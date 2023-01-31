Solihull Moors 1-2 Notts County

Match ends, Solihull Moors 1, Notts County 2.
Ruben Rodrigues scored two penalties as Notts County came from a goal down to beat Solihull 2-1 and move three points clear at the top of the National League.
Solihull took the lead midway through the first period as the hosts won the ball back high up the pitch, with Andrew Dallas putting it on a plate for Callum Maycock to roll home.
County had an opportunity to pull level when Cedwyn Scott was brought down inside the area and Rodrigues made no mistake in levelling up from the spot.
The visitors almost took the lead in the 63rd minute but Kyle Cameron's effort was cleared off the line by Justin Donawa.
The league leaders turned the game around with 10 minutes to play when Matt Palmer was brought down inside the area and Rodrigues emphatically dispatched his second spot-kick of the night to wrap up another three points for the Magpies.
Line-ups
Solihull Moors
Formation 4-4-2
- 1Boot
- 2ClarkeBooked at 35mins
- 3Coker
- 9DallasBooked at 30minsSubstituted forSbarraat 69'minutes
- 5HoweBooked at 80mins
- 4DavisSubstituted forCybulskiat 81'minutesBooked at 90mins
- 8Maycock
- 11Barnett
- 17Donawa
- 18WhelanBooked at 76mins
- 27BeckSubstituted forKellyat 69'minutes
Substitutes
- 7Sbarra
- 14Kelly
- 15Roberts
- 19Cybulski
- 20Whelan
Notts County
Formation 4-4-2
- 1Slocombe
- 4CameronBooked at 85mins
- 15Baldwin
- 16BajramiSubstituted forBostockat 63'minutes
- 23Chicksen
- 5Rawlinson
- 11Nemane
- 18PalmerBooked at 58mins
- 20RodriguesSubstituted forAustinat 81'minutes
- 19ScottSubstituted forJonesat 63'minutesBooked at 88mins
- 9Langstaff
Substitutes
- 6O'Brien
- 8Austin
- 10Jones
- 17Vincent
- 24Bostock
- Referee:
- Robert Massey-Ellis
- Attendance:
- 2,260
Post update
Full Time
Second Half ends, Solihull Moors 1, Notts County 2.
Booking
Bartosz Cybulski (Solihull Moors) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Booking
Jodi Jones (Notts County) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Booking
Kyle Cameron (Notts County) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Substitution
Substitution, Notts County. Sam Austin replaces Rúben Rodrigues.
Substitution
Substitution, Solihull Moors. Bartosz Cybulski replaces David Davis.
Booking
Callum Howe (Solihull Moors) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Post update
Goal! Solihull Moors 1, Notts County 2. Rúben Rodrigues (Notts County) converts the penalty with a.
Booking
Tom Whelan (Solihull Moors) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Substitution
Substitution, Solihull Moors. Joe Sbarra replaces Andrew Dallas.
Substitution
Substitution, Solihull Moors. Josh Kelly replaces Mark Beck.
Substitution
Substitution, Notts County. John Bostock replaces Geraldo Bajrami.
Substitution
Substitution, Notts County. Jodi Jones replaces Cedwyn Scott.
Booking
Matthew Palmer (Notts County) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Second Half
Second Half begins Solihull Moors 1, Notts County 1.
Half Time
First Half ends, Solihull Moors 1, Notts County 1.
Post update
Goal! Solihull Moors 1, Notts County 1. Rúben Rodrigues (Notts County) converts the penalty with a.
Booking
James Clarke (Solihull Moors) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Booking
Andrew Dallas (Solihull Moors) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.