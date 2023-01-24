Close menu
League One
FleetwoodFleetwood Town0PortsmouthPortsmouth2

Fleetwood Town 0-2 Portsmouth

Last updated on .From the section League One

Portsmouth made it back-to-back wins under new boss John Mousinho with a victory at Fleetwood.

Goals from Colby Bishop and Joe Pigott were enough to clinch a second win in a week and condemn Scott Brown's men to a third straight defeat.

Pompey dominated the first half, with Ryan Tunnicliffe, Ronan Curtis and Sean Raggett all going close before Bishop opened the scoring just before the break with his 15th goal of the season.

The home side came back into the game in the second half with Admiral Muskwe having a great chance to level but his shot was saved by Portsmouth goalkeeper Matt Macey.

The Shrimps were given hope when Pompey were reduced to 10 men in the 68th minute after Joe Morrell received a second yellow card for a deliberate handball.

But Fleetwood could not make the most of their numerical advantage, as substitute Pigott doubled the visitors' lead with a close-range finish seven minutes from time to secure all three points.

Match report supplied by PA Media.

Line-ups

Fleetwood

Formation 4-3-3

  • 13Lynch
  • 28JohnstonSubstituted forLaneat 74'minutes
  • 22NsialaBooked at 47mins
  • 4Sarpong-WireduBooked at 63mins
  • 32Earl
  • 8Vela
  • 10Robertson
  • 16WarringtonSubstituted forDolanat 62'minutes
  • 20OmochereSubstituted forHayesat 45'minutes
  • 9MuskweSubstituted forGarnerat 62'minutes
  • 23PattersonSubstituted forAndrewat 62'minutes

Substitutes

  • 3Andrew
  • 11Lane
  • 17Dolan
  • 18Holgate
  • 19Garner
  • 21Hayes
  • 50McMullan

Portsmouth

Formation 4-3-3

  • 1Macey
  • 2SwansonBooked at 89mins
  • 20Raggett
  • 34Towler
  • 6OgilvieBooked at 90mins
  • 8TunnicliffeSubstituted forThompsonat 67'minutes
  • 7Pack
  • 16MorrellBooked at 68mins
  • 15Dale
  • 9BishopBooked at 57minsSubstituted forPigottat 79'minutes
  • 11CurtisSubstituted forHumeat 88'minutes

Substitutes

  • 3Hume
  • 10Pigott
  • 13Freeman
  • 18Hackett-Fairchild
  • 19Scarlett
  • 21Oluwayemi
  • 23Thompson
Referee:
Anthony Backhouse
Attendance:
2,938

Match Stats

Home TeamFleetwoodAway TeamPortsmouth
Possession
Home50%
Away50%
Shots
Home14
Away16
Shots on Target
Home3
Away7
Corners
Home4
Away7
Fouls
Home12
Away13

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Fleetwood Town 0, Portsmouth 2.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, Fleetwood Town 0, Portsmouth 2.

  3. Post update

    Corner, Fleetwood Town. Conceded by Zak Swanson.

  4. Post update

    Attempt missed. Paddy Lane (Fleetwood Town) left footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Callum Dolan with a cross following a corner.

  5. Post update

    Corner, Fleetwood Town. Conceded by Matt Macey.

  6. Post update

    Attempt saved. Danny Andrew (Fleetwood Town) header from the centre of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal. Assisted by Callum Dolan with a cross.

  7. Post update

    Corner, Fleetwood Town. Conceded by Ryley Towler.

  8. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Callum Dolan (Fleetwood Town) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Aristote Nsiala with a headed pass.

  9. Booking

    Connor Ogilvie (Portsmouth) is shown the yellow card.

  10. Post update

    Hand ball by Connor Ogilvie (Portsmouth).

  11. Booking

    Zak Swanson (Portsmouth) is shown the yellow card.

  12. Post update

    Foul by Marlon Pack (Portsmouth).

  13. Post update

    Josh Vela (Fleetwood Town) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  14. Post update

    Delay over. They are ready to continue.

  15. Substitution

    Substitution, Portsmouth. Denver Hume replaces Ronan Curtis because of an injury.

  16. Post update

    Delay in match because of an injury Ronan Curtis (Portsmouth).

  17. Post update

    Attempt missed. Scott Robertson (Fleetwood Town) left footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Joshua Earl.

  18. Goal!

    Goal! Fleetwood Town 0, Portsmouth 2. Joe Pigott (Portsmouth) right footed shot from very close range to the centre of the goal following a corner.

  19. Post update

    Attempt saved. Ryley Towler (Portsmouth) header from the centre of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal. Assisted by Marlon Pack with a cross.

  20. Post update

    Corner, Portsmouth. Conceded by Brendan Sarpong-Wiredu.

Top Stories

