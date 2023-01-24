Maidstone United 0-3 Aldershot Town

Last updated on .From the section National League

Inih Effiong scored a hat-trick as Aldershot completed a comprehensive 3-0 win at Maidstone.

Effiong opened his tally after 13 minutes when he followed up Ryan Glover's blocked shot with a fine overhead kick.

Shortly after the hour mark, Effiong had his second of the night after he converted Haji Mnoga's perfect through ball.

And with 11 minutes remaining, the 31-year-old headed home his treble from Glover's pinpoint cross.

The win moves Aldershot up to 14th, while Maidstone remain above only Scunthorpe at the wrong end of the table.

Match report supplied by PA Media.