Close menu
National League
GatesheadGateshead0WrexhamWrexham3

Gateshead 0-3 Wrexham - Visitors go top of National League

Last updated on .From the section National Leaguecomments75

Goals from Tom O'Connor, Ollie Palmer and Paul Mullin at Gateshead helped send Wrexham to the top of the National League.

O'Connor's scrappy opener came in the 61st minute to break the deadlock at Gateshead International Stadium.

Palmer struck off a rebound and in added time Mullin scored his 20th, and Wrexham's 70th, league goal of 2022-23.

Goalless Gateshead ended the night five points adrift of safety as their relegation worries worsened.

Wrexham boss Phil Parkinson:

"It's a great shift from the lads tonight. I'm really pleased with how we played.

"First half (the) quality let us down on the ball, but second half we went up a level in terms of our quality, intensity and everything and that's a really important win for us."

Line-ups

Gateshead

Formation 3-4-3

  • 1Marschall
  • 2Tinkler
  • 10Olley
  • 3PyeBooked at 38mins
  • 8BaileySubstituted forForbesat 60'minutes
  • 6Storey
  • 42Conteh
  • 5Richardson
  • 11Campbell
  • 77De CastroSubstituted forKnightat 74'minutes
  • 9ElliottSubstituted forMartinat 78'minutes

Substitutes

  • 12Ward
  • 14Forbes
  • 15Martin
  • 27Knight
  • 32Magnay

Wrexham

Formation 4-4-2

  • 21Howard
  • 5Hayden
  • 4Tozer
  • 8Young
  • 3McFadzean
  • 6Tunnicliffe
  • 14Forde
  • 22O'Connor
  • 38LeeSubstituted forJonesat 89'minutes
  • 10MullinSubstituted forCannonat 90+3'minutes
  • 9PalmerSubstituted forDalbyat 84'minutes

Substitutes

  • 1Lainton
  • 11McAlinden
  • 18Dalby
  • 20Cannon
  • 30Jones
Referee:
Matthew Dicicco
Attendance:
1,422

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Gateshead 0, Wrexham 3.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, Gateshead 0, Wrexham 3.

  3. Substitution

    Substitution, Wrexham. Andrew Cannon replaces Paul Mullin.

  4. Goal!

    Goal! Gateshead 0, Wrexham 3. Paul Mullin (Wrexham).

  5. Substitution

    Substitution, Wrexham. James Jones replaces Elliot Lee.

  6. Substitution

    Substitution, Wrexham. Sam Dalby replaces Ollie Palmer.

  7. Substitution

    Substitution, Gateshead. Aaron Martin replaces Daniel Elliott.

  8. Substitution

    Substitution, Gateshead. Lewis Knight replaces Quevin De Castro.

  9. Goal!

    Goal! Gateshead 0, Wrexham 2. Ollie Palmer (Wrexham).

  10. Goal!

    Goal! Gateshead 0, Wrexham 1. Thomas O'Connor (Wrexham).

  11. Substitution

    Substitution, Gateshead. Elliot Forbes replaces Owen Bailey.

  12. Second Half

    Second Half begins Gateshead 0, Wrexham 0.

  13. Half Time

    First Half ends, Gateshead 0, Wrexham 0.

  14. Booking

    Ethan Pye (Gateshead) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

  15. Kick Off

    First Half begins.

  16. Post update

    Lineups are announced and players are warming up.

Comments

Join the conversation

These comments are now closed.

75 comments

  • Comment posted by Phil Dyfnallt, at 22:06 24 Jan

    All of Wales is behind you!

    • Reply posted by aleshifter, at 02:32 25 Jan

      aleshifter replied:
      And some of England too.
      I desperately want Wrexham to win this league.

  • Comment posted by iforhaul, at 22:03 24 Jan

    Up the town, keep the faith. Great result. Yma O Hyd.

  • Comment posted by Blodwyn, at 22:10 24 Jan

    Over 600 Wrexham fans travel to Gateshead that’s amazing support and a great win for the town 👍

    • Reply posted by Mintsauce, at 22:20 24 Jan

      Mintsauce replied:
      600 on a Tuesday night is impressive. Hats off to everyone of them

  • Comment posted by B_Hawk, at 21:57 24 Jan

    6 homes games in Feb to come, take some catching now.

    • Reply posted by Donegal, at 22:07 24 Jan

      Donegal replied:
      Great Win away from home Wrexham

  • Comment posted by cyril392, at 23:20 24 Jan

    I hope that this is the year that Wrecsam finally make it back into the Football League. North Wales needs and deserves its own league club. Pob lwc I chi gyd - gan un o gefnogwyr Abertawe.

    • Reply posted by Bomber, at 00:07 25 Jan

      Bomber replied:
      So you're Cyril the Swan!

  • Comment posted by Mr Kipling, at 22:03 24 Jan

    This is our time.

    • Reply posted by Jeff, at 22:27 24 Jan

      Jeff replied:
      Exceedingly good win Mr Kipling 👌🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿

  • Comment posted by slefeb2, at 23:02 24 Jan

    Rooting for you guys. A Brighton fan

    • Reply posted by Welshman, at 23:40 24 Jan

      Welshman replied:
      You too, Sussex by the sea

  • Comment posted by Court road, at 23:04 24 Jan

    Going the right direction, good owners.If only the same could be said for Cardiff.

  • Comment posted by MikeP, at 22:09 24 Jan

    Brilliant... top of the table... lets keep going for automatic promotion

  • Comment posted by Adopted Welshman, at 22:07 24 Jan

    Excellent win - long may it continue

  • Comment posted by Welshman, at 22:36 24 Jan

    They'll be dancing on the streets in Hollywood this evening . Ymlaen Wrecsam

  • Comment posted by Richard Jones, at 22:16 24 Jan

    Great win for the team and the city!

  • Comment posted by Griff, at 07:06 25 Jan

    Chesterfield, Notts and Woking have all got to come to the Racecourse, and we’ve got a run of very winnable games coming up, mostly at home.
    Also, our squad is pretty strong, with cover in all areas.
    Nothings won in January, but for the first time in 15 years I’m very optimistic of promotion this season.

    • Reply posted by Mr Magpie, at 08:14 25 Jan

      Mr Magpie replied:
      Notts, Chesterfield and Woking all still have to play each other too.
      Notts = 6pts
      Chesterfield and Woking = 1pt these two will not challenge its purely between Notts and Wrexham

  • Comment posted by Mr Magpie, at 08:12 25 Jan

    So now it’s advantage Wrexham. Still plenty of football to be played.
    This is going to the wire between Wrexham and Notts with Easter Monday being the decider! COYP

    • Reply posted by Howard Warren, at 08:47 25 Jan

      Howard Warren replied:
      Don't forget Chesterfield

  • Comment posted by Mat, at 19:47 25 Jan

    Come on wrexham!

  • Comment posted by Thursday Night in Almaty, at 17:11 25 Jan

    I fancy Wrexham for the 5th round of the FA Cup.
    Now that would be something.

    • Reply posted by Mat, at 19:47 25 Jan

      Mat replied:
      Im thinking they might do Sheffield some damage 5th round for sure.

  • Comment posted by Cloud-Nine, at 08:36 25 Jan

    BBC NL Homepage showing bias to WFC, again!
    • WFC is NEVER in the monthly news round-up, always get their own dedicated story page.
    • WFC reports are ALWAYS the first to appear, often good half-hour before everyone else, plus a picture from that game; everyone else usually has just a picture of suspiciously WFC-looking socks.
    • WFC is the ONLY team in the NL where comments are regularly feasible.

    • Reply posted by Jor72, at 09:06 25 Jan

      Jor72 replied:
      Thanks for your comment

  • Comment posted by STRONGBAD, at 19:17 25 Jan

    Keep going Wrexham!

  • Comment posted by Neville , at 06:04 25 Jan

    Catch us if you can . Were on Top of the League 🤣 to stay

    • Reply posted by Mr Magpie, at 08:15 25 Jan

      Mr Magpie replied:
      No problem! Get away from us if you can! COYP

  • Comment posted by Thursday Night in Almaty, at 15:44 25 Jan

    The important thing here is that Wrexham kept a clean sheet from a winning position.
    Great Result
    "Top of the World, Ma"

As It Stood

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Wrexham27205270234765
2Notts County27188169254462
3Chesterfield24164450272352
4Woking26164647252252
5Barnet2412574441341
6Bromley2710984035539
7Dag & Red2511684039139
8Southend25108733211238
9Wealdstone2510783236-437
10Altrincham279994048-836
11Eastleigh26105113233-135
12Boreham Wood248972825333
13Solihull Moors2596103736133
14Aldershot28103153947-833
15York2788113232032
16Halifax2595112432-832
17Dorking2786134464-2030
18Maidenhead United2785142940-1129
19Yeovil2551282126-527
20Oldham2576123240-827
21Gateshead26410123144-1322
22Torquay2657142949-2022
23Maidstone United2956183365-3221
24Scunthorpe2747163255-2319
View full National League table

Top Stories

Elsewhere on the BBC