Close menu
National League
OldhamOldham Athletic1YorkYork City0

Oldham Athletic v York City

Last updated on .From the section National League

Line-ups

Oldham

Formation 4-4-2

  • 19Norman
  • 2Clarke
  • 4Hogan
  • 20Fondop-Talum
  • 16Shelton
  • 14SheronBooked at 39mins
  • 18Tollitt
  • 26Kitching
  • 36Chapman
  • 44Yarney
  • 45Nuttall

Substitutes

  • 13Hudson
  • 17Rooney
  • 27Abraham
  • 28Peck
  • 33Couto

York

Formation 4-4-2

  • 1RossSubstituted forCampbellat 45+1'minutes
  • 3Crookes
  • 4Kouogun
  • 8Dyson
  • 6McLaughlin
  • 5Kerr
  • 7Hurst
  • 9Forde
  • 14John-Lewis
  • 16HancoxBooked at 40mins
  • 19Pybus

Substitutes

  • 2Fallowfield
  • 22Thomas
  • 25Campbell
  • 28Duckworth
  • 30Tanner
Referee:
Greg Rollason

Live Text

  1. Second Half

    Second Half begins Oldham Athletic 1, York City 0.

  2. Half Time

    First Half ends, Oldham Athletic 1, York City 0.

  3. Substitution

    Substitution, York City. Maison Campbell replaces Ethan Ross.

  4. Goal!

    Goal! Oldham Athletic 1, York City 0. Josef Yarney (Oldham Athletic).

  5. Booking

    Mitch Hancox (York City) is shown the yellow card.

  6. Booking

    Nathan Sheron (Oldham Athletic) is shown the yellow card.

  7. Kick Off

    First Half begins.

  8. Post update

    Lineups are announced and players are warming up.

Match details to follow.

Scores, Results & Fixtures

Tuesday 24th January 2023

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Wrexham27196267234463
2Notts County27188169254462
3Woking26164647252252
4Chesterfield24155449272250
5Barnet2412574441341
6Dag & Red2512584038241
7Southend25108733211238
8Bromley2710893935438
9Wealdstone2510783236-437
10Altrincham2791084047-737
11Eastleigh26105113233-135
12Boreham Wood248972825333
13Solihull Moors2596103736133
14Aldershot28103153747-1033
15York2788113231132
16Halifax2595112432-832
17Dorking2786134464-2030
18Maidenhead United2785142940-1129
19Yeovil2551282126-527
20Oldham2576123140-927
21Gateshead26411113141-1023
22Torquay2657142949-2022
23Maidstone United2956183363-3021
24Scunthorpe2747163255-2319
View full National League table

Top Stories

Elsewhere on the BBC