Scott Sinclair: Bristol Rovers winger signs new 18-month deal with League One club

Last updated on .From the section Bristol Rovers

Scott Sinclair playing for Bristol Rovers
Sinclair has scored three goals so far this season in League One for Bristol Rovers

Winger Scott Sinclair has signed a new 18-month contract with Bristol Rovers.

The 33-year-old began his career with Rovers and initially re-joined them on a three-month deal in October.

Sinclair, whose previous clubs include Chelsea, Manchester City, Swansea, Celtic and Preston, has played 16 games since moving to the League One club.

"It's a club that means a huge amount to me, having started my footballing journey in the blue-and-white quarters," Sinclair told the club siteexternal-link.

"I hope the fans can see how much I want to be here and I look forward to making more memories at this great football club."

