Close menu
League One
IpswichIpswich Town4MorecambeMorecambe0

Ipswich Town 4-0 Morecambe

Last updated on .From the section League Onecomments60

Freddie Ladapo and Conor Chaplin both scored twice in the first half as Ipswich eased to a 4-0 victory over struggling Morecambe for their first win in five games.

Town got off to a perfect start when Ladapo stabbed the ball home following a corner by Leif Davis in the first minute.

Morecambe goalkeeper Connor Ripley prevented Nathan Broadhead from adding a second, while Lee Evans' 35-yard strike struck the foot of a post.

Town extended their lead in the 16th minute when Broadhead's defence-splitting pass released Ladapo and his shot found the back of the net via both posts.

The third goal came in the 38th minute when Wes Burns' cross found an unmarked Chaplin, whose crisp strike found the bottom corner.

Chaplin was on hand again just before half-time when he steered the ball home via a deflection from Morecambe defender Jacob Bedeau following another cross from Burns.

A fine save from Ripley prevented Broadhead from adding a fifth from 25 yards, while Morecambe earned their first corner of the match in the 71st minute but failed to have any shots on target.

Match report supplied by PA Media.

Line-ups

Ipswich

Formation 3-4-3

  • 1Walton
  • 34Clarke
  • 2Keogh
  • 4Edmundson
  • 7BurnsSubstituted forJacksonat 45'minutes
  • 8Evans
  • 5MorsySubstituted forHumphreysat 63'minutes
  • 3Davis
  • 10ChaplinBooked at 70minsSubstituted forHarnessat 73'minutes
  • 9LadapoSubstituted forHirstat 64'minutes
  • 33BroadheadSubstituted forEdwardsat 64'minutes

Substitutes

  • 11Harness
  • 19Jackson
  • 27Hirst
  • 29Edwards
  • 30Humphreys
  • 31Hladky
  • 44Donacien

Morecambe

Formation 3-4-3

  • 1Ripley
  • 5Rawson
  • 16BedeauBooked at 49mins
  • 6DelaneySubstituted forSimeuat 45'minutes
  • 21CooneySubstituted forLoveat 45'minutes
  • 20Shaw
  • 4Gibson
  • 25MayorSubstituted forMellonat 45'minutes
  • 15Weir
  • 9StocktonSubstituted forHunterat 83'minutes
  • 17WattsSubstituted forCrowleyat 45'minutesBooked at 65mins

Substitutes

  • 2Love
  • 8Crowley
  • 10Hunter
  • 11Mellon
  • 12Smith
  • 14Gnahoua
  • 29Simeu
Referee:
David Rock
Attendance:
21,948

Match Stats

Home TeamIpswichAway TeamMorecambe
Possession
Home62%
Away38%
Shots
Home17
Away3
Shots on Target
Home9
Away0
Corners
Home6
Away1
Fouls
Home13
Away11

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Ipswich Town 4, Morecambe 0.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, Ipswich Town 4, Morecambe 0.

  3. Post update

    Lee Evans (Ipswich Town) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  4. Post update

    Foul by Michael Mellon (Morecambe).

  5. Post update

    Corner, Ipswich Town. Conceded by Farrend Rawson.

  6. Post update

    George Edmundson (Ipswich Town) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  7. Post update

    Foul by Liam Shaw (Morecambe).

  8. Substitution

    Substitution, Morecambe. Ashley Hunter replaces Cole Stockton.

  9. Post update

    Foul by Marcus Harness (Ipswich Town).

  10. Post update

    Dynel Simeu (Morecambe) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  11. Post update

    Marcus Harness (Ipswich Town) wins a free kick on the right wing.

  12. Post update

    Foul by Liam Gibson (Morecambe).

  13. Post update

    Delay over. They are ready to continue.

  14. Substitution

    Substitution, Ipswich Town. Marcus Harness replaces Conor Chaplin.

  15. Post update

    Delay in match because of an injury Liam Gibson (Morecambe).

  16. Post update

    Corner, Morecambe. Conceded by Leif Davis.

  17. Booking

    Conor Chaplin (Ipswich Town) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

  18. Post update

    Foul by Conor Chaplin (Ipswich Town).

  19. Post update

    Daniel Crowley (Morecambe) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  20. Post update

    Foul by Harry Clarke (Ipswich Town).

Page 1 of 6
Navigate to the last page

Comments

Join the conversation

These comments are now closed.

60 comments

  • Comment posted by Cornish Granite, at 10:15 25 Jan

    Well done to the Tractor Boys.
    As an Argyle fan was hoping Morecambe would do us a favour!
    Hope we two can fill the automatic promotion spots.
    If that happens then the late, great Paul Mariner will be smiling from up above.

  • Comment posted by Adam Hayward, at 22:04 24 Jan

    Let’s hope we’ve had our wobble and we push on now till the end of the season. Don’t need the playoffs!

    • Reply posted by Semper Fidelis, at 22:11 24 Jan

      Semper Fidelis replied:
      A comprehensive win against Morecambe, but a game against Derby to come, and that awful last game of the season versus Wednesday will condemn you to the playoffs

  • Comment posted by Tentativepoke, at 22:02 24 Jan

    New signings looking good. Promising times ahead 💙🚜

  • Comment posted by Marc, at 22:29 24 Jan

    Disappointing result for us after a 3 match winning run but totally outplayed by a good team. Hopefully the confidence hasn't been hit to badly and we can get 3 points on Saturday.

  • Comment posted by Digging Bear, at 22:39 24 Jan

    Clarke MoM for me, looked decent

  • Comment posted by ipswichfaninleeds , at 22:07 24 Jan

    Bit more like it that.
    Broadhead looks a talent.

    • Reply posted by AndrewJG_23, at 22:53 24 Jan

      AndrewJG_23 replied:
      So you are a Ipswich fan who lives in Leeds. 🤣🤣

  • Comment posted by Boxinghagler1980, at 22:24 24 Jan

    Morecambe battered but I think they will just about stay up ,their home form is pretty good so IAM hopeful that form will keep them up.

  • Comment posted by beatles63, at 07:33 25 Jan

    More like it Tractor Boys. The East Anglian derby next season is back on !

    • Reply posted by Paul Jolly , at 07:44 25 Jan

      Paul Jolly replied:
      If Norwich stay down ,the only Derby Norwich will be playing is Derby County

  • Comment posted by normcliff, at 22:10 24 Jan

    Good to get a win and a clean sheet.

  • Comment posted by So dew, at 22:40 24 Jan

    Burns had a good game. Hope it’s just a rest rather than an injury. Need to get out of this playoff “box”.

  • Comment posted by RussB, at 12:20 25 Jan

    Why are those carrot crunchers from Norfolk called the Canaries. They should rename them the Turkeys. Im sure the late Bernard would like that

  • Comment posted by alexmathie, at 08:41 25 Jan

    What a debut by Clarke! Him and Ladapo were the stand out performers.
    Must say the first half was some of the best football I’ve seen town play since the Burley days (albeit against poor opposition)
    Keep it up Towen!!

  • Comment posted by Vintage76, at 09:05 25 Jan

    These comments are a joke, 90% of the comments aren't about the game but are just slagging off other teams. What should be mentioned is that Morecombe were woeful in the 1st half which flattered us. They were never going to be as bad in the 2nd half and it was boring. Ref should have ended it at half time and done both teams and everyone in the ground a favour. Kudos to the 102 travelling fans.

  • Comment posted by kevin, at 22:32 24 Jan

    Normal service has been resumed

  • Comment posted by James, at 14:08 25 Jan

    Bit of a backlash

    Momentum is key going into any playoffs so hopefully the new boys can be intergrated into the set-up

    Watching us we do look slick and potentially we can (and maybe should) put away sides easily

    Ipswich Derby Bolton Barnsley in the playoffs - it's a role call of the mighty who have fallen in the last 20 years

  • Comment posted by Bertie Blade, at 20:11 25 Jan

    Come on Ipswich.
    Get that second spot.
    You've still got to play the Wendy's, and they've got to play Plymouth the same week.
    Long way to go.
    I'm rooting for ya ! 😁

    • Reply posted by AndrewJG_23, at 21:13 25 Jan

      AndrewJG_23 replied:
      Booo.

  • Comment posted by James, at 14:13 25 Jan

    Much as I've spent 44 years as a town fan I can't really hate Norwich

    Firstly it's Colchester who are grumpy guys who think about us more

    Norwich is almost in another time zone - you can't have a local derby with a side it would take 2 days to walk to

    Secondly I've grown up - life is too short to hate people who kick bits of plastic and others who shout for them

    • Reply posted by count alucard, at 14:46 25 Jan

      count alucard replied:
      Grumpy guys? I'm a U's fan and wishing you best of luck for the rest of the season. Both our clubs deserve better than recent times.

  • Comment posted by Andrew8923, at 22:00 24 Jan

    Still don’t like Ipswich Town but I do think that they are just too good to be in League 1. Automatic promotion back to the Championship for them with Plymouth Argyle.

    • Reply posted by David, at 22:07 24 Jan

      David replied:
      What about the Owls?

  • Comment posted by martimart1170, at 22:34 24 Jan

    Won’t be 3rd much longer. The Rams are coming.

    • Reply posted by AndrewJG_23, at 22:54 24 Jan

      AndrewJG_23 replied:
      Rather have Derby County in 3rd and Ipswich Town outside the playoffs 🤣

  • Comment posted by AndrewJG_23, at 22:39 24 Jan

    I hate Ipswich Town. They do deserve to be promoted back to the Championship. Stay in League One please. 💛💚

    • Reply posted by So dew, at 22:40 24 Jan

      So dew replied:
      🦜

Scores, Results & Fixtures

Tuesday 24th January 2023

As It Stood

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Plymouth28187351292261
2Sheff Wed27177347182958
3Ipswich28159453282554
4Derby27148540211950
5Bolton28138735221347
6Barnsley2513483324943
7Wycombe27125103527841
8Peterborough251221141311038
9Shrewsbury27115113330338
10Portsmouth2591063330337
11Bristol Rovers27107104245-337
12Oxford Utd2798103331235
13Exeter2798103939035
14Port Vale26105112836-835
15Charlton2681084036434
16Lincoln City2561272430-630
17Fleetwood27611102930-129
18Cheltenham2684142334-1128
19MK Dons2774162538-1325
20Accrington2567122441-1725
21Morecambe2659122639-1324
22Cambridge2673162346-2324
23Burton2657143254-2222
24Forest Green2856172353-3021
View full League One table

Top Stories

Elsewhere on the BBC