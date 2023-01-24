Maidstone United 0-3 Aldershot Town

Match ends, Maidstone United 0, Aldershot Town 3.
Inih Effiong scored a hat-trick as Aldershot completed a comprehensive 3-0 win at Maidstone.
Effiong opened his tally after 13 minutes when he followed up Ryan Glover's blocked shot with a fine overhead kick.
Shortly after the hour mark, Effiong had his second of the night after he converted Haji Mnoga's perfect through ball.
And with 11 minutes remaining, the 31-year-old headed home his treble from Glover's pinpoint cross.
The win moves Aldershot up to 14th, while Maidstone remain above only Scunthorpe at the wrong end of the table.
Line-ups
Maidstone United
- 30Mersin
- 4EllulBooked at 2minsSubstituted forJobeat 46'minutes
- 18Binnom-Williams
- 22Bone
- 5FowlerSubstituted forAlabiat 68'minutes
- 15Booty
- 21Deacon
- 8Corne
- 3GalvinBooked at 76mins
- 10Barham
- 17PattisonSubstituted forLawsonat 82'minutes
Substitutes
- 7Alabi
- 32Lawson
- 31Barden
- 24Jobe
- 34Cawley
Aldershot
- 1Ashby-Hammond
- 3Harfield
- 22Mnoga
- 5Cordner
- 16Jordan
- 19PendleburyBooked at 48minsSubstituted forWillardat 61'minutes
- 23Glover
- 20Klass
- 15AndersonSubstituted forAbimbolaat 80'minutes
- 9Effiong
- 7AmaluzorSubstituted forDaviesat 75'minutes
Substitutes
- 11Panayiotou
- 2Davies
- 27Willard
- 18Abimbola
- 17Hutchinson
- Attendance:
- 1,964
Full Time
Second Half ends, Maidstone United 0, Aldershot Town 3.
Substitution
Substitution, Maidstone United. Sha'mar Lawson replaces Christie Pattison.
Substitution
Substitution, Aldershot Town. Peter Abimbola replaces Karoy Anderson.
Goal!
Goal! Maidstone United 0, Aldershot Town 3. Inih Effiong (Aldershot Town).
Booking
Ryan Galvin (Maidstone United) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Substitution
Substitution, Aldershot Town. Archie Davies replaces Justin Amaluzor.
Substitution
Substitution, Maidstone United. James Alabi replaces George Fowler.
Goal!
Goal! Maidstone United 0, Aldershot Town 2. Inih Effiong (Aldershot Town).
Substitution
Substitution, Aldershot Town. Tommy Willard replaces Olly Pendlebury.
Booking
Olly Pendlebury (Aldershot Town) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Substitution
Substitution, Maidstone United. Mamadou Jobe replaces Joe Ellul.
Second Half
Second Half begins Maidstone United 0, Aldershot Town 1.
Half Time
First Half ends, Maidstone United 0, Aldershot Town 1.
Goal!
Goal! Maidstone United 0, Aldershot Town 1. Inih Effiong (Aldershot Town).
Booking
Joe Ellul (Maidstone United) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Kick Off
First Half begins.
Lineups are announced and players are warming up.