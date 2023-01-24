Close menu
League Two
CarlisleCarlisle United3HartlepoolHartlepool United1

Carlisle United 3-1 Hartlepool United

League Two

Kristian Dennis scored twice as Carlisle moved within touching distance of the League Two automatic promotion places with a 3-1 win over relegation-threatened Hartlepool.

Paul Simpson's side made a fast start as Morgan Feeney opened the scoring after six minutes at Brunton Park.

Striker Dennis struck for the fourth game in a row with his 16th and 17th goals of a fruitful campaign, either side of Josh Umerah's calm finish for the visitors, to take the Cumbrians one point behind third-placed Northampton.

Pools remained two points above the drop zone after a third league defeat in five outings.

Goalkeeper Ben Killip palmed Dennis' header into Feeney's path to poke home the opener.

Dennis almost made it two when his shot hit Killip and then the post.

He made no mistake when he doubled the hosts' tally in the 26th minute as he found the bottom corner.

The lead was quickly halved as Umerah bagged his 13th goal of the season with a cool finish two minutes later.

Killip did well to tip Callum Guy's long-range strike over just after the hour.

Dennis restored the two-goal cushion when he headed home Owen Moxon's pinpoint cross in the 66th minute.

Rollin Menayese was stretchered off in stoppage time for the visitors.

Line-ups

Carlisle

Formation 5-3-2

  • 1Holy
  • 2Senior
  • 5Feeney
  • 6Huntington
  • 22Mellish
  • 3Armer
  • 4Moxon
  • 8Guy
  • 7GibsonSubstituted forMcCalmontat 79'minutes
  • 36GordonSubstituted forPatrickat 73'minutes
  • 14DennisSubstituted forGarnerat 79'minutes

Substitutes

  • 10Patrick
  • 17Whelan
  • 28Devitt
  • 30Kelly
  • 33Robinson
  • 35McCalmont
  • 41Garner

Hartlepool

Formation 5-3-2

  • 1Killip
  • 37DoddsSubstituted forSterryat 76'minutes
  • 23Menayese
  • 39Hartley
  • 15PrutiSubstituted forMcDonaldat 76'minutes
  • 3Ferguson
  • 4NiangSubstituted forGreyat 67'minutes
  • 8FeatherstoneSubstituted forSyllaat 83'minutes
  • 16DolanSubstituted forHastieat 83'minutes
  • 9Umerah
  • 19Hamilton

Substitutes

  • 2Sterry
  • 5Murray
  • 7Hastie
  • 11McDonald
  • 12Grey
  • 20Sylla
  • 41Stolarczyk
Referee:
Samuel Barrott
Attendance:
5,172

Match Stats

Home TeamCarlisleAway TeamHartlepool
Possession
Home49%
Away51%
Shots
Home14
Away8
Shots on Target
Home10
Away3
Corners
Home4
Away4
Fouls
Home8
Away8

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Carlisle United 3, Hartlepool United 1.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, Carlisle United 3, Hartlepool United 1.

  3. Post update

    Jack Hamilton (Hartlepool United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  4. Post update

    Foul by Omari Patrick (Carlisle United).

  5. Post update

    Mohamad Sylla (Hartlepool United) wins a free kick on the right wing.

  6. Post update

    Foul by Owen Moxon (Carlisle United).

  7. Post update

    Delay over. They are ready to continue.

  8. Post update

    Delay in match because of an injury Rollin Menayese (Hartlepool United).

  9. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Wesley McDonald (Hartlepool United) right footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Jamie Sterry.

  10. Post update

    Joe Grey (Hartlepool United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  11. Post update

    Foul by Owen Moxon (Carlisle United).

  12. Post update

    Offside, Carlisle United. Omari Patrick tries a through ball, but Joe Garner is caught offside.

  13. Substitution

    Substitution, Hartlepool United. Jake Hastie replaces Matthew Dolan.

  14. Substitution

    Substitution, Hartlepool United. Mohamad Sylla replaces Nicky Featherstone.

  15. Post update

    Attempt missed. Joel Senior (Carlisle United) left footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the left. Assisted by Callum Guy.

  16. Post update

    Attempt missed. Jamie Sterry (Hartlepool United) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the left. Assisted by Wesley McDonald.

  17. Substitution

    Substitution, Carlisle United. Alfie McCalmont replaces Jordan Gibson.

  18. Substitution

    Substitution, Carlisle United. Joe Garner replaces Kristian Dennis.

  19. Substitution

    Substitution, Hartlepool United. Jamie Sterry replaces Daniel Dodds.

  20. Substitution

    Substitution, Hartlepool United. Wesley McDonald replaces Edon Pruti.

Comments

Join the conversation

These comments are now closed.

18 comments

  • Comment posted by Steven , at 06:27 25 Jan

    1 point off automatics, superior goal difference. Paul Simpson, you and the team deserve every plaudits going, along with the staff behind the scenes. Thank-you and see you Saturday in Rochdale.

  • Comment posted by count alucard, at 23:22 24 Jan

    Pools will definitely need to hang on to Umerah if they want to survive.

  • Comment posted by beatles63, at 07:32 25 Jan

    Normal service resumed byPools !

  • Comment posted by Eddguy , at 07:28 25 Jan

    Nowt less than I expected really with Carlisle flying high up the table. Ah well heads up and onto the next one I guess

  • Comment posted by Boxinghagler1980, at 00:20 25 Jan

    Carlisle now closing in on third place and automatic promotion,Hartlepool it's looking grim.

  • Comment posted by alderaanic, at 20:20 25 Jan

    Christian Dennis now top scorer in League Two with 16 nice to have a real goalscorer in the team. Just a point of automatic now. Up the blues

  • Comment posted by Paul, at 14:05 25 Jan

    Crawley supporter here watching with interest - wondering who will be going down with us

    • Reply posted by count alucard, at 14:39 25 Jan

      count alucard replied:
      It looks likely to be between you, Dale, Pools and Harrogate. Gills and the Us should start to pull away soon.

  • Comment posted by Dave P, at 23:00 24 Jan

    Did Hartlepool as least come away with a few seats ??

  • Comment posted by AndrewJG_23, at 22:58 24 Jan

    Jeff Stelling must be seething 😂

  • Comment posted by Pete, at 22:15 24 Jan

    Sterling? Stelling.

  • Comment posted by Andrew8923, at 22:02 24 Jan

    Never mind Hartlepool United. At least Jeff Sterling is happy to see you above the relegation zone. No harsh feelings.

  • Comment posted by Chris, at 22:40 24 Jan

    Come on Cobble. Cambridge or bust :)

    • Reply posted by count alucard, at 23:18 24 Jan

      count alucard replied:
      ?

Tuesday 24th January 2023

As It Stood

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Leyton Orient27176436162057
2Stevenage26167339182155
3Northampton26137640281246
4Carlisle26129542261645
5Salford26126835251042
6Swindon2611873325841
7Bradford2611873125641
8Barrow26124103230240
9Mansfield2611693635139
10Stockport25115935231238
11Walsall2410773022837
12Doncaster25114103035-537
13Wimbledon269982928136
14Sutton United27106112735-836
15Tranmere269892823535
16Grimsby2486102632-630
17Crewe247982028-830
18Colchester2876152736-927
19Newport2668122430-626
20Harrogate2566133240-824
21Crawley2457122639-1322
22Hartlepool2757152750-2322
23Gillingham2548131128-1720
24Rochdale2755172241-1920
View full League Two table

