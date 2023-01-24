Fleetwood Town 0-2 Portsmouth

Match ends, Fleetwood Town 0, Portsmouth 2.
Portsmouth made it back-to-back wins under new boss John Mousinho with a victory at Fleetwood.
Goals from Colby Bishop and Joe Pigott were enough to clinch a second win in a week and condemn Scott Brown's men to a third straight defeat.
Pompey dominated the first half, with Ryan Tunnicliffe, Ronan Curtis and Sean Raggett all going close before Bishop opened the scoring just before the break with his 15th goal of the season.
The home side came back into the game in the second half with Admiral Muskwe having a great chance to level but his shot was saved by Portsmouth goalkeeper Matt Macey.
The Shrimps were given hope when Pompey were reduced to 10 men in the 68th minute after Joe Morrell received a second yellow card for a deliberate handball.
But Fleetwood could not make the most of their numerical advantage, as substitute Pigott doubled the visitors' lead with a close-range finish seven minutes from time to secure all three points.
Match report supplied by PA Media.
Line-ups
Fleetwood
Formation 4-3-3
- 13Lynch
- 28JohnstonSubstituted forLaneat 74'minutes
- 22NsialaBooked at 47mins
- 4Sarpong-WireduBooked at 63mins
- 32Earl
- 8Vela
- 10Robertson
- 16WarringtonSubstituted forDolanat 62'minutes
- 20OmochereSubstituted forHayesat 45'minutes
- 9MuskweSubstituted forGarnerat 62'minutes
- 23PattersonSubstituted forAndrewat 62'minutes
Substitutes
- 3Andrew
- 11Lane
- 17Dolan
- 18Holgate
- 19Garner
- 21Hayes
- 50McMullan
Portsmouth
Formation 4-3-3
- 1Macey
- 2SwansonBooked at 89mins
- 20Raggett
- 34Towler
- 6OgilvieBooked at 90mins
- 8TunnicliffeSubstituted forThompsonat 67'minutes
- 7Pack
- 16MorrellBooked at 68mins
- 15Dale
- 9BishopBooked at 57minsSubstituted forPigottat 79'minutes
- 11CurtisSubstituted forHumeat 88'minutes
Substitutes
- 3Hume
- 10Pigott
- 13Freeman
- 18Hackett-Fairchild
- 19Scarlett
- 21Oluwayemi
- 23Thompson
- Referee:
- Anthony Backhouse
- Attendance:
- 2,938
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home50%
- Away50%
- Shots
- Home14
- Away16
- Shots on Target
- Home3
- Away7
- Corners
- Home4
- Away7
- Fouls
- Home12
- Away13
Live Text
Post update
Full Time
Second Half ends, Fleetwood Town 0, Portsmouth 2.
Post update
Corner, Fleetwood Town. Conceded by Zak Swanson.
Post update
Attempt missed. Paddy Lane (Fleetwood Town) left footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Callum Dolan with a cross following a corner.
Post update
Corner, Fleetwood Town. Conceded by Matt Macey.
Post update
Attempt saved. Danny Andrew (Fleetwood Town) header from the centre of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal. Assisted by Callum Dolan with a cross.
Post update
Corner, Fleetwood Town. Conceded by Ryley Towler.
Post update
Attempt blocked. Callum Dolan (Fleetwood Town) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Aristote Nsiala with a headed pass.
Booking
Connor Ogilvie (Portsmouth) is shown the yellow card.
Post update
Hand ball by Connor Ogilvie (Portsmouth).
Booking
Zak Swanson (Portsmouth) is shown the yellow card.
Post update
Foul by Marlon Pack (Portsmouth).
Post update
Josh Vela (Fleetwood Town) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Post update
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
Substitution
Substitution, Portsmouth. Denver Hume replaces Ronan Curtis because of an injury.
Post update
Delay in match because of an injury Ronan Curtis (Portsmouth).
Post update
Attempt missed. Scott Robertson (Fleetwood Town) left footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Joshua Earl.
Goal!
Goal! Fleetwood Town 0, Portsmouth 2. Joe Pigott (Portsmouth) right footed shot from very close range to the centre of the goal following a corner.
Post update
Attempt saved. Ryley Towler (Portsmouth) header from the centre of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal. Assisted by Marlon Pack with a cross.
Post update
Corner, Portsmouth. Conceded by Brendan Sarpong-Wiredu.
Scumers visiting 🤭
Have you heard of the Northbank Highbury?
Shanks said “No I don’t think so,
But I’ve heard of the mighty Pompey.”
Good performance all round tonight.
Now which which south coast clubs’ supporters have I upset recently ?
I can’t think…….🤔🤔😂😂😂😂
He’s nearly as good as Joe Laidlaw ! 😁
Quite enjoyable to see Pompey being the dominant team for maybe more than half the match.
EXCELLENT
Solid at the back and clinical when required
Curtis didn’t look good - being helped down the tunnel with loads of ice on his ankle
Shame- getting back to the RC who defender’s hated