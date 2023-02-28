Close menu
National League
Boreham WoodBoreham Wood19:45DorkingDorking Wanderers
Venue: Meadow Park

Boreham Wood v Dorking Wanderers

Last updated on .From the section National League

Match report to follow.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Notts County35258289325783
2Wrexham33256286315581
3Woking34188859372262
4Barnet32175106354956
5Chesterfield32167954391555
6Southend32158943311253
7Eastleigh33156124137451
8Boreham Wood32121373930949
9Bromley33121294740748
10Dag & Red33146135053-348
11Wealdstone321210104044-446
12Altrincham33129125358-545
13Solihull Moors34119144850-242
14Maidenhead United33116163645-939
15Oldham32108144348-538
16Aldershot35115194860-1238
17Halifax33107162942-1337
18York3399153944-536
19Gateshead32712134050-1033
20Dorking3296174876-2833
21Yeovil31614112736-932
22Torquay3278173758-2129
23Scunthorpe3368193865-2726
24Maidstone United3458213774-3723
View full National League table

Top Stories

Elsewhere on the BBC