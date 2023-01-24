Stockport County 0-0 Bradford City

Match ends, Stockport County 0, Bradford City 0.
Bradford held Stockport to a goalless draw in a poor game to prevent the home side leapfrogging them into the play-off places.
Stockport had the only chances of a scrappy first half when neither side managed a shot on target.
Kyle Knoyle, making his full Stockport debut after joining from Doncaster, fired over from their first attack and Kyle Wootton should have done better with a header that flew past the post from a corner.
Bradford struggled to create anything but felt aggrieved not to be awarded a penalty after Alex Gilliead went down from a nudge in the back by Will Collar.
Bradford keeper Harry Lewis, whose late grandad Ken Mulhearn won the fourth tier with Stockport, produced two saves to deny the home side in a better second half.
Lewis shovelled away Collar's shot and then made an unconventional block with his head to deny Neill Byrne's close-range attempt from Knoyle's cross.
Bradford manager Mark Hughes was booked for obstructing a throw-in but he will be pleased with the point.
Line-ups
Stockport
Formation 4-1-2-1-2
- 1Hinchliffe
- 4Wright
- 5Byrne
- 15Johnson
- 17RydelBooked at 86mins
- 18Croasdale
- 3KnoyleSubstituted forCampsat 84'minutes
- 21Hippolyte
- 14Collar
- 19Wootton
- 9Madden
Substitutes
- 7Lemonheigh-Evans
- 8Camps
- 16Stretton
- 23Hussey
- 25Jaros
- 29Jennings
- 31Lewis
Bradford
Formation 4-3-1-2
- 1Lewis
- 2Halliday
- 5Platt
- 24Crichlow
- 7Bola
- 6SmallwoodBooked at 87mins
- 40Clayton
- 11Gilliead
- 33CostelloeSubstituted forDerbyshireat 63'minutes
- 19OliverSubstituted forCookat 82'minutes
- 30Eisa
Substitutes
- 4Songo'o
- 9Cook
- 13Doyle
- 16East
- 18Sutton
- 23Derbyshire
- 34Nevers
- Referee:
- Martin Coy
- Attendance:
- 8,991
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home50%
- Away50%
- Shots
- Home12
- Away5
- Shots on Target
- Home1
- Away1
- Corners
- Home9
- Away1
- Fouls
- Home10
- Away13
