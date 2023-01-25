This match has been postponed to play at a later date.
Woking's National League game with Torquay United has been postponed because of a frozen pitch.
The playing surface failed an inspection by a referee at 12:00 GMT on Wednesday and a decision was made to call off the game to stop unnecessary travel for fans and players.
A new date for the fixture will be announced in due course.
It is the third successive game Torquay have had postponed, while Woking had Saturday's game with Barnet called off.