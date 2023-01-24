Oldham Athletic v York City

Second Half begins Oldham Athletic 1, York City 0.
Line-ups
Oldham
Formation 4-4-2
- 19Norman
- 2Clarke
- 4Hogan
- 20Fondop-Talum
- 16Shelton
- 14SheronBooked at 39mins
- 18Tollitt
- 26Kitching
- 36Chapman
- 44Yarney
- 45Nuttall
Substitutes
- 13Hudson
- 17Rooney
- 27Abraham
- 28Peck
- 33Couto
York
Formation 4-4-2
- 1RossSubstituted forCampbellat 45+1'minutes
- 3Crookes
- 4Kouogun
- 8Dyson
- 6McLaughlin
- 5Kerr
- 7Hurst
- 9Forde
- 14John-Lewis
- 16HancoxBooked at 40mins
- 19Pybus
Substitutes
- 2Fallowfield
- 22Thomas
- 25Campbell
- 28Duckworth
- 30Tanner
- Referee:
- Greg Rollason
Live Text
Second Half
Half Time
First Half ends, Oldham Athletic 1, York City 0.
Substitution
Substitution, York City. Maison Campbell replaces Ethan Ross.
Goal!
Goal! Oldham Athletic 1, York City 0. Josef Yarney (Oldham Athletic).
Booking
Mitch Hancox (York City) is shown the yellow card.
Booking
Nathan Sheron (Oldham Athletic) is shown the yellow card.
Kick Off
First Half begins.
Post update
Lineups are announced and players are warming up.
Match details to follow.