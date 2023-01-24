Close menu
BoltonBolton Wanderers1Forest GreenForest Green Rovers0

Bolton Wanderers 1-0 Forest Green Rovers: Dion Charles sent off in case of mistaken identity

From the section League One

Dion Charles
Dion Charles (centre) pleaded his innocence while his Bolton team-mate Elias Kachunga stayed on the field

Dion Charles scored the winner but was later mistakenly sent off as promotion-chasing Bolton beat bottom of the table Forest Green in League One.

Top scorer Charles fired Ian Evatt's side into a sixth-minute lead with his 13th goal of the season as Wanderers sought to bounce straight back from the defeat at Derby.

However, the home side then had to play with 10 men after a 28th minute flashpoint which saw Charles erroneously red-carded by referee Tom Nield for violent conduct.

Replays clearly showed team-mate Elias Kachunga had lashed out at Rovers' defender Brandon Cooper.

Despite Bolton protests, and after a lengthy delay, Charles eventually left the pitch, although the red card may be overturned on appeal.

Rovers won the reverse fixture 1-0 last October but struggled to make the most of their numerical advantage.

They dominated possession and shots totals but Trotters goalkeeper James Trafford was rarely troubled.

Bolton stay fifth in the table, with Forest Green rooted to the foot of the division.

Match report supplied by PA Media.

Bolton

Formation 3-4-1-2

  • 19Trafford
  • 2Jones
  • 5Almeida Santos
  • 18Toal
  • 21BradleySubstituted forAimsonat 90+2'minutes
  • 16MorleyBooked at 46mins
  • 22Dempsey
  • 27WilliamsSubstituted forJohnstonat 67'minutes
  • 17ShoretireSubstituted forLeeat 72'minutes
  • 10CharlesBooked at 28mins
  • 24KachungaSubstituted forWilliamsat 73'minutes

  • 3John
  • 4Williams
  • 6Johnston
  • 7Sadlier
  • 8Sheehan
  • 15Aimson
  • 20Lee

Forest Green

Formation 3-4-1-2

  • 31Doohan
  • 22Godwin-MalifeSubstituted forGarrickat 78'minutes
  • 23CooperBooked at 45minsSubstituted forCaseyat 78'minutes
  • 6Cargill
  • 2O'Keeffe
  • 8Hendry
  • 7Stevenson
  • 12Robson
  • 25Peart-HarrisSubstituted forStevensat 58'minutes
  • 28MarchSubstituted forMcAllisterat 66'minutes
  • 21Bakayoko

  • 3Bernard
  • 4McGeouch
  • 5Casey
  • 9Stevens
  • 11Garrick
  • 17McAllister
  • 24Thomas
Referee:
Tom Nield
Attendance:
16,329

Home TeamBoltonAway TeamForest Green
Possession
Home38%
Away62%
Shots
Home4
Away12
Shots on Target
Home2
Away4
Corners
Home1
Away1
Fouls
Home6
Away7

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Bolton Wanderers 1, Forest Green Rovers 0.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, Bolton Wanderers 1, Forest Green Rovers 0.

  3. Post update

    Foul by Kyle McAllister (Forest Green Rovers).

  4. Post update

    Kieran Lee (Bolton Wanderers) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  5. Substitution

    Substitution, Bolton Wanderers. Will Aimson replaces Conor Bradley.

  6. Post update

    Attempt saved. Conor Bradley (Bolton Wanderers) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.

  7. Post update

    Attempt missed. Amadou Bakayoko (Forest Green Rovers) left footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Baily Cargill with a cross.

  8. Post update

    Regan Hendry (Forest Green Rovers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  9. Post update

    Foul by Conor Bradley (Bolton Wanderers).

  10. Post update

    Delay over. They are ready to continue.

  11. Post update

    Delay in match because of an injury Oliver Casey (Forest Green Rovers).

  12. Post update

    Delay in match because of an injury Kyle Dempsey (Bolton Wanderers).

  13. Substitution

    Substitution, Forest Green Rovers. Oliver Casey replaces Brandon Cooper.

  14. Substitution

    Substitution, Forest Green Rovers. Jordon Garrick replaces Udoka Godwin-Malife.

  15. Substitution

    Substitution, Bolton Wanderers. MJ Williams replaces Elias Kachunga.

  16. Substitution

    Substitution, Bolton Wanderers. Kieran Lee replaces Shola Shoretire.

  17. Post update

    Attempt saved. Kyle McAllister (Forest Green Rovers) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Corey O'Keeffe.

  18. Substitution

    Substitution, Bolton Wanderers. George Johnston replaces Randell Williams.

  19. Substitution

    Substitution, Forest Green Rovers. Kyle McAllister replaces Josh March.

  20. Post update

    Attempt missed. Corey O'Keeffe (Forest Green Rovers) left footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Udoka Godwin-Malife.

Join the conversation

These comments are now closed.

130 comments

  • Comment posted by BMK, at 22:19 24 Jan

    After a straight red card, any player sent off has an automatic three match ban!! On this occasion the same should apply to the referee…. Shocking decision!!

    • Reply posted by ell, at 22:26 24 Jan

      ell replied:
      Agree. What makes it worse is having linesmen and a fourth official and STILL getting it wrong. Shouldn't really be happening

  • Comment posted by CardiffWhite, at 22:50 24 Jan

    Refereeing is not an easy job, but my goodness there were FOUR horrendous errors tonight, any one of which could have affected the result.

    A stonewall penalty for each side, the failure to give a free kick and dismiss (2nd yellow) Cooper for the foul on Dempsey, as well as managing to send off Charles for a punch by Kachnuga. The whole team of officials need to be sanctioned for this.

  • Comment posted by gc96, at 22:37 24 Jan

    Well done ref. Charles will get it rescinded and because you've identified it was Charles, it now can't be looked at in retrospect by the FA and Kachunga be given the 3 game ban. How did the Linesman on the east stand not see the flailing arm into Dempsey's face though? If ever an advert for Specsavers was needed...its tonight

    • Reply posted by gc96, at 00:11 25 Jan

      gc96 replied:
      Okay scratch that in mistaken identity the ban has to go to the offender, unless the FA rules have changed in the minute since i looked at them, so apologies for that error. But we have Dion back, slightly unfortunate the ref didn't notice his mistake like I did mine, as with a striker in form we could've scored a few more. Kachunga looked like a lost rabbit on his own tonight but he's out of form

  • Comment posted by Gary, at 09:02 25 Jan

    The standard of officiating in League 1 is staggeringly awful. Every week there are mind-blowing decisions.

    • Reply posted by Kings Cross Bear, at 10:01 25 Jan

      Kings Cross Bear replied:
      It matches the rest of the English Leagues.

  • Comment posted by rsc, at 09:14 25 Jan

    I don't understand why the fourth official couldn't just go to a monitor and watch a replay of the incident? It would have rectified the situation immediately. The standard of officiating in this division is appalling.

    • Reply posted by 4622steve, at 10:12 25 Jan

      4622steve replied:
      Haven’t seen any pitch side monitors in League 1.

  • Comment posted by playerandref1964-1991, at 08:31 25 Jan

    Just shows how incompetent match officials are these days , four of them , communication devices and still get it wrong !
    Should be dropped for the rest of the season for this.
    Unfortunately , the Assistants don't assist , don't have an opinion and don't get involved.
    Arrogance of referees and yes men with a flag.
    Perhaps if refs had played the game and kept up with play ........

    • Reply posted by reremnart, at 10:09 25 Jan

      reremnart replied:
      nail on head. I`m sick of seeing linesmen who seem to think their only job is to signal throw-ins and offsides. The number of incidences of shirt pulling etc that goes on right under their noses that they don`t signal is off the charts week after week. Its like they are told by refs "I make the decisions don`t you not to interfer with the game."

  • Comment posted by PatrickBWFC , at 22:29 24 Jan

    I’ve seen some really bad decisions this season but nothing comes anywhere near the one I’ve seen tonight. Aside from that I’m proud of the boys…especially Dempsey but on a sour note I wasn’t happy with some fans booing Kachunga off, yes he made a mistake and I’m not his biggest fan but he’s human like all of us.

    • Reply posted by Rayvon, at 22:43 24 Jan

      Rayvon replied:
      Spot on pal. Cheering when they saw he was being subbed then booed him off...minority of absolute morons

  • Comment posted by MarktheHorn, at 09:03 25 Jan

    Why didn’t he admit it was him and be honest rather than let a team mate get sent off ?

    • Reply posted by blooms, at 09:06 25 Jan

      blooms replied:
      From the looks of the photo above, he tried

  • Comment posted by I Miss That Shed, at 08:23 25 Jan

    I get that mistaken identity can occur but where is the common sense immediately afterwards?
    Surely the players and/or coaching staff have approached the officials to tell them that he's identified the wrong player.
    Assuming they have then why wouldn't the officials get together and correct their decision? Strange.

    • Reply posted by MarktheHorn, at 08:59 25 Jan

      MarktheHorn replied:
      I thought that but understand once an official has sent a player off it cannot be reversed?

  • Comment posted by IAmATrotter, at 23:26 24 Jan

    Nothing to say about the refereeing that hasn't been said already...
    Another clean sheet and another 3 points = Job Done.
    Feb and April fixtures are kind to us, full steam ahead...

  • Comment posted by dowdy, at 11:02 25 Jan

    Forest Green may be little but everything has to start somewhere. They were a village side struggling in the national league year after year but always had ambition . Many a time saved by another clubs poor misfortune. But don't forget Bolton fans you we hours from this misfortune once.

    • Reply posted by RememberScarborough, at 13:33 25 Jan

      RememberScarborough replied:
      Having watched a lot of football in the third and fourth tiers over the years I have a huge amount of respect for fans of smaller "unfashionable" clubs including those 109 who trekked up north last night knowing defeat was very much a possibility. What I don't have time for is those who abuse other fans yet have been nowhere near their chosen club's ground. Not fans in any shape or form.

  • Comment posted by Inspector Japp, at 05:11 25 Jan

    Sack the ref.

    • Reply posted by cwh, at 18:33 25 Jan

      cwh replied:
      Why? - perhaps some of the players need sacking judging by the number of mistakes they make

  • Comment posted by KR, at 23:32 24 Jan

    Mistaken identity...easily done. It doesn't help when the same players wear the same coloured kit. It's going to happen from time to time.

    • Reply posted by Gigsaw Soljier5, at 00:28 25 Jan

      Gigsaw Soljier5 replied:
      NOT like they have faces and numbers with their names

  • Comment posted by kitchentelly, at 07:39 25 Jan

    C'mon ref. Kachunga's got a moustache. Hmmm.

  • Comment posted by Woodie, at 11:51 25 Jan

    The incompetence of some officials is a disgrace. In any other job would be disciplined but will probably be out there again on Saturday.

    • Reply posted by MarktheHorn, at 12:38 25 Jan

      MarktheHorn replied:
      Bit like like some players tbh !

  • Comment posted by Selim , at 22:48 24 Jan

    Oh dear!, are you sure wasn’t Mr Magog in disguise??
    What a wally!!!

    • Reply posted by Rubylove199, at 10:43 25 Jan

      Rubylove199 replied:
      Mr Magog? Perhaps you mean Mr. Magoo, the near-sighted cartoon character with the big glasses.

  • Comment posted by RememberScarborough, at 22:46 24 Jan

    Think that ref did Bolton a huge favour. Shows what life would be like without Charles and having Kachunga as our lone striker. Going to be more arrivals up front before the transfer deadline.

  • Comment posted by 1420Hawk80-93, at 22:29 24 Jan

    What a joke that referee was sent the wrong player off then failed to even it up in the second half but I’ll be honest FGR should have had a penalty when the ball came of Conor Bradley’s arm so well done Bolton for hanging on COYWM

    • Reply posted by RememberScarborough, at 22:52 24 Jan

      RememberScarborough replied:
      But then he missed at least two at the other end plus another sending off. To paraphrase the Bolton crowd - na na na flippin' useless....

  • Comment posted by john, at 11:33 25 Jan

    Tom Nield needs sacking one of the most arrogant officials, who thinks every one is watching him

    • Reply posted by Gedsplace, at 13:19 25 Jan

      Gedsplace replied:
      He will probably be promoted to referee Premier League games then. They love a bit of controversy!

  • Comment posted by unbiased view, at 12:52 25 Jan

    Although the ref was terrible all game, this was the linesman’s fault, he called the ref over , told him what he saw, and blamed a player who was 15 yards from the incident, the soloution is to look at footage at the side of the pitch

    • Reply posted by RememberScarborough, at 13:24 25 Jan

      RememberScarborough replied:
      iFollow only have one camera so the footage is as amateurish as the officials. For it to work effectively, a large amount of money would have to be spent on the infrastructure but the clubs at our level are simply not willing (or able?) to do this.

Scores, Results & Fixtures

Tuesday 24th January 2023

As It Stood

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Plymouth28187351292261
2Sheff Wed27177347182958
3Ipswich28159453282554
4Derby27148540211950
5Bolton28138735221347
6Barnsley2513483324943
7Wycombe27125103527841
8Peterborough251221141311038
9Shrewsbury27115113330338
10Portsmouth2591063330337
11Bristol Rovers27107104245-337
12Oxford Utd2798103331235
13Exeter2798103939035
14Port Vale26105112836-835
15Charlton2681084036434
16Lincoln City2561272430-630
17Fleetwood27611102930-129
18Cheltenham2684142334-1128
19MK Dons2774162538-1325
20Accrington2567122441-1725
21Morecambe2659122639-1324
22Cambridge2673162346-2324
23Burton2657143254-2222
24Forest Green2856172353-3021
View full League One table

