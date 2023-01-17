Last updated on .From the section Newport

Harry Charsley was part of the Port Vale side that won League Two promotion via the Play-Off final last season

Newport County have signed midfielder Harry Charsley on an 18-month deal from League One side Port Vale.

Wirral-born player Charsley, 26, developed at Everton's academy and made his debut in a Uefa Europa League win at Apollon Limassol in 2017.

He joined Mansfield Town in January 2020, where he scored seven goals in 77 appearances and worked under current County boss Graham Coughlan.

"I've worked with the gaffer before and really enjoyed it," said Charsley.

"He works you hard, he's an honest manager and demands a lot from his players, but I really enjoyed working with him.

"I'm really excited and can't wait to get going."

Charsley joined Port Vale in January 2022 and was a substitute at Wembley as they beat his former club Mansfield 3-0 to secure promotion.

He has played six games in League One this season, but started only twice.

Though born in England he has represented the Republic of Ireland at under-21 level.