Accrington Stanley v Plymouth Argyle

AccringtonAccrington Stanley19:45PlymouthPlymouth Argyle
Line-ups
Accrington
Formation 3-4-1-2
- 40Savin
- 50Fernandes
- 15Sangare
- 12Nottingham
- 2Clark
- 8Leigh
- 22Martin
- 14Longelo
- 11McConville
- 19Adedoyin
- 20Pressley
Substitutes
- 7Whalley
- 9Lowe
- 17Nolan
- 18Butler-Oyedeji
- 25Quirk
- 30Isherwood
- 43Pickles
Plymouth
Formation 3-4-2-1
- 25Burton
- 5Wilson
- 2Bolton
- 3Gillesphey
- 24Earley
- 4Houghton
- 7Butcher
- 17Mumba
- 18Azaz
- 10Mayor
- 9Hardie
Substitutes
- 6Scarr
- 11Ennis
- 15Grant
- 26Wright
- 28Matete
- 29Wright
- 32Parkes
- Referee:
- James Bell
Match report will appear here.