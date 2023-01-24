Last updated on .From the section League One

Dion Charles (centre) pleaded his innocence while his Bolton team-mate Elias Kachunga stayed on the field

Dion Charles scored the winner but was later mistakenly sent off as promotion-chasing Bolton beat bottom of the table Forest Green in League One.

Top scorer Charles fired Ian Evatt's side into a sixth-minute lead with his 13th goal of the season as Wanderers sought to bounce straight back from the defeat at Derby.

However, the home side then had to play with 10 men after a 28th minute flashpoint which saw Charles erroneously red-carded by referee Tom Nield for violent conduct.

Replays clearly showed team-mate Elias Kachunga had lashed out at Rovers' defender Brandon Cooper.

Despite Bolton protests, and after a lengthy delay, Charles eventually left the pitch, although the red card may be overturned on appeal.

Rovers won the reverse fixture 1-0 last October but struggled to make the most of their numerical advantage.

They dominated possession and shots totals but Trotters goalkeeper James Trafford was rarely troubled.

Bolton stay fifth in the table, with Forest Green rooted to the foot of the division.

Match report supplied by PA Media.