Last updated on .From the section Championship

Millwall CEO Steve Kavanagh (left) was presented with a Ramadan pack by Nujum Sports CEO Ebadur Rahman last year

Championship sides Millwall, Luton Town and Swansea City have signed the Muslim athlete charter, pledging to "actively support players" of the Islamic faith.

Over a third of the 92 professional clubs have now signed the charter.

Millwall say seven players in their academy are Muslim and signing the charter will ensure "inclusivity" and the opportunity for them to "flourish".

Lions CEO Steve Kavanagh said: "It is imperative the club incorporates the differing needs of our Muslim players."

He added: "As a club we are striving to create an environment where players and staff can maximise their ability and talent and this will help those of Muslim faith to do exactly that."

Luton chief executive Gary Sweet said: "We are an all-inclusive club situated in one of the most multi-cultural and ethnically diverse towns in the country. As a club we are proud to represent Luton on a national level.

"That diversity is reflected not only in our playing squad, but also with staff working for the club on a daily and matchday basis."

Swansea head of wellbeing and development James Chiffi said the club were "honoured" to pledge their commitment.

"A human-first approach is something we strive for," said Chiffi. "The faith and cultural needs of all stakeholders form an integral part of that."

In October the Professional Game Match Officials Board (PGMOL) became the first refereeing body to sign the Muslim athletes charter.

Since being launched by Nujum Sports in June 2021, more than 70 professional clubs and bodies across Britain have signed the charter.

The growth of Nujum recently saw the organisation take its first steps into Europe and lend its services to the Netherlands football association (KNVB).

It is also providing support for Eredivisie players including Feyenoord captain and Turkey international Orkun Kokcu and PSV Eindhoven winger Anwar El Ghazi.

Nujum CEO Ebadur Rahman, who devised the charter, said its most recent venture is a "massive step for football in Europe".

Rahman told BBC Sport: "Our strategic objectives for this coming year will take our work internationally, with some key partners in Europe, starting with the KNVB."