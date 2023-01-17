Last updated on .From the section Rangers

Morgan Whittaker scored nine goals in 31 games on loan at Plymouth in the first half of the season

Michael Beale is "really pleased" with Rangers' pursuit of Norwich City's Todd Cantwell and has acknowledged Swansea's Morgan Whittaker as a player he rates.

The Ibrox side have been linked with both players but are yet to make a signing in the January transfer window.

Midfielder Cantwell, 24, is in the final six months of his deal, while winger Whittaker, 22, is under contract until 2025.

Manager Beale said there was "no update" on either player.

"I'm really pleased with the way things are moving," Beale said of Cantwell. "No news doesn't mean bad news."

And, on Whittaker, the manager commented: "He's a player that we know. I think he's a good player. He's certainly a player that I'm aware of.

"We're looking at all the areas but obviously we want to bring more goals into the club. We need goalscorers in the building."

Beale predicts "probably having a 25% turnover of this squad over the next two to three windows".

Another player linked with Rangers is Tom Davies, but Beale said he holds no interest in making a move for the Everton midfielder, adding "he's not going to be a Rangers player in the future".

Rangers visit Kilmarnock in the Scottish Premiership on Wednesday and forward Kemar Roofe will not feature.

Roofe scored the winner as a substitute in Sunday's 2-1 extra-time win over Aberdeen in the Viaplay Cup semi-final but will have a second scan on the shoulder injury he sustained at Hampden.

However, Beale confirmed he had not sustained a dislocation.