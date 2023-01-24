Chesterfield 1-0 Altrincham

Match ends, Chesterfield 1, Altrincham 0.
Ashley Palmer's late goal gave Chesterfield a 1-0 win at home to Altrincham in the National League.
Liam Mandeville had the best chances of a poor first half from the hosts with Alty keeper Oliver Byrne saving the first before he blazed the second over.
Shortly after the break Joe Quigley teed up Palmer on the edge of the area but his powerful shot was blocked by Isaac Marriott.
Byrne saved well from Mike Jones and Ollie Banks fired over but Palmer won it three minutes from time with a header from a corner.
Match report supplied by PA Media.
Line-ups
Chesterfield
Formation 4-4-2
- 31Covolan Cauagnari
- 33Clements
- 21Palmer
- 35Jones
- 20King
- 5Grimes
- 28BanksBooked at 66mins
- 19Asante
- 17DobraSubstituted forAkinolaat 89'minutes
- 7MandevilleSubstituted forUchegbulamat 79'minutes
- 27QuigleySubstituted forColcloughat 70'minutes
Substitutes
- Colclough
- 4Akinola
- 12Williams
- 18Uchegbulam
- 26Oldaker
Altrincham
Formation 4-4-2
- 1Byrne
- 2Jones
- 4Marriott
- 16Conn-Clarke
- 8Lundstram
- 6Baines
- 9HulmeSubstituted forOyedeleat 73'minutes
- 26Jones
- 30DinangaBooked at 47minsSubstituted forPringleat 78'minutesBooked at 87mins
- 33KajaSubstituted forOsborneat 57'minutes
- 34Welch-Hayes
Substitutes
- 5Mullarkey
- 10Osborne
- 18Pringle
- 21Gould
- 28Oyedele
- Referee:
- Steven Copeland
- Attendance:
- 5,447
Live Text
Post update
Full Time
Second Half ends, Chesterfield 1, Altrincham 0.
Substitution
Substitution, Chesterfield. Tim Akinola replaces Armando Dobra.
Goal!
Goal! Chesterfield 1, Altrincham 0. Ashley Palmer (Chesterfield).
Booking
Ben Pringle (Altrincham) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Substitution
Substitution, Chesterfield. Jesurun Uchegbulam replaces Liam Mandeville.
Substitution
Substitution, Altrincham. Ben Pringle replaces Marcus Dinanga.
Substitution
Substitution, Altrincham. Maximillian Oyedele replaces Jordan Hulme.
Substitution
Substitution, Chesterfield. Ryan Colclough replaces Joe Quigley.
Booking
Oliver Banks (Chesterfield) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Substitution
Substitution, Altrincham. Elliot Osborne replaces Egli Kaja.
Booking
Marcus Dinanga (Altrincham) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Second Half
Second Half begins Chesterfield 0, Altrincham 0.
Half Time
First Half ends, Chesterfield 0, Altrincham 0.
Kick Off
First Half begins.
Post update
Lineups are announced and players are warming up.