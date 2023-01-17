Darren Ferguson won for the 228th time in charge of Peterborough at Port Vale on Monday

Peterborough United manager Darren Ferguson says he thinks the squad he has inherited is good enough to get promoted without many new signings.

Ferguson won his first game back at the helm on Monday at Port Vale after returning for a fourth spell as boss earlier this month.

Posh's 2-0 win lifted them up to seventh in League One, just two points outside the play-off places.

"It was a good and important result," Ferguson told BBC Radio Cambridgeshire.

He added there was "a lot to like" about his side's performance at Vale Park as Ephron Mason-Clarke's two second-half goals delivered victory on 50-year-old Ferguson's return to the dugout.

"It was a pleasing night but we need to build on that on Saturday - Charlton have won three on the bounce and they've got real talent," said Ferguson.

With his side now only one win away from potentially moving into the play-off places, another tilt at a promotion under Ferguson is a real possibility.

Options affected by injuries and recalls

Kell Watts (right) initially joined Peterborough on loan from Newcastle until January

Despite January being a key month for strengthening squads, Ferguson does not think he needs to do much even though defenders Kell Watts and Joe Tomlinson are facing lengthy spells out injured, and on-loan goalkeeper Lucas Bergstrom has been recalled by Chelsea.

Watts, who only extended his loan from Newcastle United until the end of the season 11 days ago, has suffered a hamstring injury, with Ferguson saying he fears the 23-year-old's season "is probably done".

Tomlinson, who has not featured for Posh since October, also has a hamstring issue which Ferguson says "is not as bad" as Watts' but could not put a timescale on his potential return.

Bergstrom's return to Stamford Bridge after 21 league appearances meant a first start in 20 months for Will Norris, who joined on loan from Burnley as part of Ferguson's first piece of transfer business on his return.

"I may look at getting one in but I'm fine working with the squad I've got," Ferguson said.

"Not just because of the [Port Vale] result but I'm not overly bothered - I think there's enough in the squad to get results.

"They've just got to believe that and I think the result will help that."

'The players know how to win promotion'

Ferguson added that, although he was "really pleased" to be back at the club, there was a "need to concentrate on the players and not on me so much" as they prepare for what could be a fifth promotion under the Scot.

"We've got a lot of players who have won promotion and I asked them to remind themselves of that," he said.

"I know last season wasn't what we wanted but I think the players understand how to get a promotion."