Crawley Town v Grimsby Town

First Half ends, Crawley Town 0, Grimsby Town 1.
Line-ups
Crawley
Formation 4-4-2
- 34Addai
- 2Gordon
- 23Johnson
- 6Lynch
- 44Ogungbo
- 7Tilley
- 20Gladwin
- 8Powell
- 24OtehBooked at 19mins
- 10Nadesan
- 19Telford
Substitutes
- 11Mason
- 12Ransom
- 13Schofield
- 27Khaleel
- 38Fellows
- 41Spong
- 45Grant
Grimsby
Formation 3-4-2-1
- 1Crocombe
- 7Emmanuel
- 26Smith
- 31Maher
- 15Clifton
- 17Morris
- 16Hunt
- 22Amos
- 10McAtee
- 11KhanBooked at 33mins
- 9Lloyd
Substitutes
- 3Driscoll-Glennon
- 4Green
- 8Holohan
- 18O'Neill
- 20Orsi
- 23Gallacher
- 44Scannell
- Referee:
- Lee Swabey
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home42%
- Away58%
- Shots
- Home3
- Away6
- Shots on Target
- Home2
- Away1
- Corners
- Home4
- Away2
- Fouls
- Home8
- Away7
Live Text
Half Time
Foul by Otis Khan (Grimsby Town).
Travis Johnson (Crawley Town) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by George Lloyd (Grimsby Town).
Kellan Gordon (Crawley Town) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Danny Amos (Grimsby Town) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Dominic Telford (Crawley Town).
Corner, Crawley Town. Conceded by Niall Maher.
Corner, Crawley Town. Conceded by Max Crocombe.
Attempt saved. Dominic Telford (Crawley Town) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Aramide Oteh.
Goal!
Goal! Crawley Town 0, Grimsby Town 1. Harry Clifton (Grimsby Town) left footed shot from the left side of the box to the top left corner. Assisted by Danny Amos.
Offside, Crawley Town. Jack Powell tries a through ball, but Ashley Nadesan is caught offside.
Attempt missed. Ben Gladwin (Crawley Town) right footed shot from the left side of the six yard box is high and wide to the left. Assisted by Jack Powell with a cross following a corner.
Corner, Crawley Town. Conceded by Joshua Emmanuel.
Foul by Harry Clifton (Grimsby Town).
Mazeed Ogungbo (Crawley Town) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Offside, Crawley Town. Ben Gladwin tries a through ball, but James Tilley is caught offside.
Booking
Otis Khan (Grimsby Town) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Foul by Otis Khan (Grimsby Town).
Jack Powell (Crawley Town) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Match report to follow.