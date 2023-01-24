Close menu
League Two
StockportStockport County0BradfordBradford City0

Stockport County 0-0 Bradford City

From the section League Two

Bradford held Stockport to a goalless draw in a poor game to prevent the home side leapfrogging them into the play-off places.

Stockport had the only chances of a scrappy first half when neither side managed a shot on target.

Kyle Knoyle, making his full Stockport debut after joining from Doncaster, fired over from their first attack and Kyle Wootton should have done better with a header that flew past the post from a corner.

Bradford struggled to create anything but felt aggrieved not to be awarded a penalty after Alex Gilliead went down from a nudge in the back by Will Collar.

Bradford keeper Harry Lewis, whose late grandad Ken Mulhearn won the fourth tier with Stockport, produced two saves to deny the home side in a better second half.

Lewis shovelled away Collar's shot and then made an unconventional block with his head to deny Neill Byrne's close-range attempt from Knoyle's cross.

Bradford manager Mark Hughes was booked for obstructing a throw-in but he will be pleased with the point.

Line-ups

Stockport

Formation 4-1-2-1-2

  • 1Hinchliffe
  • 4Wright
  • 5Byrne
  • 15Johnson
  • 17RydelBooked at 86mins
  • 18Croasdale
  • 3KnoyleSubstituted forCampsat 84'minutes
  • 21Hippolyte
  • 14Collar
  • 19Wootton
  • 9Madden

Substitutes

  • 7Lemonheigh-Evans
  • 8Camps
  • 16Stretton
  • 23Hussey
  • 25Jaros
  • 29Jennings
  • 31Lewis

Bradford

Formation 4-3-1-2

  • 1Lewis
  • 2Halliday
  • 5Platt
  • 24Crichlow
  • 7Bola
  • 6SmallwoodBooked at 87mins
  • 40Clayton
  • 11Gilliead
  • 33CostelloeSubstituted forDerbyshireat 63'minutes
  • 19OliverSubstituted forCookat 82'minutes
  • 30Eisa

Substitutes

  • 4Songo'o
  • 9Cook
  • 13Doyle
  • 16East
  • 18Sutton
  • 23Derbyshire
  • 34Nevers
Referee:
Martin Coy
Attendance:
8,991

Match Stats

Home TeamStockportAway TeamBradford
Possession
Home50%
Away50%
Shots
Home12
Away5
Shots on Target
Home1
Away1
Corners
Home9
Away1
Fouls
Home10
Away13

Live Text

  1. Post update

  2. Post update

    Match ends, Stockport County 0, Bradford City 0.

  3. Full Time

    Second Half ends, Stockport County 0, Bradford City 0.

  4. Post update

    Attempt missed. Andy Cook (Bradford City) header from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Brad Halliday with a cross.

  5. Post update

    Matthew Platt (Bradford City) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  6. Post update

    Foul by Kyle Wootton (Stockport County).

  7. Post update

    Brad Halliday (Bradford City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  8. Post update

    Foul by Ryan Rydel (Stockport County).

  9. Post update

    Foul by Andy Cook (Bradford City).

  10. Post update

    Neill Byrne (Stockport County) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  11. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Andy Cook (Bradford City) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Matt Derbyshire with a headed pass.

  12. Booking

    Richard Smallwood (Bradford City) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

  13. Post update

    Foul by Richard Smallwood (Bradford City).

  14. Post update

    Myles Hippolyte (Stockport County) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  15. Booking

    Ryan Rydel (Stockport County) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

  16. Post update

    Abo Eisa (Bradford City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  17. Post update

    Foul by Ryan Rydel (Stockport County).

  18. Post update

    Delay over. They are ready to continue.

  19. Substitution

    Substitution, Stockport County. Callum Camps replaces Kyle Knoyle because of an injury.

  20. Post update

    Delay in match because of an injury Kyle Knoyle (Stockport County).

49 comments

  • Comment posted by Oakesy, at 22:32 24 Jan

    Mark Hughes , ex MUFC , Barcelona . Ex manager of Man City , Southampton plus many others sets up a side that huffs and puffs and simply plays hoof ball. I’ve seen more football played by a rugby team . The only football was from Stockport . Plenty of commitment Bradford but zero quality . Expected more but enjoy your hard earned point

    • Reply posted by Oobidoobidoo, at 22:37 24 Jan

      Oobidoobidoo replied:
      Hughes has NEVER been a good manager

  • Comment posted by clayton clang, at 20:57 24 Jan

    Don't understand why cook in not in starting 11

  • Comment posted by Ed 35, at 20:27 24 Jan

    Get bulldozer Cook on

  • Comment posted by Maid Marion, at 08:43 25 Jan

    Attendance 8,991 - Excellent for a cold Tuesday night ...
    Tremendous away following also !

    • Reply posted by CJ, at 13:12 25 Jan

      CJ replied:
      Really good turn out for that league on a winter weekend night

  • Comment posted by Home, at 21:44 24 Jan

    Hughes needs to go absolutely clueless with his signings.

    • Reply posted by CJ, at 21:48 24 Jan

      CJ replied:
      Cheer up

  • Comment posted by Leaguefan, at 15:46 25 Jan

    City a WHOLE 5 shots. WOW!!!!
    A whole 1 actually on target.
    Can someone remind me the key point of the game?

  • Comment posted by Boxinghagler1980, at 00:23 25 Jan

    Both teams I think will make the play offs but not automatic promotion.

    • Reply posted by hello, at 00:43 25 Jan

      hello replied:
      No disrespect to Bradford but was a frustrating draw IMO, we missed some clear sitters, in fairness should have been 2-0 FT. Bradford a stubborn side though, seen these kind of games before where they catch us on break late on and get winner. Will take 0-0 good support from Bradford

  • Comment posted by Andrew8923, at 21:52 24 Jan

    But Bradford City are still above Stockport County.

    • Reply posted by AndrewJG_23, at 00:30 25 Jan

      AndrewJG_23 replied:
      We all know that. 🙄

  • Comment posted by Geoffrey Bartle, at 21:23 24 Jan

    City just do not have the right squad to win any game, except a friendly against a non-league side?

    • Reply posted by CJ, at 21:28 24 Jan

      CJ replied:
      Yeah it is a good job they are in the relegation zone instead of the playoff spots then......wait, nope, another miserable Bradford fan.

  • Comment posted by Oh dear, at 20:00 24 Jan

    Unusual to have the comments before the match. Perhaps the match will be abandoned but at least they'll have been some HYS. A win would take County up to sixth. Prediction: 1-1

  • Comment posted by Geoffrey Bartle, at 21:09 24 Jan

    Cook is not in the starting 11, due to him being saved for future seasons, when City shall be in non-league! The signs are already set in motion.

    • Reply posted by CJ, at 21:13 24 Jan

      CJ replied:
      Standard fun loving Bradford fan

  • Comment posted by bfd, at 20:08 24 Jan

    Bradford 2.0

  • Comment posted by john, at 00:29 25 Jan

    Hughes should have had a red card

  • Comment posted by todders, at 00:18 25 Jan

    mark hughes was an embarrassment trying to block a throw-in from the 'technical area', what a pathetic example to his players, ref was pretty useless too, bratfud should be glad of a point, its more than they deserved

    • Reply posted by Inspector Japp, at 05:08 25 Jan

      Inspector Japp replied:
      Mark Hughes is an embarrassment full stop.

  • Comment posted by Gunner-Idiot, at 21:16 24 Jan

    I miss Kamara been Bradford manager

  • Comment posted by Phil, at 20:48 24 Jan

    Mark Hughes? Time to say good bye and get a decent manager. Bradford are going nowhere.

    • Reply posted by CJ, at 20:56 24 Jan

      CJ replied:
      You expect Bradford to go where under who else exactly? They are in the playoff spots which last time I checked meant you had the chance of going UP. Typical miserable Bradford fan.

  • Comment posted by Geoffrey Bartle, at 20:41 24 Jan

    Looks like it is Stockport' game to lose. Bradford will duly oblige.

  • Comment posted by Geoffrey Bartle, at 21:43 24 Jan

    A fair result (not), two more dropped points. League two next season unless we find the exit door into non league.

    • Reply posted by CJ, at 21:49 24 Jan

      CJ replied:
      Boring

  • Comment posted by Steve c, at 19:40 24 Jan

    Cant see anything but a stockport win

    • Reply posted by CJ, at 19:55 24 Jan

      CJ replied:
      Bradford fan by any chance?

  • Comment posted by PeteG, at 22:48 24 Jan

    Hi. My name is CJ and everything that Mark Hughes does is great and I love him. Our football tonight was excellent and we were robbed of two points again tonight despite only having one shot all game. I love you Sparky xx

    • Reply posted by CJ, at 08:21 25 Jan

      CJ replied:
      I don't actually care who the boss is, I care that Bradford are not losing and are in the playoff spots which they are. I am not sure what more you expect, Bradford are a league two quality club and if you really think they should be higher up the table than they are then you are delusional on top of being of miserable human being.

Scores, Results & Fixtures

Tuesday 24th January 2023

As It Stood

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Leyton Orient27176436162057
2Stevenage26167339182155
3Northampton26137640281246
4Carlisle26129542261645
5Salford26126835251042
6Swindon2611873325841
7Bradford2611873125641
8Barrow26124103230240
9Mansfield2611693635139
10Stockport25115935231238
11Walsall2410773022837
12Doncaster25114103035-537
13Wimbledon269982928136
14Sutton United27106112735-836
15Tranmere269892823535
16Grimsby2486102632-630
17Crewe247982028-830
18Colchester2876152736-927
19Newport2668122430-626
20Harrogate2566133240-824
21Crawley2457122639-1322
22Hartlepool2757152750-2322
23Gillingham2548131128-1720
24Rochdale2755172241-1920
View full League Two table

Top Stories

