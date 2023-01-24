Bromley v Dagenham & Redbridge

Josh Walker (Dagenham and Redbridge) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Line-ups
Bromley
Formation 4-4-2
- 13Charles-Cook
- 4Bingham
- 6Sowunmi
- 18Whitely
- 11Dennis
- 9Cheek
- 17Webster
- 19ForsterBooked at 29minsSubstituted forKrauhausat 46'minutes
- 21Vennings
- 23Topalloj
- 35Fisher
Substitutes
- 2Reynolds
- 10Marriott
- 14Bergkamp
- 20Arthurs
- 32Krauhaus
Dag & Red
Formation 4-4-2
- 1Justham
- 2Hare
- 21Longe-King
- 8Sagaf
- 19Ling
- 16PhippsBooked at 43mins
- 4Rance
- 12Robinson
- 7WalkerBooked at 47mins
- 24Morias
- 11Weston
Substitutes
- 9McCallum
- 14Saunders
- 23Ibie
- 36Bird
- 42Taylor
- Referee:
- Adrian Quelch
Live Text
Booking
Substitution
Substitution, Bromley. Ben Krauhaus replaces Harry Forster.
Second Half
Second Half begins Bromley 0, Dagenham and Redbridge 1.
Half Time
First Half ends, Bromley 0, Dagenham and Redbridge 1.
Booking
Harry Phipps (Dagenham and Redbridge) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Goal!
Goal! Bromley 0, Dagenham and Redbridge 1. Josh Hare (Dagenham and Redbridge).
Booking
Harry Forster (Bromley) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Kick Off
First Half begins.
Post update
Lineups are announced and players are warming up.
Match report to follow.