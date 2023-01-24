Match ends, Gateshead 0, Wrexham 3.
Goals from Tom O'Connor, Ollie Palmer and Paul Mullin at Gateshead helped send Wrexham to the top of the National League.
O'Connor's scrappy opener came in the 61st minute to break the deadlock at Gateshead International Stadium.
Palmer struck off a rebound and in added time Mullin scored his 20th, and Wrexham's 70th, league goal of 2022-23.
Goalless Gateshead ended the night five points adrift of safety as their relegation worries worsened.
Wrexham boss Phil Parkinson:
"It's a great shift from the lads tonight. I'm really pleased with how we played.
"First half (the) quality let us down on the ball, but second half we went up a level in terms of our quality, intensity and everything and that's a really important win for us."
Line-ups
Gateshead
Formation 3-4-3
- 1Marschall
- 2Tinkler
- 10Olley
- 3PyeBooked at 38mins
- 8BaileySubstituted forForbesat 60'minutes
- 6Storey
- 42Conteh
- 5Richardson
- 11Campbell
- 77De CastroSubstituted forKnightat 74'minutes
- 9ElliottSubstituted forMartinat 78'minutes
Substitutes
- 12Ward
- 14Forbes
- 15Martin
- 27Knight
- 32Magnay
Wrexham
Formation 4-4-2
- 21Howard
- 5Hayden
- 4Tozer
- 8Young
- 3McFadzean
- 6Tunnicliffe
- 14Forde
- 22O'Connor
- 38LeeSubstituted forJonesat 89'minutes
- 10MullinSubstituted forCannonat 90+3'minutes
- 9PalmerSubstituted forDalbyat 84'minutes
Substitutes
- 1Lainton
- 11McAlinden
- 18Dalby
- 20Cannon
- 30Jones
- Referee:
- Matthew Dicicco
- Attendance:
- 1,422
Full Time
Second Half ends, Gateshead 0, Wrexham 3.
Substitution
Substitution, Wrexham. Andrew Cannon replaces Paul Mullin.
Goal!
Goal! Gateshead 0, Wrexham 3. Paul Mullin (Wrexham).
Substitution
Substitution, Wrexham. James Jones replaces Elliot Lee.
Substitution
Substitution, Wrexham. Sam Dalby replaces Ollie Palmer.
Substitution
Substitution, Gateshead. Aaron Martin replaces Daniel Elliott.
Substitution
Substitution, Gateshead. Lewis Knight replaces Quevin De Castro.
Goal!
Goal! Gateshead 0, Wrexham 2. Ollie Palmer (Wrexham).
Goal!
Goal! Gateshead 0, Wrexham 1. Thomas O'Connor (Wrexham).
Substitution
Substitution, Gateshead. Elliot Forbes replaces Owen Bailey.
Second Half
Second Half begins Gateshead 0, Wrexham 0.
Half Time
First Half ends, Gateshead 0, Wrexham 0.
Booking
Ethan Pye (Gateshead) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Kick Off
First Half begins.
Lineups are announced and players are warming up.
Also, our squad is pretty strong, with cover in all areas.
Nothings won in January, but for the first time in 15 years I’m very optimistic of promotion this season.
This is going to the wire between Wrexham and Notts with Easter Monday being the decider! COYP
Now that would be something.
• WFC is NEVER in the monthly news round-up, always get their own dedicated story page.
• WFC reports are ALWAYS the first to appear, often good half-hour before everyone else, plus a picture from that game; everyone else usually has just a picture of suspiciously WFC-looking socks.
• WFC is the ONLY team in the NL where comments are regularly feasible.
Great Result
"Top of the World, Ma"