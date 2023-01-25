Last updated on .From the section National League

Woking were also unable to host their game with Barnet on Saturday

Woking's National League game with Torquay United has been postponed because of a frozen pitch.

The playing surface failed an inspection by a referee at 12:00 GMT on Wednesday and a decision was made to call off the game to stop unnecessary travel for fans and players.

A new date for the fixture will be announced in due course.

It is the third successive game Torquay have had postponed, while Woking had Saturday's game with Barnet called off.