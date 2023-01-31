Close menu
National League
Solihull MoorsSolihull Moors1Notts CountyNotts County2

Solihull Moors 1-2 Notts County

Last updated on .From the section National League

Ruben Rodrigues scored two penalties as Notts County came from a goal down to beat Solihull 2-1 and move three points clear at the top of the National League.

Solihull took the lead midway through the first period as the hosts won the ball back high up the pitch, with Andrew Dallas putting it on a plate for Callum Maycock to roll home.

County had an opportunity to pull level when Cedwyn Scott was brought down inside the area and Rodrigues made no mistake in levelling up from the spot.

The visitors almost took the lead in the 63rd minute but Kyle Cameron's effort was cleared off the line by Justin Donawa.

The league leaders turned the game around with 10 minutes to play when Matt Palmer was brought down inside the area and Rodrigues emphatically dispatched his second spot-kick of the night to wrap up another three points for the Magpies.

Match report supplied by PA Media.

Line-ups

Solihull Moors

Formation 4-4-2

  • 1Boot
  • 2ClarkeBooked at 35mins
  • 3Coker
  • 9DallasBooked at 30minsSubstituted forSbarraat 69'minutes
  • 5HoweBooked at 80mins
  • 4DavisSubstituted forCybulskiat 81'minutesBooked at 90mins
  • 8Maycock
  • 11Barnett
  • 17Donawa
  • 18WhelanBooked at 76mins
  • 27BeckSubstituted forKellyat 69'minutes

Substitutes

  • 7Sbarra
  • 14Kelly
  • 15Roberts
  • 19Cybulski
  • 20Whelan

Notts County

Formation 4-4-2

  • 1Slocombe
  • 4CameronBooked at 85mins
  • 15Baldwin
  • 16BajramiSubstituted forBostockat 63'minutes
  • 23Chicksen
  • 5Rawlinson
  • 11Nemane
  • 18PalmerBooked at 58mins
  • 20RodriguesSubstituted forAustinat 81'minutes
  • 19ScottSubstituted forJonesat 63'minutesBooked at 88mins
  • 9Langstaff

Substitutes

  • 6O'Brien
  • 8Austin
  • 10Jones
  • 17Vincent
  • 24Bostock
Referee:
Robert Massey-Ellis
Attendance:
2,260

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Solihull Moors 1, Notts County 2.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, Solihull Moors 1, Notts County 2.

  3. Booking

    Bartosz Cybulski (Solihull Moors) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

  4. Booking

    Jodi Jones (Notts County) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

  5. Booking

    Kyle Cameron (Notts County) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

  6. Substitution

    Substitution, Notts County. Sam Austin replaces Rúben Rodrigues.

  7. Substitution

    Substitution, Solihull Moors. Bartosz Cybulski replaces David Davis.

  8. Booking

    Callum Howe (Solihull Moors) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

  9. Post update

    Goal! Solihull Moors 1, Notts County 2. Rúben Rodrigues (Notts County) converts the penalty with a.

  10. Booking

    Tom Whelan (Solihull Moors) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

  11. Substitution

    Substitution, Solihull Moors. Joe Sbarra replaces Andrew Dallas.

  12. Substitution

    Substitution, Solihull Moors. Josh Kelly replaces Mark Beck.

  13. Substitution

    Substitution, Notts County. John Bostock replaces Geraldo Bajrami.

  14. Substitution

    Substitution, Notts County. Jodi Jones replaces Cedwyn Scott.

  15. Booking

    Matthew Palmer (Notts County) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

  16. Second Half

    Second Half begins Solihull Moors 1, Notts County 1.

  17. Half Time

    First Half ends, Solihull Moors 1, Notts County 1.

  18. Post update

    Goal! Solihull Moors 1, Notts County 1. Rúben Rodrigues (Notts County) converts the penalty with a.

  19. Booking

    James Clarke (Solihull Moors) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

  20. Booking

    Andrew Dallas (Solihull Moors) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Page 1 of 2
Navigate to the last page

As It Stood

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Notts County29208172264668
2Wrexham27205270234765
3Woking27165648262253
4Chesterfield25164550302052
5Barnet2614574941847
6Bromley28101084136540
7Boreham Wood2610973125639
8Dag & Red2611694041-139
9Southend26108834241038
10Eastleigh28115123536-138
11Wealdstone2710893338-538
12Solihull Moors27106114138336
13Altrincham2899104050-1036
14Aldershot30104164049-934
15York2888123334-132
16Maidenhead United2895143141-1032
17Halifax2795132434-1032
18Yeovil2761382326-331
19Dorking2886144467-2330
20Oldham2677123341-828
21Torquay2868143150-1926
22Gateshead27510123345-1225
23Scunthorpe2958163456-2223
24Maidstone United3056193366-3321
View full National League table

Top Stories

Elsewhere on the BBC