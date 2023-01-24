Close menu
League One
WycombeWycombe Wanderers2Oxford UtdOxford United0

Wycombe Wanderers 2-0 Oxford United

Last updated on .From the section League Onecomments11

Sam Vokes ended his goal drought as Wycombe secured their first home win of 2023 with a 2-0 victory over Oxford.

The ex-Wales international opened the scoring with his first goal since October before setting up Anis Mehmeti as the Chairboys wrapped up the points before half-time at Adams Park.

Gareth Ainsworth's charges cut the gap to the coveted League One play-off spots to just two points with a fourth win in six outings.

After back-to-back 2-1 wins, the U's slipped to only their second away league defeat since September.

Vokes, who had already seen an effort cleared off the line and been denied by Simon Eastwood, broke the deadlock in the 19th minute with a simple tap in from Mehmeti's squared pass.

The pair combined again 10 minutes before the break as Mehmeti found the far corner from Vokes' knockdown.

Oxford huffed and puffed but failed to reduce the arrears.

The best chances fell to Yanic Wildschut as he tested Max Stryjek and later fired over the bar.

The Chairboys brought on Tjay De Barr as a late sub for his first appearance since collapsing at the end of the 0-0 draw with Plymouth on 29 December.

Match report supplied by PA Media.

Line-ups

Wycombe

Formation 4-4-1-1

  • 1StryjekBooked at 56mins
  • 26McCarthy
  • 2Grimmer
  • 6Tafazolli
  • 23Obita
  • 18HanlanSubstituted forThompsonat 75'minutesBooked at 88mins
  • 7Wheeler
  • 28Scowen
  • 11MehmetiSubstituted forDe Barrat 90'minutes
  • 10Wing
  • 9VokesSubstituted forMcClearyat 80'minutes

Substitutes

  • 3Jacobson
  • 8Thompson
  • 12McCleary
  • 13Dickinson
  • 19Wakely
  • 22Freeman
  • 29De Barr

Oxford Utd

Formation 4-3-3

  • 13Eastwood
  • 33AndersonBooked at 25minsSubstituted forFlemingat 45'minutes
  • 5Moore
  • 2Long
  • 16Brown
  • 14Bate
  • 18McGuaneSubstituted forTaylorat 61'minutes
  • 8Brannagan
  • 7Bodin
  • 22JosephSubstituted forGoodrhamat 71'minutes
  • 30WildschutSubstituted forO'Donkorat 61'minutes

Substitutes

  • 3Fleming
  • 4Findlay
  • 9Taylor
  • 21McGinty
  • 27Goodrham
  • 28Negru
  • 39O'Donkor
Referee:
Neil Hair
Attendance:
5,935

Match Stats

Home TeamWycombeAway TeamOxford Utd
Possession
Home40%
Away60%
Shots
Home11
Away19
Shots on Target
Home5
Away2
Corners
Home2
Away11
Fouls
Home15
Away9

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Wycombe Wanderers 2, Oxford United 0.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, Wycombe Wanderers 2, Oxford United 0.

  3. Post update

    Corner, Oxford United. Conceded by Max Stryjek.

  4. Substitution

    Substitution, Wycombe Wanderers. Tjay De Barr replaces Anis Mehmeti.

  5. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Matty Taylor (Oxford United) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.

  6. Booking

    Curtis Thompson (Wycombe Wanderers) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

  7. Post update

    Matty Taylor (Oxford United) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  8. Post update

    Foul by Curtis Thompson (Wycombe Wanderers).

  9. Post update

    Attempt missed. Billy Bodin (Oxford United) right footed shot from the right side of the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Sam Long following a set piece situation.

  10. Post update

    Gatlin O'Donkor (Oxford United) wins a free kick on the right wing.

  11. Post update

    Foul by Josh Scowen (Wycombe Wanderers).

  12. Post update

    Attempt missed. Cameron Brannagan (Oxford United) header from the centre of the box is just a bit too high. Assisted by Sam Long following a corner.

  13. Post update

    Corner, Oxford United. Conceded by Ryan Tafazolli.

  14. Post update

    Corner, Oxford United. Conceded by Jason McCarthy.

  15. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Sam Long (Oxford United) right footed shot from the left side of the six yard box is blocked. Assisted by Cameron Brannagan.

  16. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Cameron Brannagan (Oxford United) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

  17. Post update

    Corner, Oxford United. Conceded by Curtis Thompson.

  18. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Tyler Goodrham (Oxford United) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.

  19. Post update

    Gatlin O'Donkor (Oxford United) wins a free kick on the right wing.

  20. Post update

    Foul by Anis Mehmeti (Wycombe Wanderers).

Comments

Join the conversation

These comments are now closed.

11 comments

  • Comment posted by WWFCBLUE, at 22:46 24 Jan

    To have a rivalry you need some form of competition.
    Well done to Ainsworth and team who yet again out smarted the Oxford cloggers.
    Oxford might have a new stadium built before they manage to give us a game. Really though, congratulations on the first stage of the Kidlington village stadium being passed. 👏🏻
    Vokes, Anis and Scowen with a masterclass in “I could watch that every week football”

  • Comment posted by OxfordSpires, at 23:22 24 Jan

    Should also add, that OUFC have a consistent issue with taking shoots - too hesitant (McGuane & Bodin tonight), and hitting the target - 19/2 on target speaks volumes. A regular issue for two or three years. Is anyone looking at this and adjusting training drills accordingly? Am guessing not!

  • Comment posted by OxfordSpires, at 23:18 24 Jan

    OUFC very poor. Utter lack of plan. Anderson exposed for defensive weakness & KR appears to have stymied/constrained his offensive work. Lost midfield because WW don’t use the midfield. They transition from defence to attack through rapid passes through lines or down flanks. They played well. OUFC became shapeless. Back & forth then lump it! Horrible to watch. KR can go - rose tinted tripe!

    • Reply posted by WWFCBLUE, at 23:41 24 Jan

      WWFCBLUE replied:
      Our two best players tonight and in the MOTM votes on our forum are both midfielders.
      We used plenty of the space in midfield tonight and were an absolute delight to watch, especially in the first half where Mehmeti, a midfielder, ripped you to pieces. I love watching him and Scowen in our midfield,
      I’d hate to watch the dross Oxford serve up every week.

  • Comment posted by Clarkkent, at 22:32 24 Jan

    Excellent result against the PNLs, Anis just keeps getting better.

    • Reply posted by Inspector Japp, at 13:59 25 Jan

      Inspector Japp replied:
      PNL's?

  • Comment posted by Sunofabeach412, at 07:55 25 Jan

    Until Robinson has been removed I don't see OU going anywhere but Mid-Table or lower. Total rubbish football, if you can call it that.

  • Comment posted by julian human, at 22:50 24 Jan

    As a Reading fan, I’d love either or both of these two to get into the championship. Perhaps there’s more chance of Reading going to league 1

  • Comment posted by AndrewJG_23, at 22:42 24 Jan

    Wycombe Wanderers love to go back to the Championship but will they return to the Championship next season. Probably not.

Tuesday 24th January 2023

As It Stood

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Plymouth28187351292261
2Sheff Wed27177347182958
3Ipswich28159453282554
4Derby27148540211950
5Bolton28138735221347
6Barnsley2513483324943
7Wycombe27125103527841
8Peterborough251221141311038
9Shrewsbury27115113330338
10Portsmouth2591063330337
11Bristol Rovers27107104245-337
12Oxford Utd2798103331235
13Exeter2798103939035
14Port Vale26105112836-835
15Charlton2681084036434
16Lincoln City2561272430-630
17Fleetwood27611102930-129
18Cheltenham2684142334-1128
19MK Dons2774162538-1325
20Accrington2567122441-1725
21Morecambe2659122639-1324
22Cambridge2673162346-2324
23Burton2657143254-2222
24Forest Green2856172353-3021
View full League One table

