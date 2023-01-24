Fleetwood Town 0-2 Portsmouth

Last updated on .From the section League One

Portsmouth made it back-to-back wins under new boss John Mousinho with a victory at Fleetwood.

Goals from Colby Bishop and Joe Pigott were enough to clinch a second win in a week and condemn Scott Brown's men to a third straight defeat.

Pompey dominated the first half, with Ryan Tunnicliffe, Ronan Curtis and Sean Raggett all going close before Bishop opened the scoring just before the break with his 15th goal of the season.

The home side came back into the game in the second half with Admiral Muskwe having a great chance to level but his shot was saved by Portsmouth goalkeeper Matt Macey.

The Shrimps were given hope when Pompey were reduced to 10 men in the 68th minute after Joe Morrell received a second yellow card for a deliberate handball.

But Fleetwood could not make the most of their numerical advantage, as substitute Pigott doubled the visitors' lead with a close-range finish seven minutes from time to secure all three points.

