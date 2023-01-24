Close menu
National League
Chesterfield 1-0 Altrincham

Ashley Palmer's late goal gave Chesterfield a 1-0 win at home to Altrincham in the National League.

Liam Mandeville had the best chances of a poor first half from the hosts with Alty keeper Oliver Byrne saving the first before he blazed the second over.

Shortly after the break Joe Quigley teed up Palmer on the edge of the area but his powerful shot was blocked by Isaac Marriott.

Byrne saved well from Mike Jones and Ollie Banks fired over but Palmer won it three minutes from time with a header from a corner.

Line-ups

Chesterfield

Formation 4-4-2

  • 31Covolan Cauagnari
  • 33Clements
  • 21Palmer
  • 35Jones
  • 20King
  • 5Grimes
  • 28BanksBooked at 66mins
  • 19Asante
  • 17DobraSubstituted forAkinolaat 89'minutes
  • 7MandevilleSubstituted forUchegbulamat 79'minutes
  • 27QuigleySubstituted forColcloughat 70'minutes

Substitutes

  • Colclough
  • 4Akinola
  • 12Williams
  • 18Uchegbulam
  • 26Oldaker

Altrincham

Formation 4-4-2

  • 1Byrne
  • 2Jones
  • 4Marriott
  • 16Conn-Clarke
  • 8Lundstram
  • 6Baines
  • 9HulmeSubstituted forOyedeleat 73'minutes
  • 26Jones
  • 30DinangaBooked at 47minsSubstituted forPringleat 78'minutesBooked at 87mins
  • 33KajaSubstituted forOsborneat 57'minutes
  • 34Welch-Hayes

Substitutes

  • 5Mullarkey
  • 10Osborne
  • 18Pringle
  • 21Gould
  • 28Oyedele
Referee:
Steven Copeland
Attendance:
5,447

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Chesterfield 1, Altrincham 0.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, Chesterfield 1, Altrincham 0.

  3. Substitution

    Substitution, Chesterfield. Tim Akinola replaces Armando Dobra.

  4. Goal!

    Goal! Chesterfield 1, Altrincham 0. Ashley Palmer (Chesterfield).

  5. Booking

    Ben Pringle (Altrincham) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

  6. Substitution

    Substitution, Chesterfield. Jesurun Uchegbulam replaces Liam Mandeville.

  7. Substitution

    Substitution, Altrincham. Ben Pringle replaces Marcus Dinanga.

  8. Substitution

    Substitution, Altrincham. Maximillian Oyedele replaces Jordan Hulme.

  9. Substitution

    Substitution, Chesterfield. Ryan Colclough replaces Joe Quigley.

  10. Booking

    Oliver Banks (Chesterfield) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

  11. Substitution

    Substitution, Altrincham. Elliot Osborne replaces Egli Kaja.

  12. Booking

    Marcus Dinanga (Altrincham) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

  13. Second Half

    Second Half begins Chesterfield 0, Altrincham 0.

  14. Half Time

    First Half ends, Chesterfield 0, Altrincham 0.

  15. Kick Off

    First Half begins.

  16. Post update

    Lineups are announced and players are warming up.

As It Stood

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Wrexham27205270234765
2Notts County27188169254462
3Chesterfield24164450272352
4Woking26164647252252
5Barnet2412574441341
6Bromley2710984035539
7Dag & Red2511684039139
8Southend25108733211238
9Wealdstone2510783236-437
10Altrincham279994048-836
11Eastleigh26105113233-135
12Boreham Wood248972825333
13Solihull Moors2596103736133
14Aldershot28103153947-833
15York2788113232032
16Halifax2595112432-832
17Dorking2786134464-2030
18Maidenhead United2785142940-1129
19Yeovil2551282126-527
20Oldham2576123240-827
21Gateshead26410123144-1322
22Torquay2657142949-2022
23Maidstone United2956183365-3221
24Scunthorpe2747163255-2319
View full National League table

