National League
Maidstone UnitedMaidstone United0AldershotAldershot Town3

Maidstone United 0-3 Aldershot Town

National League

Inih Effiong scored a hat-trick as Aldershot completed a comprehensive 3-0 win at Maidstone.

Effiong opened his tally after 13 minutes when he followed up Ryan Glover's blocked shot with a fine overhead kick.

Shortly after the hour mark, Effiong had his second of the night after he converted Haji Mnoga's perfect through ball.

And with 11 minutes remaining, the 31-year-old headed home his treble from Glover's pinpoint cross.

The win moves Aldershot up to 14th, while Maidstone remain above only Scunthorpe at the wrong end of the table.

Line-ups

Maidstone United

  • 30Mersin
  • 4EllulBooked at 2minsSubstituted forJobeat 46'minutes
  • 18Binnom-Williams
  • 22Bone
  • 5FowlerSubstituted forAlabiat 68'minutes
  • 15Booty
  • 21Deacon
  • 8Corne
  • 3GalvinBooked at 76mins
  • 10Barham
  • 17PattisonSubstituted forLawsonat 82'minutes

Substitutes

  • 7Alabi
  • 32Lawson
  • 31Barden
  • 24Jobe
  • 34Cawley

Aldershot

  • 1Ashby-Hammond
  • 3Harfield
  • 22Mnoga
  • 5Cordner
  • 16Jordan
  • 19PendleburyBooked at 48minsSubstituted forWillardat 61'minutes
  • 23Glover
  • 20Klass
  • 15AndersonSubstituted forAbimbolaat 80'minutes
  • 9Effiong
  • 7AmaluzorSubstituted forDaviesat 75'minutes

Substitutes

  • 11Panayiotou
  • 2Davies
  • 27Willard
  • 18Abimbola
  • 17Hutchinson
Attendance:
1,964

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Maidstone United 0, Aldershot Town 3.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, Maidstone United 0, Aldershot Town 3.

  3. Substitution

    Substitution, Maidstone United. Sha'mar Lawson replaces Christie Pattison.

  4. Substitution

    Substitution, Aldershot Town. Peter Abimbola replaces Karoy Anderson.

  5. Goal!

    Goal! Maidstone United 0, Aldershot Town 3. Inih Effiong (Aldershot Town).

  6. Booking

    Ryan Galvin (Maidstone United) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

  7. Substitution

    Substitution, Aldershot Town. Archie Davies replaces Justin Amaluzor.

  8. Substitution

    Substitution, Maidstone United. James Alabi replaces George Fowler.

  9. Goal!

    Goal! Maidstone United 0, Aldershot Town 2. Inih Effiong (Aldershot Town).

  10. Substitution

    Substitution, Aldershot Town. Tommy Willard replaces Olly Pendlebury.

  11. Booking

    Olly Pendlebury (Aldershot Town) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

  12. Substitution

    Substitution, Maidstone United. Mamadou Jobe replaces Joe Ellul.

  13. Second Half

    Second Half begins Maidstone United 0, Aldershot Town 1.

  14. Half Time

    First Half ends, Maidstone United 0, Aldershot Town 1.

  15. Goal!

    Goal! Maidstone United 0, Aldershot Town 1. Inih Effiong (Aldershot Town).

  16. Booking

    Joe Ellul (Maidstone United) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

  17. Kick Off

    First Half begins.

  18. Post update

    Lineups are announced and players are warming up.

As It Stood

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Wrexham27205270234765
2Notts County27188169254462
3Chesterfield24164450272352
4Woking26164647252252
5Barnet2412574441341
6Bromley2710984035539
7Dag & Red2511684039139
8Southend25108733211238
9Wealdstone2510783236-437
10Altrincham279994048-836
11Eastleigh26105113233-135
12Boreham Wood248972825333
13Solihull Moors2596103736133
14Aldershot28103153947-833
15York2788113232032
16Halifax2595112432-832
17Dorking2786134464-2030
18Maidenhead United2785142940-1129
19Yeovil2551282126-527
20Oldham2576123240-827
21Gateshead26410123144-1322
22Torquay2657142949-2022
23Maidstone United2956183365-3221
24Scunthorpe2747163255-2319
View full National League table

