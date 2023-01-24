Carlisle United 3-1 Hartlepool United

Match ends, Carlisle United 3, Hartlepool United 1.
Kristian Dennis scored twice as Carlisle moved within touching distance of the League Two automatic promotion places with a 3-1 win over relegation-threatened Hartlepool.
Paul Simpson's side made a fast start as Morgan Feeney opened the scoring after six minutes at Brunton Park.
Striker Dennis struck for the fourth game in a row with his 16th and 17th goals of a fruitful campaign, either side of Josh Umerah's calm finish for the visitors, to take the Cumbrians one point behind third-placed Northampton.
Pools remained two points above the drop zone after a third league defeat in five outings.
Goalkeeper Ben Killip palmed Dennis' header into Feeney's path to poke home the opener.
Dennis almost made it two when his shot hit Killip and then the post.
He made no mistake when he doubled the hosts' tally in the 26th minute as he found the bottom corner.
The lead was quickly halved as Umerah bagged his 13th goal of the season with a cool finish two minutes later.
Killip did well to tip Callum Guy's long-range strike over just after the hour.
Dennis restored the two-goal cushion when he headed home Owen Moxon's pinpoint cross in the 66th minute.
Rollin Menayese was stretchered off in stoppage time for the visitors.
Line-ups
Carlisle
Formation 5-3-2
- 1Holy
- 2Senior
- 5Feeney
- 6Huntington
- 22Mellish
- 3Armer
- 4Moxon
- 8Guy
- 7GibsonSubstituted forMcCalmontat 79'minutes
- 36GordonSubstituted forPatrickat 73'minutes
- 14DennisSubstituted forGarnerat 79'minutes
Substitutes
- 10Patrick
- 17Whelan
- 28Devitt
- 30Kelly
- 33Robinson
- 35McCalmont
- 41Garner
Hartlepool
Formation 5-3-2
- 1Killip
- 37DoddsSubstituted forSterryat 76'minutes
- 23Menayese
- 39Hartley
- 15PrutiSubstituted forMcDonaldat 76'minutes
- 3Ferguson
- 4NiangSubstituted forGreyat 67'minutes
- 8FeatherstoneSubstituted forSyllaat 83'minutes
- 16DolanSubstituted forHastieat 83'minutes
- 9Umerah
- 19Hamilton
Substitutes
- 2Sterry
- 5Murray
- 7Hastie
- 11McDonald
- 12Grey
- 20Sylla
- 41Stolarczyk
- Referee:
- Samuel Barrott
- Attendance:
- 5,172
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home49%
- Away51%
- Shots
- Home14
- Away8
- Shots on Target
- Home10
- Away3
- Corners
- Home4
- Away4
- Fouls
- Home8
- Away8
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Carlisle United 3, Hartlepool United 1.
Jack Hamilton (Hartlepool United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Omari Patrick (Carlisle United).
Mohamad Sylla (Hartlepool United) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Owen Moxon (Carlisle United).
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
Delay in match because of an injury Rollin Menayese (Hartlepool United).
Attempt blocked. Wesley McDonald (Hartlepool United) right footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Jamie Sterry.
Joe Grey (Hartlepool United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Owen Moxon (Carlisle United).
Offside, Carlisle United. Omari Patrick tries a through ball, but Joe Garner is caught offside.
Substitution, Hartlepool United. Jake Hastie replaces Matthew Dolan.
Substitution, Hartlepool United. Mohamad Sylla replaces Nicky Featherstone.
Attempt missed. Joel Senior (Carlisle United) left footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the left. Assisted by Callum Guy.
Attempt missed. Jamie Sterry (Hartlepool United) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the left. Assisted by Wesley McDonald.
Substitution, Carlisle United. Alfie McCalmont replaces Jordan Gibson.
Substitution, Carlisle United. Joe Garner replaces Kristian Dennis.
Substitution, Hartlepool United. Jamie Sterry replaces Daniel Dodds.
Substitution, Hartlepool United. Wesley McDonald replaces Edon Pruti.
