Match ends, Bolton Wanderers 1, Forest Green Rovers 0.
Dion Charles scored the winner but was later mistakenly sent off as promotion-chasing Bolton beat bottom of the table Forest Green in League One.
Top scorer Charles fired Ian Evatt's side into a sixth-minute lead with his 13th goal of the season as Wanderers sought to bounce straight back from the defeat at Derby.
However, the home side then had to play with 10 men after a 28th minute flashpoint which saw Charles erroneously red-carded by referee Tom Nield for violent conduct.
Replays clearly showed team-mate Elias Kachunga had lashed out at Rovers' defender Brandon Cooper.
Despite Bolton protests, and after a lengthy delay, Charles eventually left the pitch, although the red card may be overturned on appeal.
Rovers won the reverse fixture 1-0 last October but struggled to make the most of their numerical advantage.
They dominated possession and shots totals but Trotters goalkeeper James Trafford was rarely troubled.
Bolton stay fifth in the table, with Forest Green rooted to the foot of the division.
Match report supplied by PA Media.
Line-ups
Bolton
Formation 3-4-1-2
- 19Trafford
- 2Jones
- 5Almeida Santos
- 18Toal
- 21BradleySubstituted forAimsonat 90+2'minutes
- 16MorleyBooked at 46mins
- 22Dempsey
- 27WilliamsSubstituted forJohnstonat 67'minutes
- 17ShoretireSubstituted forLeeat 72'minutes
- 10CharlesBooked at 28mins
- 24KachungaSubstituted forWilliamsat 73'minutes
Substitutes
- 3John
- 4Williams
- 6Johnston
- 7Sadlier
- 8Sheehan
- 15Aimson
- 20Lee
Forest Green
Formation 3-4-1-2
- 31Doohan
- 22Godwin-MalifeSubstituted forGarrickat 78'minutes
- 23CooperBooked at 45minsSubstituted forCaseyat 78'minutes
- 6Cargill
- 2O'Keeffe
- 8Hendry
- 7Stevenson
- 12Robson
- 25Peart-HarrisSubstituted forStevensat 58'minutes
- 28MarchSubstituted forMcAllisterat 66'minutes
- 21Bakayoko
Substitutes
- 3Bernard
- 4McGeouch
- 5Casey
- 9Stevens
- 11Garrick
- 17McAllister
- 24Thomas
- Referee:
- Tom Nield
- Attendance:
- 16,329
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home38%
- Away62%
- Shots
- Home4
- Away12
- Shots on Target
- Home2
- Away4
- Corners
- Home1
- Away1
- Fouls
- Home6
- Away7
Full Time
Second Half ends, Bolton Wanderers 1, Forest Green Rovers 0.
Foul by Kyle McAllister (Forest Green Rovers).
Kieran Lee (Bolton Wanderers) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Substitution, Bolton Wanderers. Will Aimson replaces Conor Bradley.
Attempt saved. Conor Bradley (Bolton Wanderers) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Attempt missed. Amadou Bakayoko (Forest Green Rovers) left footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Baily Cargill with a cross.
Post update
Regan Hendry (Forest Green Rovers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Conor Bradley (Bolton Wanderers).
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
Post update
Delay in match because of an injury Oliver Casey (Forest Green Rovers).
Post update
Delay in match because of an injury Kyle Dempsey (Bolton Wanderers).
Substitution, Forest Green Rovers. Oliver Casey replaces Brandon Cooper.
Substitution
Substitution, Forest Green Rovers. Jordon Garrick replaces Udoka Godwin-Malife.
Substitution, Bolton Wanderers. MJ Williams replaces Elias Kachunga.
Substitution, Bolton Wanderers. Kieran Lee replaces Shola Shoretire.
Post update
Attempt saved. Kyle McAllister (Forest Green Rovers) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Corey O'Keeffe.
Substitution, Bolton Wanderers. George Johnston replaces Randell Williams.
Substitution, Forest Green Rovers. Kyle McAllister replaces Josh March.
Attempt missed. Corey O'Keeffe (Forest Green Rovers) left footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Udoka Godwin-Malife.
A stonewall penalty for each side, the failure to give a free kick and dismiss (2nd yellow) Cooper for the foul on Dempsey, as well as managing to send off Charles for a punch by Kachnuga. The whole team of officials need to be sanctioned for this.
Should be dropped for the rest of the season for this.
Unfortunately , the Assistants don't assist , don't have an opinion and don't get involved.
Arrogance of referees and yes men with a flag.
Perhaps if refs had played the game and kept up with play ........
Surely the players and/or coaching staff have approached the officials to tell them that he's identified the wrong player.
Assuming they have then why wouldn't the officials get together and correct their decision? Strange.
Another clean sheet and another 3 points = Job Done.
Feb and April fixtures are kind to us, full steam ahead...
What a wally!!!