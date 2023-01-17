Patches of the field at the University of Bolton Stadium are without grass after cold and inclement weather through this winter

Bolton Wanderers will lay a new pitch at the University of Bolton Stadium in the summer, and improve nurture and tending of the current surface between now and the end of the season.

Wanderers say the turf has outlasted its expected lifespan, and has been affected by workload and weather conditions so far this campaign.

Extra heat lamps and grass-seed sowing are measures hoped to see it through.

The stadium will host two Pink concerts in June before replacement takes place.

"Chris Simm and his ground staff have done an excellent job to keep the pitch going for as long as it has," Bolton chief executive Neil Hart told the club website. external-link

"Due to its age and the other factors involved it has been impossible to maintain the surface as it was but the staff continue to work hard to do what they can and with the measures put in place we are expecting the pitch to improve going into the spring.

"We then have a plan in place to re-lay the pitch in the summer in a major renovation programme designed to give the team the best possible surface to play on."

In addition to Bolton's home fixture schedule in both league and cup, the ground also staged an England men's fixture against France during the autumn's rescheduled 2021 Rugby League World Cup.