2Grimmer
- 6Tafazolli
- 23Obita
- 18HanlanSubstituted forThompsonat 75'minutesBooked at 88mins
- 7Wheeler
- 28Scowen
- 11MehmetiSubstituted forDe Barrat 90'minutes
- 10Wing
- 9VokesSubstituted forMcClearyat 80'minutes
Substitutes
- 3Jacobson
- 8Thompson
- 12McCleary
- 13Dickinson
- 19Wakely
- 22Freeman
- 29De Barr
Oxford Utd
Formation 4-3-3
- 13Eastwood
- 33AndersonBooked at 25minsSubstituted forFlemingat 45'minutes
- 5Moore
- 2Long
- 16Brown
- 14Bate
- 18McGuaneSubstituted forTaylorat 61'minutes
- 8Brannagan
- 7Bodin
- 22JosephSubstituted forGoodrhamat 71'minutes
- 30WildschutSubstituted forO'Donkorat 61'minutes
Substitutes
- 3Fleming
- 4Findlay
- 9Taylor
- 21McGinty
- 27Goodrham
- 28Negru
- 39O'Donkor
- Referee:
- Neil Hair
- Attendance:
- 5,935
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home40%
- Away60%
- Shots
- Home11
- Away19
- Shots on Target
- Home5
- Away2
- Corners
- Home2
- Away11
- Fouls
- Home15
- Away9
