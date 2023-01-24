Last updated on .From the section National League

Goals from Tom O'Connor, Ollie Palmer and Paul Mullin at Gateshead helped send Wrexham to the top of the National League.

O'Connor's scrappy opener came in the 61st minute to break the deadlock at Gateshead International Stadium.

Palmer struck off a rebound and in added time Mullin scored his 20th, and Wrexham's 70th, league goal of 2022-23.

Goalless Gateshead ended the night five points adrift of safety as their relegation worries worsened.

Wrexham boss Phil Parkinson:

"It's a great shift from the lads tonight. I'm really pleased with how we played.

"First half (the) quality let us down on the ball, but second half we went up a level in terms of our quality, intensity and everything and that's a really important win for us."