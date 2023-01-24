Milton Keynes Dons v Shrewsbury Town

MK DonsMilton Keynes Dons19:45ShrewsburyShrewsbury Town
Match report to follow.
Last updated on .From the section League One
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|GD
|Pts
|1
|Plymouth
|28
|18
|7
|3
|51
|29
|22
|61
|2
|Sheff Wed
|27
|17
|7
|3
|47
|18
|29
|58
|3
|Ipswich
|27
|14
|9
|4
|49
|28
|21
|51
|4
|Derby
|26
|13
|8
|5
|38
|20
|18
|47
|5
|Bolton
|27
|12
|8
|7
|34
|22
|12
|44
|6
|Barnsley
|25
|13
|4
|8
|33
|24
|9
|43
|7
|Peterborough
|25
|12
|2
|11
|41
|31
|10
|38
|8
|Wycombe
|26
|11
|5
|10
|33
|27
|6
|38
|9
|Bristol Rovers
|27
|10
|7
|10
|42
|45
|-3
|37
|10
|Oxford Utd
|26
|9
|8
|9
|33
|29
|4
|35
|11
|Shrewsbury
|26
|10
|5
|11
|32
|30
|2
|35
|12
|Exeter
|27
|9
|8
|10
|39
|39
|0
|35
|13
|Port Vale
|25
|10
|5
|10
|27
|34
|-7
|35
|14
|Charlton
|26
|8
|10
|8
|40
|36
|4
|34
|15
|Portsmouth
|24
|8
|10
|6
|31
|30
|1
|34
|16
|Lincoln City
|25
|6
|12
|7
|24
|30
|-6
|30
|17
|Fleetwood
|26
|6
|11
|9
|29
|28
|1
|29
|18
|Cheltenham
|26
|8
|4
|14
|23
|34
|-11
|28
|19
|MK Dons
|26
|7
|4
|15
|25
|37
|-12
|25
|20
|Accrington
|25
|6
|7
|12
|24
|41
|-17
|25
|21
|Morecambe
|25
|5
|9
|11
|26
|35
|-9
|24
|22
|Cambridge
|26
|7
|3
|16
|23
|46
|-23
|24
|23
|Burton
|26
|5
|7
|14
|32
|54
|-22
|22
|24
|Forest Green
|27
|5
|6
|16
|23
|52
|-29
|21
