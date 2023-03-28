Close menu
League Two
CrawleyCrawley Town0GrimsbyGrimsby Town1

Crawley Town v Grimsby Town

Last updated on .From the section League Two

Line-ups

Crawley

Formation 4-4-2

  • 34Addai
  • 2Gordon
  • 23Johnson
  • 6Lynch
  • 44Ogungbo
  • 7Tilley
  • 20Gladwin
  • 8Powell
  • 24OtehBooked at 19mins
  • 10Nadesan
  • 19Telford

Substitutes

  • 11Mason
  • 12Ransom
  • 13Schofield
  • 27Khaleel
  • 38Fellows
  • 41Spong
  • 45Grant

Grimsby

Formation 3-4-2-1

  • 1Crocombe
  • 7Emmanuel
  • 26Smith
  • 31Maher
  • 15Clifton
  • 17Morris
  • 16Hunt
  • 22Amos
  • 10McAtee
  • 11KhanBooked at 33mins
  • 9Lloyd

Substitutes

  • 3Driscoll-Glennon
  • 4Green
  • 8Holohan
  • 18O'Neill
  • 20Orsi
  • 23Gallacher
  • 44Scannell
Referee:
Lee Swabey

Match Stats

Home TeamCrawleyAway TeamGrimsby
Possession
Home42%
Away58%
Shots
Home3
Away6
Shots on Target
Home2
Away1
Corners
Home4
Away2
Fouls
Home8
Away7

Live Text

  1. Half Time

    First Half ends, Crawley Town 0, Grimsby Town 1.

  2. Post update

    Foul by Otis Khan (Grimsby Town).

  3. Post update

    Travis Johnson (Crawley Town) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  4. Post update

    Foul by George Lloyd (Grimsby Town).

  5. Post update

    Kellan Gordon (Crawley Town) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  6. Post update

    Danny Amos (Grimsby Town) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  7. Post update

    Foul by Dominic Telford (Crawley Town).

  8. Post update

    Corner, Crawley Town. Conceded by Niall Maher.

  9. Post update

    Corner, Crawley Town. Conceded by Max Crocombe.

  10. Post update

    Attempt saved. Dominic Telford (Crawley Town) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Aramide Oteh.

  11. Goal!

    Goal! Crawley Town 0, Grimsby Town 1. Harry Clifton (Grimsby Town) left footed shot from the left side of the box to the top left corner. Assisted by Danny Amos.

  12. Post update

    Offside, Crawley Town. Jack Powell tries a through ball, but Ashley Nadesan is caught offside.

  13. Post update

    Attempt missed. Ben Gladwin (Crawley Town) right footed shot from the left side of the six yard box is high and wide to the left. Assisted by Jack Powell with a cross following a corner.

  14. Post update

    Corner, Crawley Town. Conceded by Joshua Emmanuel.

  15. Post update

    Foul by Harry Clifton (Grimsby Town).

  16. Post update

    Mazeed Ogungbo (Crawley Town) wins a free kick on the left wing.

  17. Post update

    Offside, Crawley Town. Ben Gladwin tries a through ball, but James Tilley is caught offside.

  18. Booking

    Otis Khan (Grimsby Town) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

  19. Post update

    Foul by Otis Khan (Grimsby Town).

  20. Post update

    Jack Powell (Crawley Town) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Match report to follow.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Leyton Orient372111549252474
2Northampton381912752331969
3Stevenage371910851341767
4Carlisle381812858362266
5Stockport381891151321963
6Salford381881260431762
7Bradford371613845321361
8Mansfield3716101155451058
9Sutton United381511124040056
10Barrow38167154043-355
11Swindon371312124943651
12Doncaster38156174052-1251
13Walsall381117103933650
14Grimsby371311133942-350
15Tranmere381310153739-249
16Wimbledon391014153945-644
17Gillingham381111162640-1444
18Newport371013143843-543
19Crewe37915133447-1342
20Harrogate37911174254-1238
21Colchester38910193446-1237
22Crawley3899204160-1936
23Hartlepool38614184167-2632
24Rochdale3868243359-2626
View full League Two table

