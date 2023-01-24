Ipswich Town 4-0 Morecambe

Match ends, Ipswich Town 4, Morecambe 0.
Freddie Ladapo and Conor Chaplin both scored twice in the first half as Ipswich eased to a 4-0 victory over struggling Morecambe for their first win in five games.
Town got off to a perfect start when Ladapo stabbed the ball home following a corner by Leif Davis in the first minute.
Morecambe goalkeeper Connor Ripley prevented Nathan Broadhead from adding a second, while Lee Evans' 35-yard strike struck the foot of a post.
Town extended their lead in the 16th minute when Broadhead's defence-splitting pass released Ladapo and his shot found the back of the net via both posts.
The third goal came in the 38th minute when Wes Burns' cross found an unmarked Chaplin, whose crisp strike found the bottom corner.
Chaplin was on hand again just before half-time when he steered the ball home via a deflection from Morecambe defender Jacob Bedeau following another cross from Burns.
A fine save from Ripley prevented Broadhead from adding a fifth from 25 yards, while Morecambe earned their first corner of the match in the 71st minute but failed to have any shots on target.
Line-ups
Ipswich
Formation 3-4-3
- 1Walton
- 34Clarke
- 2Keogh
- 4Edmundson
- 7BurnsSubstituted forJacksonat 45'minutes
- 8Evans
- 5MorsySubstituted forHumphreysat 63'minutes
- 3Davis
- 10ChaplinBooked at 70minsSubstituted forHarnessat 73'minutes
- 9LadapoSubstituted forHirstat 64'minutes
- 33BroadheadSubstituted forEdwardsat 64'minutes
Substitutes
- 11Harness
- 19Jackson
- 27Hirst
- 29Edwards
- 30Humphreys
- 31Hladky
- 44Donacien
Morecambe
Formation 3-4-3
- 1Ripley
- 5Rawson
- 16BedeauBooked at 49mins
- 6DelaneySubstituted forSimeuat 45'minutes
- 21CooneySubstituted forLoveat 45'minutes
- 20Shaw
- 4Gibson
- 25MayorSubstituted forMellonat 45'minutes
- 15Weir
- 9StocktonSubstituted forHunterat 83'minutes
- 17WattsSubstituted forCrowleyat 45'minutesBooked at 65mins
Substitutes
- 2Love
- 8Crowley
- 10Hunter
- 11Mellon
- 12Smith
- 14Gnahoua
- 29Simeu
- Referee:
- David Rock
- Attendance:
- 21,948
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home62%
- Away38%
- Shots
- Home17
- Away3
- Shots on Target
- Home9
- Away0
- Corners
- Home6
- Away1
- Fouls
- Home13
- Away11
