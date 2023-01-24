Close menu
League One
Port ValePort Vale19:45DerbyDerby County
Venue: Vale Park, England

Port Vale v Derby County

Last updated on .From the section League One

Line-ups

Port Vale

Formation 3-4-2-1

  • 25Stevens
  • 2Cass
  • 6Smith
  • 3Jones
  • 7Worrall
  • 8Garrity
  • 14Ojo
  • 11Benning
  • 33Politic
  • 26Butterworth
  • 19Massey

Substitutes

  • 1Stone
  • 5Donnelly
  • 13Proctor
  • 15Forrester
  • 17Holden
  • 21Odubeko
  • 23Pett

Derby

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 1Wildsmith
  • 12Smith
  • 33Davies
  • 3Forsyth
  • 15Roberts
  • 4Hourihane
  • 8Bird
  • 11Mendez-Laing
  • 38Knight
  • 7Barkhuizen
  • 10McGoldrick

Substitutes

  • 9Collins
  • 16Thompson
  • 18Dobbin
  • 19Stearman
  • 21Loach
  • 22Springett
  • 34Rooney
Referee:
Ben Toner

Scores, Results & Fixtures

Tuesday 24th January 2023

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Plymouth28187351292261
2Sheff Wed27177347182958
3Ipswich27149449282151
4Derby26138538201847
5Bolton27128734221244
6Barnsley2513483324943
7Peterborough251221141311038
8Wycombe26115103327638
9Bristol Rovers27107104245-337
10Oxford Utd269893329435
11Shrewsbury26105113230235
12Exeter2798103939035
13Port Vale25105102734-735
14Charlton2681084036434
15Portsmouth2481063130134
16Lincoln City2561272430-630
17Fleetwood2661192928129
18Cheltenham2684142334-1128
19MK Dons2674152537-1225
20Accrington2567122441-1725
21Morecambe2559112635-924
22Cambridge2673162346-2324
23Burton2657143254-2222
24Forest Green2756162352-2921
