League One
ExeterExeter City19:45BarnsleyBarnsley
Venue: St James Park, England

Exeter City v Barnsley

Line-ups

Exeter

Formation 3-5-2

  • 18Blackman
  • 26Sweeney
  • 14Aimson
  • 5Hartridge
  • 12Key
  • 16Kite
  • 29McDonald
  • 8Collins
  • 7Mitchell
  • 9Stansfield
  • 23Scott

Substitutes

  • 3Sparkes
  • 6Harper
  • 10Nombe
  • 11White
  • 21Coley
  • 22Lee
  • 27Grounds

Barnsley

Formation 3-5-2

  • 1Isted
  • 12Thomas
  • 6Andersen
  • 5Kitching
  • 2Williams
  • 30Phillips
  • 48Connell
  • 8Kane
  • 7Cadden
  • 44Cole
  • 9Norwood

Substitutes

  • 10Benson
  • 16Thomas
  • 24Cundy
  • 26Larkeche
  • 31Tedic
  • 40Collins
  • 47Watters
Referee:
Darren Handley

Tuesday 28th March 2023

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Plymouth38248667412680
2Sheff Wed37239564283678
3Ipswich372112472314175
4Barnsley36226860312972
5Bolton3818101052312164
6Derby3818101059392064
7Peterborough382031565471863
8Wycombe381871351361561
9Portsmouth381513105344958
10Shrewsbury37167144741655
11Exeter371310145348549
12Charlton381213135350349
13Fleetwood381213134139249
14Lincoln City37918103440-645
15Bristol Rovers37129165060-1045
16Port Vale38129174055-1545
17Cheltenham37127183247-1543
18Burton36118174770-2341
19MK Dons38116213454-2039
20Oxford Utd37910183949-1037
21Accrington38811193063-3335
22Morecambe39713193763-2634
23Cambridge3786232859-3130
24Forest Green3868242971-4226
View full League One table

