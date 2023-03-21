Close menu
League One
AccringtonAccrington Stanley19:45PlymouthPlymouth Argyle
Venue: Wham Stadium, England

Accrington Stanley v Plymouth Argyle

Last updated on .From the section League One

Line-ups

Accrington

Formation 3-4-1-2

  • 40Savin
  • 50Fernandes
  • 15Sangare
  • 12Nottingham
  • 2Clark
  • 8Leigh
  • 22Martin
  • 14Longelo
  • 11McConville
  • 19Adedoyin
  • 20Pressley

Substitutes

  • 7Whalley
  • 9Lowe
  • 17Nolan
  • 18Butler-Oyedeji
  • 25Quirk
  • 30Isherwood
  • 43Pickles

Plymouth

Formation 3-4-2-1

  • 25Burton
  • 5Wilson
  • 2Bolton
  • 3Gillesphey
  • 24Earley
  • 4Houghton
  • 7Butcher
  • 17Mumba
  • 18Azaz
  • 10Mayor
  • 9Hardie

Substitutes

  • 6Scarr
  • 11Ennis
  • 15Grant
  • 26Wright
  • 28Matete
  • 29Wright
  • 32Parkes
Referee:
James Bell

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Sheff Wed35239362233978
2Plymouth37238665412477
3Ipswich372112472314175
4Barnsley35216856292769
5Derby371810959372264
6Bolton3818101052312164
7Peterborough371931563471660
8Wycombe371861350351560
9Portsmouth371512105142957
10Shrewsbury37167144741655
11Charlton371212135249348
12Fleetwood371113133938146
13Exeter361210144848046
14Lincoln City3691893338-545
15Bristol Rovers37129165060-1045
16Port Vale37128173853-1544
17Cheltenham37127183247-1543
18Burton36118174770-2341
19Oxford Utd37910183949-1037
20MK Dons37106213354-2136
21Accrington36811173056-2635
22Morecambe38713183762-2534
23Cambridge3786232859-3130
24Forest Green3758242871-4323
